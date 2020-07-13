One erstwhile member of the Virginia football program is entering the next phase of moving on from Charlottesville.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that RJ Harvey had decided to leave the Virginia football team. At the time, the head coach stated that the quarterback would be on the move to an unspecified junior college.

Four months later, however, it’s now being reported that Harvey is listed in the NCAA transfer database. What happened between then and now is unclear. It’s also unclear if a JUCO will be Harvey’s next step or if another level of the sport is still in play.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Harvey was a three-star member of the Virginia football Class of 2019. The Orlando, Fla., product was rated as the No. 39 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Harvey took a redshirt after not seeing the field as a true freshman.

There was a possibility that Harvey would’ve been faced with a position change if he had stayed with the Virginia football team. That was the likely trigger for his decision to leave the program.