It’s been a while since we’ve discussed anything related to College Football Playoff odds, so how about we rectify that this weekend?

When last we left, Clemson was a 5/2 favorite to win the 2020 national championship. Ohio State was next at 3/1, followed by Alabama (5/1) and Georgia (7/1). According to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, its updated College Football Playoff odds — that means qualify for the field, not winning it — has Clemson and Ohio State dead even at 1/3. The Tigers and Buckeyes, of course, met in the semifinals of the 2019 playoffs. Alabama, which failed to qualify for the CFP for the first time in its history last season, is next up at 6/5, while Georgia would fill out the four-team wagering field at 2/1.

Interestingly, Florida is nipping at its SEC East rival’s heels at 3/1. Oklahoma, another 2019 CFP participant, sits at 7/2. Four other schools are in single digits, and that quartet comes in at 7/1 — Notre Dame Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.

As for the reigning national champions? LSU sits at 10/1, the same set of College Football Playoff odds as Auburn.

A pair of Big Ten teams, Michigan and Wisconsin, come in at 12/1. USC, meanwhile, has garnered 15/1 odds.

No teams outside of the Power Five have been given odds. In case you were wondering.