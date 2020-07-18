Florida and Miami won’t face each other on the field this season. The Sunshine State Power Fives, though, will fight it out on the recruiting trail.

Right now, there are 30 five-star 2021 prospects on the 247Sports.com composite. Of those, exactly half (15 for those mathematically-challenged in the audience) are uncommitted. Included in that group is defensive tackle Leonard Taylor.

The Miami, Fla., product confirmed this past week that he will make a commitment on Aug. 6. He also confirmed that his finalists have been whittled down to a pair of home-state schools — Florida and Miami. In no particular order, even as the Gators are currently viewed as the favorite to land a verbal from the Miami high schooler.

“I have [a] good connection with the coaches [at Florida] and I feel like I would get a great education there,” Taylor told 247Sports.com. “Miami is close to home and the coaches show me mad love every day. I feel like my education would also be great there with their program.”

Taylor is currently rated as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country. He’s also the No. 6 recruit regardless of position in the state of Florida. And the No. 28 prospect overall on the 247Sports.com composite.

Florida and Miami last met on a football field in 2019. The next meeting between the in-state rivals is scheduled for 2024 in Gainesville.