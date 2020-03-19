It was moving day on the personnel front for the Virginia football program. Again.

In early February, it was reported that Lamont Atkins and PK Kier were no longer members of the Virginia football team. During a video conference call with the media Thursday, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that the running backs have decided to leave the sport entirely. Atkins is scheduled to graduate from the university in May, while Kier is leaving to focus on academics.

Subsequent to that, Mendenhall also revealed that a pair of his Virginia football players, quarterback RJ Harvey and offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard, have left the team as well. According to the coach, both players are moving on to unnamed junior colleges.

Harvey and Hubbard were both three-star members of the Cavaliers’ Class of 2019. Hubbard played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt. Harvey also took a redshirt after not seeing the field. There was a possibility that the Orlando native would’ve been faced with a position change if he had stayed with the Virginia football team.

Mendenhall has now seen at least six players leave his Virginia football team since the calendar turned from January to February. In addition to the four already mentioned, it was reported that running back Seneca Milledge (HERE) and defensive back Major Williams (HERE) had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.

During the video chat with the media, Mendenhall confirmed those two are in the portal.

In Mendenhall’s fourth season as the Virginia football head coach, the Cavaliers posted a 9-5 record. It was the school’s most wins in a season since hitting the same number in 2007. UVa. also played in its first-ever ACC championship and Orange Bowl. Both of those games ended in losses, but still.