FAU football
FAU’s leading returning tackler moves into the transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
FAU has seen its defense take a hit courtesy of the football transfer portal.

Last week, Hosea Barnwell posted a cryptic tweet that read “Can’t get feelings involved with business. It’s all about the money!” A week later, it has been confirmed that the linebacker has taken the first step in leaving the FAU football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  It’s unclear if the tweet and the move to the portal are related.

Barnwell would be leaving the Owls as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 campaign will be his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Barnwell joined the FAU football team as a walk-on in 2017.  During his time with the Owls, Barnwell played in 34 games.  This past season, his 57 tackles were fourth on the team.  Because of departure ahead of him, Barnwell would’ve been the team’s leading returning tackler.

FAU is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which the Owls tied a school record with 11 wins.  Included in that was a first-ever win in the Conference USA championship game.  And the program’s fourth straight win in a bowl game, a streak that stretches back to 2007.

Almost immediately after the win in the Boca Raton BowlLane Kiffin left to take over as the head coach at Ole Miss.  Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.

USC to begin phased return of players to campus for voluntary workouts Wednesday

USC football
By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
Add USC to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8.  Ohio StateIndiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so did ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Another ACC school, Miami, kicked its off June 15; a Big Ten school, Michigan, began that same day.  Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

Last week, Pac-12 schools began their respective returns to campus.  Except for, at least initially, those Power Fives in California.  UCLA, though, confirmed Wednesday that it will begin its phased return June 22.  Stanford subsequently announced a very layered and nuanced return.  Tuesday night, USC revealed that it will begin a phased return of student-athletes, including football players, on Wednesday, June 23.  The only USC football players permitted to return at this time are those who live within a one-hour commute of the campus.

Once that Phase 1 is successfully navigated, veteran USC football players outside of that one-hour commute will be permitted to start returning. Once Phase 2 is complete, new USC football players will be allowed to return.

According to the school, the target goal for starting Phase 3 is July 13.

As expected, there will be guidelines to follow:

All student-athletes will be required to complete a pre-participation checklist. USC’s athletic medicine staff will make the final determination on a student-athlete’s clearance to participate in voluntary workouts.

As part of the pre-participation process, all student-athletes must participate in a COVID-19 health and safety protocol information session, complete the university’s TrojanLearn training module, sign a risk and shared responsibility acknowledgement form, pass their annual pre-participation physical, and undergo COVID-19 testing.

Following their initial COVID-19 test, student-athletes will be tested weekly.

“We approached this process with extreme patience, prudence, and the utmost regard for the health and safety of our student-athletes, taking time to learn from the experiences of our peers to refine our plans and processes. We worked diligently to develop a comprehensive plan that enables our student-athletes to voluntarily return to USC to participate in workouts should they choose to do so,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn in a statement. “After a devastating few months, we are thrilled for them that they will be able to come back to campus to do what they love and continue their preparation for their upcoming seasons. With this return, we will continue to follow and adapt to all federal, state, county and university regulations, as well as recommendations from the NCAA, Pac-12 and USC Athletics’ medical director.

“We understand that for various reasons some student-athletes may choose not to participate in voluntary workouts. We are fully supportive of the choices made by our student-athletes and their families.”

RB Anthony Grant no longer listed on Florida State’s roster

Florida State football
By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
There’s been an unexpected personnel change in the Florida State football roster.

Multiple media outlets reported Monday that Anthony Grant is no longer a member of the Florida State football team.  In fact, Grant is no longer listed on FSU’s official roster.  It’s unclear at this point whether the parting of ways was mutual or one-sided.

More than likely, Grant’s next step will be to enter into the NCA transfer database.  If that’s the case?

Grant was a three-star member of the Florida State football Class of 2018.  Grant likely wouldn’t be leaving the Seminoles as a graduate transfer. That means, if he moves on to another FBS program, the Georgia product would have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In 2019, Grant didn’t see the field at all.  As a true freshman, Grant played a dozen games.  In that action, he ran five times… for zero yards.  He did, though, lead FSU by averaging 22.5 yards on 11 kick returns.  Additionally, he totaled nine tackles on special teams.

Louisiana confirms additions of Power Five transfers from Oklahoma, Arizona State, Indiana

Louisiana football
By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
Louisiana and its football roster will have a decidedly Power Five feel to it this season.

Earlier this month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program.  In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school.  Monday, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster.  Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma.

In Lafayette, Robertson will find a familiar face.  Billy Napier is the head coach for Louisiana football.  Prior to assuming that post in December of 2017, he spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Robertson was a four-star 2015 signee for the Sun Devils.  Only three members of ASU’s class that year were rated higher than the Bellflower, Calif. product.

During his time in Tempe, Robertson appeared in 31 games.  He started four games (three at right tackle, one at left), with all of those coming in 2017.  The starter at left tackle heading into 2019, Robertson appeared in just one game because of unspecified personal issues.

Snyder joined the Indiana football team in 2016. The first three seasons, the Indiana native didn’t see the field. This past campaign, Snyder appeared in all 13 games.

In 2019, Snyder served as the Hoosiers’ kickoff specialist. In that action, he recorded 24 touchbacks with a 59.9 average on 55 kickoffs.

As you may have inferred, Snyder hasn’t yet attempted a kick, either a field goal of point-after, at the collegiate level.

Eke comes to Louisiana football… after spending his time at Oklahoma as a triple-jump athlete on the Sooners track team.  Coming out of high school in 2018, though, Eke was a three-star receiver on the 247Sports.com composite.  The Houston native held FBS offers from Army, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State.

Robertson and Snyder are graduate transfers.  It’s unclear what Eke’s status is for the coming season.

West Virginia places DC Vic Koenning on administrative leave, effective immediately

West Virginia football
By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
UPDATED 8:38 p.m. ET: In a statement, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced that a WVU assistant football coach, defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately.

Below is Lyon’s statement on the day’s development:

I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light. We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs. Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes.

__________

(Below is the original post.)

West Virginia is the latest football program to have a player air his grievances with a staff member on social media.

Longtime Iowa strength coach Chris Doyleparted ways” with the Hawkeyes after he was accused of contributing to “racial disparities in the football program.” Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was called out by star running back Chuba Hubbard for wearing an OAN t-shirt.  The head coach subsequently apologized and promised changes within the program.

Tuesday, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin utilized Twitter to address issues he has with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.  In a lengthy statement, the safety began by writing that “I myself have dealt with mistreatment and racism growing up in West Virginia, but I never would’ve thought I would deal with it while at a school I’m supposed to be able to call home with my own position coach, Vic Koenning.” In addition to coordinating the Mountaineers defense, Koenning also coaches safeties at WVU.

Among Martin’s allegations:

  • “In the month of June, 3 weeks after we reported back to campus for summer workouts, I had my first incident with [Koenning] after a mistake I made on the field that he called me retarded for doing the wrong technique. I have family member that are actually mentally ill and for him to say that hurt me because it was an action we could fix.”
  • “During the 2019 season [Koenning] was talking about President Trump and how we should ‘build the wall and keep the Hispanics out the country’ and there’s an Hispanic in the position meeting.”
  • “The Most recent incident with Coach Vic was in our position meeting on June 22, 2020. Coach Vic tells us about the conversation he [had] with his son about the rioting and protesting and his exact words were, ‘if people did not want to get tear gassed, or push back by the police then they shouldn’t be outside protesting. I then spoke up instantly and asked what he meant by that and he couldn’t give a straight answer.” According to Martin, Koenning apologized to him after the meeting and offered further clarity for his words.

Martin claims he has had meetings with West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown about Koenning’s alleged mistreatment.  The player further stated that he has not told anyone in his family about what he perceives to be issues with Koenning because he “didn’t want to bring negativity to the program.”

“No, coach Vic is not a bad person and he does mean well in many [different] aspects,” Martin wrote, “but his heinous actions towards us [overrules] the good things he has done and many of us are uncomfortable with being around him.”

“Enough is enough,” Martin wrote in ending his statement.

Thus far, West Virginia has not commented on the development.  Brown already had a previously-scheduled Zoom meeting with the media Wednesday.  He’s expected to address the issues at that time.

Koenning has been with Brown the past five seasons.  Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.

Martin played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2019.  The Charleston native started four of those contests.