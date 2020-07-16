MEAC football
Eight FBS games impacted as MEAC suspends football, other fall sports seasons

By John TaylorJul 16, 2020
Go ahead and add the MEAC to the growing list of lower-level leagues giving up on football in the fall.

July 8, the Ivy League officially announced it was postponing all fall sports in 2020.  Five days later, the Patriot League of the FCS shut down all of its fall sports as well.  Friday, another FCS shoe has dropped as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) confirmed that it too has suspended football other fall sports seasons.  The release stated that “[a] decision is yet to be made on whether fall sports schedules will be moved to the 2021 spring semester.”

The reason for the suspension is, of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority. We have made the decision to suspend all sports competitions after careful review of the current conditions and consideration of the potential exposure that regular travel to competitions may cause and ongoing extensive physical contact,” said Howard University President and Chair of MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, in a statement. “While our competitions have been suspended, each member institution will plan ongoing engagement of all student-athletes to ensure optimization of their physical and mental well-being as they continue their matriculation.”

“Obviously this is an arduous decision because everyone wants to have a fall season for student-athletes, fans and others,” said MEAC commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas. “Part of our responsibility is to ensure the mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount. It is imperative that everyone recognize that is our first and foremost responsibility.”

The move by the MEAC to at least suspend the 2020 football season will impact eight games vs. FBS schools:

  • Bethune-Cookman-USF
  • Florida A&M-UCF
  • Howard-Arkansas State
  • Morgan State-Appalachian State
  • Norfolk State-Charlotte
  • Norfolk State-East Carolina
  • North Carolina A&T-Liberty
  • North Carolina Central-Ohio

2020 Michigan signee Aaron Lewis already in the transfer portal

Michigan football
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020
One Michigan football player’s stay in Ann Arbor didn’t last long.  At all.  But, hey, at least he isn’t stuck in another country.

Earlier this offseason, Aaron Lewis signed on as a part of the Wolverines’ recruiting class this last cycle.  Five months later, however, the defensive end is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

The Detroit Free Press was the first to confirm the move.  A Michigan football official has since confirmed that Lewis is in the transfer portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Suffice to say, Lewis would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school.

Lewis was a three-star member of the Michigan football Class of 2020.  He was rated as the No. 14 prospect in the state of New Jersey regardless of position.

The defensive lineman was an early enrollee who was on campus when the pandemic hit in March.  He would’ve participated in spring practice had it not been canceled because of the virus.

Standout Central Michigan TE Tony Poljan moves into transfer portal

Central Michigan football
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020
Central Michigan has taken a sizable hit offensively courtesy of the football transfer portal.  Again.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Tony Poljan announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. “Thank you CMU for the past four years,” the tight end wrote. “After [careful] thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Poljan would be leaving the Central Michigan football team as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 season will be his final year of eligibility.

Poljan was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016.  The Lansing high schooler was rated as the No. 19 recruit in the state of Michigan regardless of position.  He was the highest-rated signee in CMU’s class that year.

Poljan played in 36 games the past three seasons for the Chippewas.  He started all 12 games in 2019, earning second-team All-MAC honors.

In that action, Poljan totaled 718 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.  His statline for his all-conference season read 33-496-6.  He’s also run for another 248 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Poljan began his time at CMU as a quarterback before moving to tight end full-time in 2019.

Earlier this month, quarterback George Pearson entered the portal.  Pearson was one of the highest-rated signees in the Class of 2018 for the Chippewas.

In 2018, Central Michigan lost a school-record 11 games.  In Jim McElwain‘s first season in 2019, CMU won went 8-6.  Included in the losses was a New Mexico Bowl beatdown at the hands of San Diego State.

Mark Emmert: ‘If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic’

NCAA college football
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020
Suffice to say, the NCAA isn’t exactly optimistic there will be a college football season this year.  At least, at this time they’re not.

Thursday afternoon, the NCAA released an updated set of return-to-sports guidelines, including football.  It should be noted that all of these guidelines are merely recommendations from the NCAA and are not requirements.  Yet.

The most noteworthy of the recommendations is that, in high-contact-risk sports, testing should occur 72 hours ahead of an athletic competition taking place.  Included in the testing is getting the results back in that same timeframe.

Obviously, football would very much be considered a high-contact-risk sport.

Below are some of the other guidelines recommended by the NCAA:

  • Daily self-health checks.
  • The appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics.
  • Testing strategies for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and post-season.
  • Member schools must adhere to public health standards set by their local communities.

“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” said Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer, in a statement. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”

In his own statement, the president of the NCAA sounded an ominous alarm for fall sports, including football.

“When we made the extremely difficult decision to cancel last spring’s championships it was because there was simply no way to conduct them safely,” said Mark Emmert. “This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable. Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

The NCAA provided a graphic to show just how precarious the college football season is at the moment.

Michigan football player David Ojabo stuck in Scotland because of travel ban, unable to join Wolverines for workouts

Michigan football
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020
One member of the Michigan football team has a decidedly good reason for not partaking in the resumption of workouts.

David Ojabo is a redshirt freshman defensive end for the Wolverines.  Born in Nigeria, Ojabo and his family moved to Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2007.  Ojabo, though, attended high school in New Jersey before signing with Michigan football in 2019.  When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Ojabo returned to his family in Scotland.

The problem?  Because of the travel ban, Ojabo has not been able to fly back to the United State and rejoin the Wolverines for voluntary on-campus workouts.  Expected to be gone for just a couple of weeks, Ojabo has now been stuck in neutral for nearly four months.

“You would think I’m lying, but I’m living out of my suitcase,” Ojabo told the Detroit News. “If they say, ‘Come on,’ I wash whatever I need and literally just zip it up. I haven’t unpacked to this day. That’s how we’ve really been waiting. It’s no joke.

“I thought I was only going to be home for two or three weeks. Then quickly weeks turned into a month, turned to two months, turned to three months. This whole time, I’m thinking, ‘Maybe I could catch a break, catch a flight.’ Nothing. I’ve done it this way for my mental state. The second I unpack and get comfortable – this is me trying to not get too attached to being home.”

At this point, it’s unclear when he’ll be permitted to return.  According to Ojabo, one of his options is to fly to Australia, self-quarantine for 14 days, then fly to the United States.  For the moment, the lineman is eschewing that option.

Ojabo was a three-star 2019 signee. He did not play as a true freshman and took a redshirt.

If/when he does return and play in 2020, it will be a conference-only schedule for all Big Ten schools.  Provided there is a season, of course.