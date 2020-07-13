college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including a headline of ‘Man with hooker in tow charged with breaking into LSU’s Tiger Stadium’

By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 13, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Whole Hog and then some: Arkansas reportedly spent most money on food for athletes
THE SYNOPSIS: $7 million spent on meals for all student-athletes in both 2016 and 2017.  Doesn’t seem like a lot, actually.  Especially as that cost is spread across two dozen or so sports.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Petrino applauds Louisville removing Papa John’s from football stadium name
THE SYNOPSIS: Bobby Petrino applauding anything makes me reexamine my stance.  Even when Petrino is correct in his stance.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Man with hooker in tow charged with breaking into LSU’s Tiger Stadium
THE SYNOPSIS: Offseason headlines, y’all.  And, it just means more paid-for sexy.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Hugh Freeze mum on allegations in Houston Nutt lawsuit
THE SYNOPSIS: 2017 wasn’t the best of years for the former Ole Miss and current Liberty head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Heated Saban-Finebaum exchange adds sizzle to thus-far lackluster SEC Media Days
THE SYNOPSIS: It.  Just.  Means.  More.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Country music singer Craig Morgan’s son, who drowned Sunday, was set to walk-on at Marshall
THE SYNOPSIS: One of the unbelievably sad stories that you never, ever want to read.  Or write.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly says coaching in NFL is a crazy thought
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, and the 59-year-old Kelly remains in South Bend.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Ex-LSU RB Jeremy Hill shows off Tiger Stadium back tat
THE SYNOPSIS: I don’t care who you are.  That back tat is impressive.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Penn State to renovate facility where Sandusky abuse took place
THE SYNOPSIS: Renovated?  Razed would’ve been better, but whatever.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Legendary Yankees owner George Steinbrenner passes away
THE SYNOPSIS: The college football connection? The Boss served as an assistant at Ohio State, Purdue and Northwestern.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: ‘I’m Not Going To Notre Dame. Ever’
THE SYNOPSIS: Meyer was true to his word on that front.  When it came to the “I’m going to be the coach at Florida for a long time, as long as they want me” front?  Not so much.

Notre Dame, Wisconsin both hope to make Lambeau Field game happen in the future

By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 9:33 AM EDT
One of the casualties of the Big Ten’s decision this week involved Notre Dame and Wisconsin.  Both schools, though, are hopeful their unique venue will be a go for the future.

In 2017, it was announced that Notre Dame and Wisconsin had agreed to a home-and-home series, but with a neutral-field twist.  The 2020 game was scheduled to be a “home” game for the Fighting Irish in primetime at Lambeau Field.  The 2021 would see the Badgers “hosting” the football independent at Soldier Field.

Thursday, however, the Big Ten announced that, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league will be going to a conference-only schedule for 2020.  That, of course, means that the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game at the home of the Green Bay Packers has been nixed.

In statements following the B1G announcement, each athletic director was hopeful for a future matchup on the Frozen Tundra.

“We all share in the disappointment about that and are exploring options to reschedule those games,” Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez said in his statement. “We look forward to playing Notre Dame in 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, and both programs are committed to rescheduling the game at Lambeau.”

”We look forward to playing Wisconsin at Soldier Field in 2021 and Barry and I are committed to scheduling a game at Lambeau Field in the future,” Alvarez’s counterpart, Jack Swarbrick, said in his.

Wisconsin has played previously at the fabled NFL stadium.  In 2016, UW knocked off LSU 16-14 at Lambeau.

”The University of Notre Dame has informed the Packers that the game scheduled for Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field has been canceled due to the pandemic and the Big Ten Conference reducing their schedule to conference-only games,” the NFL club said in a statement. “While we are disappointed with the game’s cancellation, we completely understand and respect the decision.

“We are very hopeful to reschedule the game in the future. The Packers are proud to host such games at Lambeau Field and, with the community, experience the incredible atmosphere surrounding college football.

“We also are proud to be a part of Greater Green Bay’s enthusiastic reception of both schools and their fans for an exciting weekend of football and related activities. We appreciate the economic impact it brings to our community and we look forward to hosting future college football games at Lambeau Field.

Race & Sports in America: Conversations on NBC Sports with Charles Barkley, Steph Curry, others

By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 7:11 AM EDT
In the wake of the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd, college football players have been among the many voices crying out against racial injustice and police brutality.  And its many permutations.

Those are but a handful of examples of college football players using their newly-found — and increasingly powerful — voice to push for seismic societal change in an ever-changing world after George Floyd.  In that vein, NBC Sports will air Monday a one-hour roundtable discussing race and sports in America.  Aptly named “Race & Sports in America: Conversations,” the show takes a look at that very subject through the eyes — and experiences — of the high-profile likes of Charles Barkley, Steph Curry, Ozzie Smith, Jimmy Rollins and others.  Among those others is retired tennis player James Blake, who is Black and was the central figure in a highly-publicized case five years ago.

The show will air at 8 p.m. ET Monday night across several NBC platforms, including NBCSN, the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel.  Additionally, it can be seen on all of the NBC Regional Sports Networks.

Rutgers transfer WR Mohamed Jabbie headed to FCS Albany

By John TaylorJul 12, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Rutgers football has unofficially lost one of the best names in the conference.

Mohamed Jabbie announced on Twitter Jan. 24 that he had decided to transfer from the Rutgers football team.  According to the 247Sports.com transfer portal, the wide receiver has since transferred to Albany.

It should be noted that the Great Danes have not yet confirmed Jabbie’s addition to the roster.

As Albany plays at the FCS, Jabbie would be eligible to play immediately at the school.  Jabbie also left the Scarlet Knights as a graduate, so he’d have immediate eligibility that way as well.

Jabbie was a three-star member of the Rutgers football Class of 2016.  The Monmouth Junction, NJ, product was rated as the No. 42 recruit regardless of position in the Garden State.  He was the highest-rated receiver signed by RU that cycle.

Appearing in 27 games during his time in Piscataway, Jabbie started 12 of those contests.

This past season, Jabbie set career-highs in catches (14), receiving yards (149) and receiving touchdowns (one).  He finished his Rutgers football career with 182 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions.  On special teams, Jabbie was credited with nine tackles the past three seasons.

Albany is scheduled to open the 2020 season on the road against Delaware State Sept. 5.  The home opener for the program is the following week vs. Monmouth.

Ole Miss confirms addition of Navy transfer Jake Springer

By John TaylorJul 12, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Ole Miss has looked to a service academy to significantly bolster its football roster.  Officially.

Back in mid-March, Jake Springer signaled his intention to transfer from Navy by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A little over three months later, the striker utilized Instagram to announce that he had committed to the Ole Miss football team.

Two weeks after that social media revelation, Ole Miss confirmed that Springer has signed and been added to the Rebels football roster.  It was initially thought that Springer would be headed to the Rebels as a graduate transfer.  Instead, the school confirmed he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season.  The 2021 season will be his final year of eligibility.

Springer was a two-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Midshipmen.  His recruiting pedigree, though, belies the potential for production he brings to Ole Miss football.

After playing in six games as a true freshman, Springer saw action in a dozen in 2018.  He started four of those contests, intercepting a pair of passes in that action.  The Missouri product had a breakout season in 2019, starting 10 games for the Midshipmen.  He led the team in both tackles for loss (16) and sacks (eight).  The latter total is tied for third-most in academy history, the former tied for the fifth-most.

Following the regular season, Springer was accorded second-team All-AAC honors.

While he played a hybrid linebacker/safety (striker) position at Navy, Springer is expected to make his mark in the secondary for the SEC school.