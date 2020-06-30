Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ole Miss is (finally) on the receiving end of a late football recruiting gift.

In November of last year, Marc Britt committed to play his college football at Florida. The Early Signing Period came and went without the four-star 2020 prospect signing with the Gators. On National Signing Day earlier this month, Britt didn’t put his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent with UF either.

A little over two weeks later, at a signing ceremony at his Miami high school, though, Britt confirmed that he had flipped his commitment to Ole Miss football. However, in the ensuing days and weeks, Britt had not officially signed his NLI. Monday, that changed as the Rebels confirmed in a release that the touted prospect is signed, sealed and delivered.

OFFICIAL | 4️⃣⭐️ WR @Marcbritt_p6 has signed and is set to join team this summer. #HottyToddy 🔵🔴 📰 https://t.co/bySB3aXX65 pic.twitter.com/ULTxLgkEAg — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) June 29, 2020

Britt is a four-star 2020 recruit. Coming out of high school in Miami, he was rated as the No. 44 player regardless of position in the state of Florida. 247Sports.com’s composite has him listed as the No. 9 athlete in the country. Only two signees in the Rebels’ class this year are rated higher than Britt.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Britt will start his collegiate career as a wide receiver or a defensive back.