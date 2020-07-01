It didn’t take long for one erstwhile Florida State football player to find a new home. On a lower rung of the sport, but still.

It was reported last week that Anthony Grant is no longer a member of the Florida State football team. In fact, Grant is no longer listed on FSU’s official roster. It’s unclear at this point whether the parting of ways was mutual or one-sided.

Then again, that doesn’t much matter as the running back has reportedly opted to start over at Garden City Community College. The news of the JUCO move was first reported late last week.

It’s expected that Grant will spend the 2020 season at the Kansas junior college, then move back to an FBS school. That would leave him with two years of eligibility at this level of football starting in 2021.

Grant was a three-star member of the Florida State football Class of 2018. The Georgia native was rated as the No. 17 running back in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. He held Power Five offers from nearly two dozen schools, including Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

In 2019, Grant didn’t see the field at all for the Seminoles. As a true freshman, Grant played a dozen games. In that action, he ran five times… for zero yards. He did, though, lead FSU by averaging 22.5 yards on 11 kick returns. Additionally, he totaled nine tackles on special teams.