Clemson edges Ohio State as national title favorite in latest national title odds from Caesar’s

Another week has brought us another batch of national title odds to gloss over. And although the sportsbook may be different, the usual names appear to be the betting favorites to win the college football national championship in 2020.

Clemson is the favorite to win it all next season, according to the latest national title odds released by Caesar’s on Monday (Caesars also released their win totals for the upcoming season). The Tigers are on the board with +250 odds to win it all, staying slightly ahead of Ohio State (+300) and ahead of SEC contenders Alabama (+500) and Georgia (+700). That order falls in line with the top three on the board from an offshore sportsbook recently reviewed (HERE).

Defending national champion LSU has been given the same odds to repeat as national champion as the Oklahoma Sooners, at 18-1. The Florida Gators are ahead of both at 12-1.

Ben Fawkes of ESPN shared the national title odds via Twitter, including odds for Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Penn State.

National title odds from @CaesarsEnt: Clemson +250

Ohio State +300

Alabama +500

Georgia +700 Florida 12-1

LSU, Oklahoma 18-1 Oregon 25-1

Notre Dame, Texas 28-1

Auburn, Penn State, Texas A&M 30-1

Michigan 35-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) April 6, 2020

Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama had the highest win totals released by Caesar’s on Monday.

Follow @KevinOnCFB