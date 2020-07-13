Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A loss for Liberty is unofficially a gain for the Louisville football roster.

Last month, Kei’Trel Clark was one of two Liberty defensive backs who entered the NCAA transfer database. The cornerback had cited “cultural incompetence” as the trigger for his decision. The other, Tayvion Land, cited “racial insensitivity” in his move.

Nearly three weeks later, Clark utilized Twitter to announce that he has committed to Louisville football.

”First, I would love to thank God for granting me the strength to take the stand that I did and also forwarding me multiple opportunities to continue my life’s journey,” Clark wrote. “Thanks to all of my family, friends, coaches, etc. for the extensive support throughout this process.

”With all that being said I would like to announce that I will be furthering my academic-athletic college career at the University of Louisville.”

It should be noted that Louisville football has not yet confirmed Clark’s addition to the roster.

It’s expected that Clark will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility with the Cardinals. It’s also expected the “environment” around the Liberty program will be used as a basis for that waiver. If granted, he would have four seasons to play three years. If not, he would have three years to use three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Clark was a three-star signee for the Flames in 2019. As a true freshman, he appeared in all 13 games.