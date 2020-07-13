Louisville football
Getty Images

Louisville new home for Liberty transfer Kei’Trel Clark, who left the Flames citing ‘cultural incompetence’

By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
1 Comment

A loss for Liberty is unofficially a gain for the Louisville football roster.

Last month, Kei’Trel Clark was one of two Liberty defensive backs who entered the NCAA transfer database.  The cornerback had cited “cultural incompetence” as the trigger for his decision.  The other, Tayvion Land, cited “racial insensitivity” in his move.

Nearly three weeks later, Clark utilized Twitter to announce that he has committed to Louisville football.

”First, I would love to thank God for granting me the strength to take the stand that I did and also forwarding me multiple opportunities to continue my life’s journey,” Clark wrote. “Thanks to all of my family, friends, coaches, etc. for the extensive support throughout this process.

”With all that being said I would like to announce that I will be furthering my academic-athletic college career at the University of Louisville.”

It should be noted that Louisville football has not yet confirmed Clark’s addition to the roster.

It’s expected that Clark will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility with the Cardinals.  It’s also expected the “environment” around the Liberty program will be used as a basis for that waiver.  If granted, he would have four seasons to play three years.  If not, he would have three years to use three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Clark was a three-star signee for the Flames in 2019.  As a true freshman, he appeared in all 13 games.

Transfer portal pulls in Eastern Michigan DB Jalen Phelps

Eastern Michigan football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Go ahead and add Eastern Michigan to the burgeoning list of schools bitten by the football transfer portal.

According to 247Sports.com, EMU’s Jalen Phelps has entered the NCAA transfer database.  An Eastern Michigan football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back has signaled his intention to leave the Eagles.

As of yet, the player has not confirmed his intentions publicly.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Phelps was a three-star member of the Eastern Michigan football Class of 2016.  The Georgia product will be leaving EMU as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 season will be his final year of eligibility.

In his four seasons with their Eagles, Phelps appeared in 42 games, starting nine of those.  He played in just four this past season, which allowed him to take a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.

In those 42 appearances, Phelps was credited with 88 tackles and eight passes defensed.

Phelps is at least the second Eastern Michigan football player to leave in a little over a month.  In mid-June, defensive lineman Ty Eddington entered the portal.

EMU is coming off a 6-7 campaign that ended with a QuickLane Bowl loss to Pitt.  The Eagles have now played in a bowl game three of the past four years, the only time in school history that’s ever happened.

Chris Creighton’s 28 wins (in six seasons) are already fifth-most in the program’s history.

 

2020 Louisiana signee Andray Pope already in the transfer portal

Louisiana football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One member’s stay with the Louisiana football program didn’t last long.  At all.

Earlier this offseason, Andray Pope signed on as part of the Louisiana football Class of 2020.  A few months later, it’s now being reported that the running back has entered the NCAA transfer database.

No reason for the abrupt about-face, which came a month after he enrolled in classes, was given.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Pope was a three-star signee for the program.  Only four members of this year’s class were rated higher than the Georgia product.

The loss of Pope, though, is one of the few for Louisiana football this offseason.  In fact, it’s been the exact opposite for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Last month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program.  In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school.  In late June, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster.  Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma.  On top of that, the Sun Belt Conference school added a 2020 tight end who was expected to sign with Pitt next cycle.

Louisiana is coming off an 11-win 2019 football campaign.  That marked the most wins ever in a single season for the Sun Belt Conference school.  In fact, it marked the first time the Ragin’ Cajuns ever hit double-digit wins.

Ja’quay Hubbard joins Virginia teammate in transfer portal

Virginia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Apparently it’s Virginia football transfer portal day here at CFT.

Earlier, we noted that quarterback RJ Harvey had made his way into the NCAA transfer database. As it turns out, Harvey isn’t alone.  On Twitter late last week, Ja'Quay Hubbard announced that he too is set to leave the Virginia football program via the portal.

“After a genuine and consideration conversation with my close family, I have to decided to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer Portal with 4 Years of eligibility,” the offensive lineman wrote. “UVA is a remarkable program and is Hardworking. This is the best thing for me to be great.

“My recruitment is now open.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As Hubbard alluded to, he will not be leaving the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer.  He will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS program.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that Hubbard had decided to leave the Virginia football team.  At the time, the head coach stated that the lineman would be on the move to an unspecified junior college.  Whether that will still be the case remains to be seen.

Hubbard was a three-star 2019 signee.  He played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt.

‘Eyes of Texas’ will remain UT’s school song, but other changes coming

Texas football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT
5 Comments

Texas football players and other student-athletes at the university are getting some of the changes they wanted, but not all.

In June, Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles kicked up quite the kerfuffle by proclaiming, amidst police brutality and racial injustice, “I’ll be [damned] if you think I’ll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play.” Shortly thereafter, Texas student-athletes, including football players, took to social media en masse to spread their message: “We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and the black community that has so fervently supported this program.”

In that vein, the student-athletes began asking to have several issues addressed.  Among them: renaming several buildings on campus, including James Hogg Auditorium; “replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color”; the UT Athletic Department donating .5% of its annual earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement; and replacing “The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”

The suggested change that brought the most headlines, of course, was getting rid of “The Eyes of Texas.” Monday afternoon, UT announced that song will remain as part of the university experience.  The school noted, though, that it will “acknowledge and teach about all aspects of the origins” of the song. From today’s release:

“The Eyes of Texas,” in its current form, will continue to be our alma mater. Aspects of its origin, whether previously widely known or unknown, have created a rift in how the song is understood and celebrated, and that must be fixed. It is my belief that we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song stands for by first owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent.

Together, we have the power to define what the Eyes of Texas expect of us, what they demand of us, and what standard they hold us to now. “The Eyes of Texas” should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values. But we first must own the history. Only then can we reimagine its future, and I look forward to partnering with our campus community to do just that.

A couple of other changes are directly related to the Texas football program.

  • Erect a statue for Julius Whittier, the Longhorns’ first Black football letterman, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
  • At the suggestion of the Jamail family, rename Joe Jamail Field at the stadium in honor of Texas’ two great Heisman Trophy winners, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, two Longhorn legends with a record of commitment to the university.

For all the changes the university is committed to making, with a significant focus on the academic side as far as students and faculty are concerned, click HERE.