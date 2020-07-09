It didn’t take long for the most powerful man in SEC football country to respond to what the B1G wrought.
As you may have heard, the Big Ten confirmed Thursday afternoon that it will be going with a conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season. That was the first significant Power Five domino to tip, but it certainly won’t be the last. In the coming days, or perhaps next week, the ACC and Pac-12 are expected to make a similar announcement. The Big 12 and SEC, though, are widely expected to kick that football scheduling can down the road a bit longer, perhaps as late as the end of July.
Not long after the B1G announcement, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement addressing just where his conference is at decison-wise.
The Southeastern Conference will continue to meet regularly with our campus leaders in the coming weeks, guided by medical advisors, to make the important decisions necessary to determine the best path forward related to SE Fall sports. We recognize the challenges ahead and know the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must remain at the forefront of those decisions.
Again, it’s expected that the SEC will make a decision on the football path it will take later this month. Barring unforeseen circumstances pushing up that timeline, of course.