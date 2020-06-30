Ole Miss football
Getty Images

Ole Miss confirms four-star 2020 WR Marc Britt has officially signed

By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Miss is (finally) on the receiving end of a late football recruiting gift.

In November of last year, Marc Britt committed to play his college football at Florida.  The Early Signing Period came and went without the four-star 2020 prospect signing with the Gators.  On National Signing Day earlier this month, Britt didn’t put his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent with UF either.

A little over two weeks later, at a signing ceremony at his Miami high school, though, Britt confirmed that he had flipped his commitment to Ole Miss football.  However, in the ensuing days and weeks, Britt had not officially signed his NLI.  Monday, that changed as the Rebels confirmed in a release that the touted prospect is signed, sealed and delivered.

Britt is a four-star 2020 recruit.  Coming out of high school in Miami, he was rated as the No. 44 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.  247Sports.com’s composite has him listed as the No. 9 athlete in the country. Only two signees in the Rebels’ class this year are rated higher than Britt.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Britt will start his collegiate career as a wide receiver or a defensive back.

Mayor of Alabama city resigns after Facebook response to Crimson Tide football’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ video

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Late last week, the official Alabama football Twitter account posted a powerful video featuring several Crimson Tide players along with head coach Nick Saban.  The words were written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who also participated in voicing his own essay.  Others who read Leatherwood’s words were some of his teammates, including Mac JonesDylan MosesDeVonta SmithPatrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle, along with Saban.

“We are a team, black, white, brown,” Leatherwood states as the video opens. “And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters,” Saban said at one point, while Moses added, “And when we experience racism, it hurts.” The video closes with Smith stating, “Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Those words then flash across the screen before fading out.

That didn’t sit well with one Alabama football fan as Mark Chambers, the mayor of Carbon Hill, Ala., took to Facebook to launch a grammatically-challenged diatribe stemming from the video.  From al.com:

Chambers’ initial post read, “I got several Alabama pictures for sale Nick Sabin (sic) and the Tide is done in my opinion I’ll post them tomorrow”. When one person commented, “I think you may be right they haven’t looked as good the last couple of years,” Chambers replied, “I’m not getting rid of them because of how they have performed. Their sorry ass political views is why their (sic) getting out of my house.” In response to another comment, Chambers wrote, “When you put Black lives before all lives they can kiss my ass.

According to WHNT.com, Chambers turned in his letter of resignation Saturday, stepping down from his mayoral post.  Carbon Hill is a city of around 2,000 people just outside of Birmingham.

 

Arizona pauses phased return of football players, other athletes due to increased COVID-19 cases in the state

Arizona football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arizona is the latest football program hitting the pause button on the return to campus.  This, though, isn’t due to a coronavirus outbreak within the team.

A month ago, the state of Arizona record a single-day total of 400 new positive cases of COVID-19.  Sunday, the state 3,858 new cases, the most for any single day since the pandemic began.  Monday night, Arizona announced that its pausing the phased return of student-athletes, including football players, to campus for voluntary workouts.

Arizona began allowing football players to return, 30 at first, on June 15.  Another 30 were scheduled to return last Monday, June 22, with the same number expected back Monday of this week.  July 6 was when all newcomers to the team, including signees and transfers, were scheduled to make it to campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made this decision with campus and community partners to pause our re-entry process,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “The health, safety and well-being of all members of our community is our number one priority. We will continue to work in conjunction with campus partners and our local government agencies to support and evaluate a safe and healthy return to campus.”

As to when workouts will resume? “Arizona athletics will assess when to resume its re-entry process in collaboration with the guidelines and protocols of the University of Arizona, Pac-12 Conference, NCAA, and state and local government agencies,” the school stated.

Arizona isn’t the first football program to hit the pause button because of COVID-19 concerns.

Last week, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Other programs have seen a high number of players test positive but continue workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Four-star 2021 corner who decommitted from Ohio State commits to Alabama

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After a slow start, Alabama continues to make inroads on the football recruiting trail.

In March of this year, Devonta Smith committed to Ohio State.  Late last week, however, the Ohio defensive back decommitted from the Buckeyes.  Monday, though, Smith confirmed that he has committed to Alabama football.  He made the announcement on his personal Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Blessed Because I’m Destined Gps Done Found A Better Way…💨❤️🐘 #committed #rolltide #bamafactor

A post shared by DeVonta Smith 4⭐️CB (@bright.future.5) on Jun 29, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT

247Sports.com has Smith rated as a four-star 2021 prospect.  However, he dips to a three-star on that same recruiting website’s composite rankings.  On that composite, Smith is rated as the No. 12 player regardless of position in the Buckeye State.

Coincidentally, Alabama and Ohio State last week announced the first-ever football home-and-home series between the two collegiate bluebloods.

As alluded to in the lede, the Smith commitment continues an uptick in recruiting success for the Crimson Tide.

Roughly six weeks ago, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  Right behind Rice.  And just ahead of UTSA.  Now? The Tide sits at No. 19 nationally.  They’ve also moved past Auburn (No. 25 overall) and Missouri (No. 21) in the SEC.  UA still, though, sits behind  Tennessee (No. 3), Florida (No. 8), LSU (No. 9) and Georgia (No. 17).

Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is not finished on the recruiting trail.  Far from it, in fact.

There’s history behind such confidence, of course.  Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting.  That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year.  One month after Saban was hired.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including South Carolina Steve Spurrier proclaiming there’s more to life than winning SEC championships

College football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 30, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Starting Wazzu safety Jalen Thompson headed to NFL Supplemental Draft after NCAA violation
THE SYNOPSIS: The violation?  An over-the-counter supplement purchased from a nutrition store.  The defensive back was selected in the fifth round of the supplemental draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis wins $100,000 lottery prize
THE SYNOPSIS: We know what you’re thinking.  And, no, NCAA rules were not violated. Nor was The Association entitled to a cut.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Heisman Trophy odds see change at the top
THE SYNOPSIS: The best odds?  LSU running back Leonard Fournette at 9/2. The odds of the eventual winner?  Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson Wasn’t even listed.  And as for Fournette?  He didn’t finish in the Top 10 of the voting.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Randy Edsall lands three-year extension from Terps
THE SYNOPSIS: Four months later, Edsall was fired after starting the 2015 season 2-4. For his trouble, the current UConn head coach was paid a buyout in excess of $3 million.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: UCLA coach shamed Diddy’s son over courtside seats
THE SYNOPSIS: The summer of Diddy and more kettlebell continued.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier: There’s more to life than winning SEC championship
THE SYNOPSIS: That was the South Carolina Ol’ Ball Coach.  The Florida Head Ball Coach won six SEC championships with the Gators.

2009

THE HEADLINE: 13-Year-Old Commits To Volunteers
THE SYNOPSIS: Evan Berry, the brother of Tennessee great Eric Berry, stuck to that verbal and signed with the Volunteers in 2014 as a four-star prospect. Berry’s 34.3 yards per kick return is the best in NCAA history. His four return touchdowns are tied for their most-ever in the SEC.  In 2015, he earned consensus All-American honors.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Army Adds 57 New Players to Roster
THE SYNOPSIS: USA! USA! USA!