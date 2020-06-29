The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 29, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Keyshawn ‘Pie’ Young becomes sixth USC wideout to enter transfer portal

THE SYNOPSIS: I don’t care who ya are, that’s a lot of turnover at one position in one offseason.

2019

THE HEADLINE: ‘Last Chance U’ coach indicted on 10 charges, including eight felonies

THE SYNOPSIS: This is the same coach, Jason Brown, who resigned four months earlier after texting German player “I’m your new Hitler.” So, yeah.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor launches campaign for… Heisman Trophy

THE SYNOPSIS: Kicking specialist are a rare breed. This one in particular. As for his performance after launching the stiff-armed campaign? Sinor averaged 43.1 yards per punt. That number was third in the Big 12 and 40th nationally.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ole Miss violations laid out to NCAA by stepfather of Laremy Tunsil

THE SYNOPSIS: As we stated previously, Tunsil was everything as advertised on the field. Off the field, well… ya see…

2015

THE HEADLINE: SEC SIDs pick Auburn vs. Georgia for SEC title

THE SYNOPSIS: How did the Nostradumbasses do? Alabama beat Florida 29-15 to claim the 2015 SEC championship.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Former Auburn standout Philip Lutzenkirchen killed in car accident

THE SYNOPSIS: The 23-year-old Lutzenkirchen was a passenger in the single-car crash. Both he and the driver were legally drunk at the time of the accident.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Gainesville PD confirms Aaron Hernandez ‘questioned very briefly’ in ’07 shooting

THE SYNOPSIS: This surfaced after the former Florida Gators star was arrested on a first-degree murder charge. His potential role in a double homicide the year before was also brought to light. Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Two years later, Hernandez hung himself in his jail cell. As for the 2007 shooting? It was determined in 2017 that Hernandez was not the triggerman.

2012

THE HEADLINE: UGA’s Isaiah Crowell arrested on felony charges

THE SYNOPSIS: That same day, the Georgia running back was dismissed by Mark Richt. Crowell subsequently transferred to FCS Alabama State.

2010

THE HEADLINE: WAC takes expansion off the table until 2012

THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, the Western Athletic Conference discontinued football as a sponsored sport.