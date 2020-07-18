Florida Miami
Five-star 2021 DT Leonard Taylor to commit to either Florida or Miami August 6

By John TaylorJul 18, 2020
Florida and Miami won’t face each other on the field this season.  The Sunshine State Power Fives, though, will fight it out on the recruiting trail.

Right now, there are 30 five-star 2021 prospects on the 247Sports.com composite.  Of those, exactly half (15 for those mathematically-challenged in the audience) are uncommitted.  Included in that group is defensive tackle Leonard Taylor.

The Miami, Fla., product confirmed this past week that he will make a commitment on Aug. 6.  He also confirmed that his finalists have been whittled down to a pair of home-state schools — Florida and Miami.  In no particular order, even as the Gators are currently viewed as the favorite to land a verbal from the Miami high schooler.

“I have [a] good connection with the coaches [at Florida] and I feel like I would get a great education there,” Taylor told 247Sports.com. “Miami is close to home and the coaches show me mad love every day. I feel like my education would also be great there with their program.”

Taylor is currently rated as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country.  He’s also the No. 6 recruit regardless of position in the state of Florida.  And the No. 28 prospect overall on the 247Sports.com composite.

Florida and Miami last met on a football field in 2019.  The next meeting between the in-state rivals is scheduled for 2024 in Gainesville.

Oklahoma assistant DeMarco Murray part of group bidding to buy New York Mets

Oklahoma football
By John TaylorJul 18, 2020
A newly-minted Oklahoma assistant coach is looking to expand his sports endeavors beyond football.

The New York Mets, you may have heard, are up for sale.  Currently, the top bid for the baseball club is $2 billion by hedge-fund manager Steve Cohen.  Another group has submitted an initial bid of $1.7 million.  That latter group is headlined by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, the power couple that is putting up $300 million of their own money as part of the effort.

The Rodriguez-Lopez duo, though, has other former athletes as part of the prospective ownership group.  Included in that are a pair of current NBA players (Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Mason Plumlee of the Denver Nuggets) as well as former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman and future first-ballot Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.  Also part of it?  DeMarco Murray.

Murray was an All-American running back for Oklahoma football in the early aughts.  In January of this year, it was confirmed that Murray was returning to Norman as the running backs coach for the Sooners.

“This is very surreal,” Murray said at the time. “Obviously I never thought I’d be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I’m thankful for the opportunity Coach Riley is giving me and I’m looking forward to being back home.”

As for Murray’s chances to be a part of an ownership group that buys an MLB team? It’s being reported that “Mets COO Jeff Wilpon would prefer to sell to the Rodriguez-Lopez group if its offer is close to the best bid at the end of the auction.”

Indiana the latest to hit pause button on workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Indiana football
By John TaylorJul 18, 2020
2 Comments

We can officially add Indiana to the growing list of football programs hitting the workout pause button.

As with other schools in the Big Ten, Indiana welcomed back student-athletes, including football players, to campus for voluntary workouts last month.  This week, those workouts for the Hoosiers came to a halt.  At least, when it came to football it did.

Friday, the school announced that it was suspending football workouts after six players tested positive for the virus.  No other sports have been forced to do the same.

“Per the recommendations of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect individuals who are considered close contacts, and may have been exposed to the virus,” The school said in a statement. “These close-contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.”

Indiana football is the latest but certainly not the first impacted by the pandemic.  Or the last, more than likely.

In the span of a week, Ohio State , Maryland and North Carolina confirmed they were putting a temporary halt to voluntary workouts because of the results of recent COVID-19 testing among its student-athletes. July 3, Kansas became yet another FBS program to pause voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19.  Earlier in that same week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus.  Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

All told, at least 10 FBS schools have hit the coronavirus-related pause button.

Other programs had seen a high number of players test positive but continued workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is down to zero active cases.

Army, Navy ADs: ‘If there’s only one game we’re going to play, it’s the Army-Navy game’

Army-Navy game
By John TaylorJul 18, 2020
5 Comments

Pound for pound, the Army-Navy game stacks up with any rivalry in college football.  As is the case across the sport, though, the coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt on the possibility of this year’s game being played.

This year’s Army-Navy game is scheduled to be played Dec. 12 at lincoln Finacial Field in Philadelphia.  And, it seems, Navy’s athletic director seems prepared to move heaven and earth to ensure the rivalry goes off as planned.

“If there’s only one game we’re going to play,” Chet Gladchuk told ESPN.com this week, “It’s the Army-Navy game. Unless the pandemic is such at the time that we’re precluded by the city of Philadelphia to play that game, we have every intention of playing Army-Navy.

“The game is already virtually sold out. Can we accommodate that number? I don’t know. We always look at it this way — including Notre Dame on Labor Day weekend — we’re preparing for scenarios and we can always back down if we have to. Good old-fashioned ticket refund. Everybody does it. If we have to give money back, we give money back, but at least we’re prepared, right now on the front side.”

Gladchuk’s Army counterpart sang a very familiar refrain.

The Army-Navy game has been played every season for more than a century.  Yes, even amidst World War II, the rivalry still managed to be played.  The last time it wasn’t?  1918, in the middle of the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Navy, of course, has already seen scheduling issues because of the current pandemic.

In early June, it was confirmed that this year’s opener against Notre Dame would be moving from Dublin, Ireland, to Annapolis. Then, earlier this month, Navy’s game against FCS Lafayette College was canceled as well.

Trevor Lawrence pops the question to girlfriend inside Memorial Stadium

Trevor Lawrence
By John TaylorJul 18, 2020
3 Comments

When you’re the starting quarterback at Clemson like Trevor Lawrence, you can use a college football stadium for a helluva pop-the-question backdrop.

Trevor Lawrence and his longtime girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, have been in the news a bit this offseason.  And for the right reason.  In March, the power couple started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.  However, it was initially reported that the page attached to Trevor Lawrence had been shut down by the NCAA because it violated bylaws.  Subsequent to that, though, it was clarified that Clemson’s compliance department had shuttered the fundraising effort. In the end, the couple created another fundraiser, the “Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund” to raise money to provide direct assistance to families affected by the current pandemic.

Fast-forward a few very long months, and the couple has now taken care of some personal business.  On Instagram, both Lawrence and Mowry revealed that the former proposed to the latter.  The latter, of course, said yes.  The kicker?  The proposal took place at Memorial Stadium.  The home of the Clemson Tigers football program, of course.

 

FOREVER. You're everything I've dreamed of. I love you and can't wait to marry you. #ENGAGED

Congratulations to the couple on the impending nuptials.  The date of which has yet to be announced.