Thanks to NC State football, Penn State has some unique company on the recruiting trail. With a bit of a positional twist.

Back in April, a set of two 2021 prospects, cornerback Kalen King and linebacker Kobe King committed to Penn State football. If they follow through, it’s believed that the Kings will be the first set of twins to play for the Nittany Lions.

Fast-forward nearly three months later, and Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough committed to NC State football over the Fourth of July holiday. Like the Kings, the Seabroughs are twin brothers. What sets them apart, though, is that they play the same position — tight end.

“The Day Has Come!! The day for us to announce [where] we will be furthering our education, and athletic careers!!” Cedric wrote on his Twitter account. “But first we would like to give the highest praise to our ‘Lord and Savior’ for blessing us beyond measures over these years!! He has delivered blessings after blessings and we’re nothing but thankful. We would also like to thank all [our] coaches, teachers, Friends, family & distant families for helping us stay on the right track and focused!! Big shout out to our dad for starting us off grinding [an] early age, letting us know nothing in life is gonna be handed to you!!

“But the time has come… me and my twin brother will be verbally committing to NC-STATE UNIVERSITY.”

Both of the Seabrough brothers are three-star 2021 prospects. Cedric (6-4, 220 pounds) is rated as the No. 32 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite, Fredrick (6-4, 215 pounds) the No. 38. The former is also the No. 57 recruit regardless of position in the state of Georgia, the latter the No. 70.