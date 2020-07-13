Patriot League
Patriot League latest to postpone football, other fall sports

By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Thanks to the Patriot League, the Ivy League has some FCS company.

Earlier this month, the Ivy League confirmed that football and other fall sports have been postponed.  Football could be moved to the spring, although such an issue won’t be taken up until after the end of the fall semester.

Less than a week later, the Patriot League announced that it too has shutdown fall sports in the conference.  That, of course, includes football. “Decisions surrounding winter and spring sport competition will be made at a later date,” the release from the FCS conference stated.

The league added that “[t]he opportunity for conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities in all sports will be permitted provided health and safety conditions support such activities.”

“The collegiate athletics experience at all Patriot League institutions is valuable to fulfilling our educational and developmental missions, and the League recognizes that any degree of non-competition this fall is deeply disappointing to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans,” the Patriot League stated. “However, the health and safety of our campuses and communities must be our highest priority.

“The League is committed to exploring creative approaches and alternatives to providing future competitive experiences to our fall sport student-athletes, including the possibility of conducting fall sport competition and championships in the second semester.”

The move is far from a surprise.  Over the past couple of weeks, it was confirmed that at least three football games pitting teams from that conference against FBS foes had been canceled — Western Michigan-Colgate (HERE), Navy-Lafayette College (HERE), Hawaii-Fordham (HERE).  The reason for the cancelations? The Patriot League mandated late last month that all of its member schools are not permitted to travel by air or stay overnight in another locale.

Syracuse will also be looking for a Sept. 19 game as the ACC school was scheduled to open its home slate against Colgate that date.  That, of course, will depend on the decision the Orange’s conference makes later this month, though.

Ja’quay Hubbard joins Virginia teammate in transfer portal

Virginia football
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Apparently it’s Virginia football transfer portal day here at CFT.

Earlier, we noted that quarterback RJ Harvey had made his way into the NCAA transfer database. As it turns out, Harvey isn’t alone.  On Twitter late last week, Ja'Quay Hubbard announced that he too is set to leave the Virginia football program via the portal.

“After a genuine and consideration conversation with my close family, I have to decided to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer Portal with 4 Years of eligibility,” the offensive lineman wrote. “UVA is a remarkable program and is Hardworking. This is the best thing for me to be great.

“My recruitment is now open.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As Hubbard alluded to, he will not be leaving the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer.  He will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS program.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that Hubbard had decided to leave the Virginia football team.  At the time, the head coach stated that the lineman would be on the move to an unspecified junior college.  Whether that will still be the case remains to be seen.

Hubbard was a three-star 2019 signee.  He played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt.

‘Eyes of Texas’ will remain UT’s school song, but other changes coming

Texas football
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT
Texas football players and other student-athletes at the university are getting some of the changes they wanted, but not all.

In June, Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles kicked up quite the kerfuffle by proclaiming, amidst police brutality and racial injustice, “I’ll be [damned] if you think I’ll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play.” Shortly thereafter, Texas student-athletes, including football players, took to social media en masse to spread their message: “We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and the black community that has so fervently supported this program.”

In that vein, the student-athletes began asking to have several issues addressed.  Among them: renaming several buildings on campus, including James Hogg Auditorium; “replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color”; the UT Athletic Department donating .5% of its annual earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement; and replacing “The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”

The suggested change that brought the most headlines, of course, was getting rid of “The Eyes of Texas.” Monday afternoon, UT announced that song will remain as part of the university experience.  The school noted, though, that it will “acknowledge and teach about all aspects of the origins” of the song. From today’s release:

“The Eyes of Texas,” in its current form, will continue to be our alma mater. Aspects of its origin, whether previously widely known or unknown, have created a rift in how the song is understood and celebrated, and that must be fixed. It is my belief that we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song stands for by first owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent.

Together, we have the power to define what the Eyes of Texas expect of us, what they demand of us, and what standard they hold us to now. “The Eyes of Texas” should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values. But we first must own the history. Only then can we reimagine its future, and I look forward to partnering with our campus community to do just that.

A couple of other changes are directly related to the Texas football program.

  • Erect a statue for Julius Whittier, the Longhorns’ first Black football letterman, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
  • At the suggestion of the Jamail family, rename Joe Jamail Field at the stadium in honor of Texas’ two great Heisman Trophy winners, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, two Longhorn legends with a record of commitment to the university.

For all the changes the university is committed to making, with a significant focus on the academic side as far as students and faculty are concerned, click HERE.

USC transfer QB JT Daniels granted immediate eligibility at Georgia

Georgia football
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT
If there is a 2020 season, Georgia football will have a very experienced option under center.

In early December, JT Daniels’ father stated that his son had no intention of transferring from USC.  In mid-April, however, the quarterback entered the NCAA transfer database. Despite the portal entry, it was thought that there was a good chance that Daniels returns to the Trojans.  In late May, though, Daniels announced that he would be transferring into the Georgia football program.

It was thought at the time that Daniels would have to sit out the 2020 campaign.  Instead, the player announced via Twitter that he has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.  That will leave the signal-caller with three years of eligibility to use with the Bulldogs.

“Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall,” Daniels wrote. “I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates.”

In 2018, Daniels became just the second true freshman (Matt Barkley, 2009) to start a season opener at quarterback for USC, going on to start 10 more games in 2018.  The starter entering 2019, a torn ACL in this season’s opener prematurely ended Daniels’ sophomore campaign; that injury opened the door for another true freshman, Kedon Slovis, to grab the job and run with it — or pass with it as the case may be as Slovis shined, passing for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns in nine starts (he essentially missed two full games with a concussion). Over a span of five games, he threw for at least 400 yards four times, including a school-record 515 in the win over rival UCLA in the regular-season finale.

Daniels was a five-star 2018 signee.  The California product was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  As a true freshman, Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.  He completed nearly 60 percent of his 363 pass attempts that season.

Daniels is the second high-profile transfer UGA has landed this offseason as Jamie Newman transferred to the school in January.  The Wake Forest graduate will be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as well.  This, though, will be Newman’s final year of eligibility.

It’s unclear if Daniels’ availability this season, provided he’s fully recovered from the knee injury, will impact Newman’s future with the Bulldogs,

 

Colorado WR Curtis Chiaverini now Colorado student-assistant coach Curtis Chiaverini

Colorado football
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
There’s been an addition to the extended Colorado football staff.  One with a surname very familiar to the Buffaloes fan base.

The past three years, Curtis Chiaverini has been a wide receiver for the Pac-12 program.  In that span, the redshirt junior has appeared in seven games. Most of those appearances came on special teams.

Instead of working his way into the receiving mix this year, though, Chiaverini is getting a head start in what looks to be a career in coaching.  On his official bio on the CU website, it reads that Chiaverini “decided to become a student-assistant coach prior to the 2020 season.”

His father, Darrin Chiaverini, addressed his son becoming a part of the Colorado football staff on Twitter.

“Wanted to give everyone an update on my son,” Chiaverini’s dad wrote. “He will spend the 2020 season transitioning into Student Coaching at the University of Colorado. He will be graduating in May from @CUBoulderCMCI… We are very proud of him and excited for his future in coaching!!”

The elder Chiaverini, of course, is the offensive coordinator for Colorado football.  This offseason, he was named as the Buffaloes’ interim head coach in the wake of Mel Tucker’s departure for Michigan State.

Chiaverini, who played his college football for the Buffs, is entering hIs fifth season at his alma mater.