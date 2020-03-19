Virginia football
Two more players leave the Virginia football program

By John TaylorMar 19, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
It was moving day on the personnel front for the Virginia football program.  Again.

In early February, it was reported that Lamont Atkins and PK Kier were no longer members of the Virginia football team. During a video conference call with the media Thursday, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that the running backs have decided to leave the sport entirely. Atkins is scheduled to graduate from the university in May, while Kier is leaving to focus on academics.

Subsequent to that, Mendenhall also revealed that a pair of his Virginia football players, quarterback RJ Harvey and offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard, have left the team as well. According to the coach, both players are moving on to unnamed junior colleges.

Harvey and Hubbard were both three-star members of the Cavaliers’ Class of 2019. Hubbard played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt. Harvey also took a redshirt after not seeing the field. There was a possibility that the Orlando native would’ve been faced with a position change if he had stayed with the Virginia football team.

Mendenhall has now seen at least six players leave his Virginia football team since the calendar turned from January to February. In addition to the four already mentioned, it was reported that running back Seneca Milledge (HERE) and defensive back Major Williams (HERE) had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.

During the video chat with the media, Mendenhall confirmed those two are in the portal.

In Mendenhall’s fourth season as the Virginia football head coach, the Cavaliers posted a 9-5 record.  It was the school’s most wins in a season since hitting the same number in 2007.  UVa. also played in its first-ever ACC championship and Orange Bowl.  Both of those games ended in losses, but still.

Maryland losing CB coach Cory Robinson to New Orleans Saints

Maryland football
By John TaylorMar 19, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT
Four months after playing its last game, the Maryland football coaching staff has an unexpected vacancy.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Cory Robinson posted a picture of himself wearing New Orleans Saints gear. That’s an obvious indication that he is leaving his post as the Terrapins’ cornerbacks coach for the NFL. Robinson also served as Mike Locksley‘s defensive passing-game coordinator.

Thus far, there’s been no acknowledgment from the Maryland football program on Robinson’s departure.

Robinson was hired in January of last year as part of Locksley’s first staff. It was actually a homecoming of sorts for Robinson as he previously spent the 2015 season as director of player personnel for the Maryland program.

In between his stints with Maryland football, Robinson spent time as an offensive assistant at:

  • Rutgers, 2018 (cornerbacks coach, defensive passing-game coordinator)
  • Temple, 2017 (cornerbacks coach)
  • Toledo, 2016 (cornerbacks coach)

The job with Toledo was Robinson’s first on-field role at the FBS level.

Robinson would be the second Locksley assistant to leave the Maryland football staff in three months. In late December, John Papuchis left his post as special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach to take a job with Mike Norvell at Florida State. A month later, Papuchis was replaced by George Helow.

In his first season as the Maryland head coach, Locksley went 3-9.

North Carolina adds yet another four-star commitment to impressive 2021 recruiting class

North Carolina football
By John TaylorMar 19, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
Don’t mind North Carolina, it’s just continuing its March football recruiting roll under Mack Brown.

Earlier this month, four-star 2021 prospect Drake Maye, the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country, committed to North Carolina football. Maye had been committed to Alabama since July of last year. Over the next two days, the Tar Heels received a pair of verbals from two other 2021 four-stars — wide receiver Kobe Paysour and offensive tackle Eli Sutton.

While North Carolina football was quiet on the recruiting front for the next week and a half or so — and Ohio State wasn’t — the Tar Heels made some noise again as DeAndre Boykins verballed to the ACC school Wednesday night.

In confirming his commitment, the defensive back praised the 68-year-old North Carolina football head coach.

“He’s just a great coach first of all and he’s a great person,” Boykins said of Brown. “He cares about you and your family. And you can see it, it shows. I felt at home when I was there. I felt that all the coaches wanted me.”

A four-star 2021 prospect, Boykins is rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.  He chose UNC over offers from, among others, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Wisconsin.

With Bryant’s verbal, North Carolina football now has commitments from 11 2021 recruits. Of those, nine are four-star prospects. That’s tied with Clemson for the second-most in this cycle. Ohio State is tops with 10.

Of those 11 Tar Heels commitments, 10 of them played their high school football in the state of North Carolina.

For the 2020 cycle, Brown landed nine four-star recruits. That gives him 18 (and counting) in two seasons as the North Carolina football head coach. In the four cycles prior to Brown’s return to Chapel Hill, the program had signed 17 four-star recruits. Combined.

Currently, the Tar Heels can claim the fourth-ranked class in the country. Ohio State (No. 1), Florida (No. 2) and Clemson (No. 3) are the only schools ahead of UNC at the moment.

This century, North Carolina football has never had a Top-Five recruiting class. Their highest-ranked class in that span was 10th in 2007, the first year under Butch Davis. The Tar Heels have had five other classes that were Top 20 — 2020 (19th), 2018 (20th), 2011 (18th), 2009 (12th) and 2003 (18th).

Brown, of course, is no stranger to highly-rated recruiting classes. His last 14 years as the head coach at Texas, the Longhorns finished in the Top 10 on 10 different occasions. Included among that was the top-ranked class in 2002. Brown also pulled in the No. 2 classes in 2010 and 2012.

All told, Brown had five Top-Five classes during his time in Austin.

Stanford adds future game vs. in-state FCS opponent

By Kevin McGuireMar 19, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
Stanford has added a home game to its home schedule in 2023 against an in-state FCS opponent. According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Stanford has agreed to a future game against Sacramento State. It will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs.

Per the FBSchedules.com report, Stanford will host Sacramento State on Sept. 16, 2023. Stanford will also offer a guarantee of $625,000.

In 2010, with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach and Andrew Luck as the quarterback, Stanford dismantled Sacramento State to the tune of 52-17.

While Stanford does not have any other future games against FCS opponents currently lined up, aside from a season opener against William & Mary this September (Sept. 5, to be precise), the Cardinal does have a number of open dates to fill in non-conference play after 2022.

Stanford still has one vacancy to fill on its non-conference slate for 2023. The Cardinal will also play a home game against Notre Dame to close out the regular season. The Pac-12 plays a 9-game conference schedule, leaving Stanford with three spots for non-conference matchups every year.

LSU adds former NFL player Sean Baker as defensive analyst

LSU football
By Kevin McGuireMar 19, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
The reigning national champions have a new analyst with NFL experience in the program. Sean Baker has joined the Tigers as a defensive analyst, according to The Advocate.

Baker is following LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini to Baton Rouge after serving the previous three seasons as a linebackers coach for Pelini at Youngstown State (Pelini had been the head coach at the FCS program prior to his return to LSU this offseason). LSU has added another Pelini assistant from Youngstown State as a defensive analyst as well with the addition of Donald D’Alesio. D’Alesio was Pelini’s defensive coordinator at Youngstown State.

Baker will bring with him five years of NFL experience between brief stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns.