Now we know a lot more of the rest of the story when it comes to Mark Hudspeth.
Earlier this month, Austin Peay announced that Mark Hudspeth was stepping down as the head coach of the Governors. According to the coach, he stepped away for unspecified family reasons.
According to the Leaf-Chronicle, though, Hudspeth was in the middle of serving a 20-day suspension when his resignation was announced. The newspaper, citing an email obtained as the result of an open records request, explained that athletic director Gerald Harrison had accused Hudspeth of unspecified unacceptable conduct in suspending the coach.
From the report:
In Harrison’s email to Hudspeth on June 17, he said the reasons for Hudspeth’s suspension were “your recent unacceptable conduct and violation of sections 10.1.2 and 10.1.8 of your employment agreement.”
Section 10.1.2 of Hudspeth’s contract says “if the Athletic Director determines in his reasonable discretion that coach Hudspeth has willfully engaged in conduct that is clearly contrary to the character and responsibilities of a person occupying the position of Head Football Coach and which negatively or adversely affects the reputation of the University or its athletic programs in any material way.”
According to Section 10.1.8, “Egregious personal conduct that is reasonably determined by the Athletic Director or President to negatively, adversely and materially affect the reputation or operation of the APSU athletics program.”
Hudspeth’s lone season at Austin Peay was a historic one. The 11 wins for the Governors were a school record. Hudspeth guided the program to its first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs. That run to the quarterfinals included a pair of playoff wins.
Prior to Austin Peat, Hudspeth spent seven seasons (2011-17) as the head coach at Louisiana. His first four seasons, the Ragin’ Cajuns went 9-4 each year. A three-year run of 4-8, 6-7, 5-7 led to his dismissal in December of 2017.
Hudspeth was replaced on an interim basis by defensive line coach Marquase Lovings.
Arizona and Wyoming are the latest to get in on the offseason scheduling news.
Both Arizona and Wyoming announced earlier this week that they have agreed to a future home-and-home series between the football programs. The Cowboys will make the trek to Tucson on Sept. 14, 2030. On Sept. 17, 2033, the Wildcats head to Laramie for the finale of the series.
Arizona and Wyoming last met in 1977, a 13-12 win. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 12-10.
The two schools are actually former conference rivals, which is where most of the games in the series were played. The Cowboys and Wildcats were both founding members of the WAC, and played each other every year from 1962-77. In 1978, Arizona left to join what became the Pac-10 with the addition of Arizona State from the WAC as well.
Courtesy of the Wyoming sports information department, there’s also this little tidbit:
Wyoming has played in Tucson three times since 1977 but they didn’t face the Arizona Wildcats in any of those three games. All three appearances were in bowl games. UW finished a very successful season in 2019 in Tucson, capturing the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl with a convincing 38-17 win over Georgia State. In 1993, Wyoming lost to Kansas State, 52-17, in the Copper Bowl, and in 1990 the Pokes lost a heartbreaker to California in the Copper Bowl by a score of 17-15.
In addition to the Wyoming series, Arizona also announced a 2025 game against Weber State. The Pac-12 program and FCS school have never faced one another in football.
The Mississippi State football program is bringing back a familiar face to Starkville.
This week, Mississippi State announced the hiring of Jamar Chaney to Mike Leach‘s extended football staff. Specifically, Chaney will serve as a senior defensive analyst for the Bulldogs.
Chaney played linebacker at MSU from 2005-09.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jamar back home to Starkville and the program.” the first-year head coach said in a statement. “Jamar had an outstanding career here as a student-athlete and brings experience, knowledge, and familiarity with Mississippi State. He has a valuable reputation around the game and our state. This has been a goal of ours since we arrived in Starkville, and our players and staff can’t wait to get to work with him.”
This past season, Chaney worked as the assistant director of player personnel for the Florida Gators. Prior to that, he was the head football coach at St. Lucie West Centennial High School.
During his time with Mississippi State football, Chaney played in 49 games. He earned All-SEC honors in 2007 after leading the Bulldogs in tackles.
“Mississippi State means so much to me and my family, and I appreciate Coach Leach for the opportunity to return home to a place that I have so many great memories,” Chaney said. “I am excited to be a part of an outstanding football staff and athletic department, and I can’t wait to get to work.”
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.
That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 19, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh: Michigan close to scheduling football game overseas
THE SYNOPSIS: Michigan fans: Can we win games in the United States first? Especially against our hated rival?
2018
THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney undecided on Clemson starting QB
THE SYNOPSIS: Trevor Lawrence or Kelly Bryant? Bryant began the 2018 season as the starter. Then lost his job to the then-true freshman Lawrence a couple of weeks in. Bryant then transferred to Missouri in December of that year.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Tommy Tuberville to join ESPN roster of college football analysts
THE SYNOPSIS: Three years later, the former Auburn head coach is the favorite to become a United States Senator from the great state of Alabama.
2016
THE HEADLINE: It’s a go: Big 12 to pursue expansion
THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, the Big 12 remains at 10 teams. So much for that.
2015
THE HEADLINE: As a baseball pitcher, Kevin Sumlin makes a heckuva football coach
THE SYNOPSIS: It wasn’t Baba Booey bad. But it wasn’t good, either. At all.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban has an idea for Penn State on how it can help abuse victims
THE SYNOPSIS: The idea? Add a tax to ticket sales for athletic events and giving the proceeds to a child abuse charity.
One Virginia assistant football coach will have more responsibilities on his plate if/when the 2020 season kicks off.
The past two seasons, Ricky Brumfield has served as special teams coordinator for the Virginia football program. This week, though, it was confirmed by the Cavaliers that Brumfield will also coach tight ends this coming season. As noted by 247Sports.com, Brumfield had been recruiting tight ends during the offseason.
Brumfield does have experience coaching the tight ends position. In 2016 and 2017, he was the coach for that positional group at UTSA. He was also the special teams coordinator for the Roadrunners during that time.
The first FBS job for Brumfield came at Western Kentucky. From 2013-15, Brumfield was the special teams coordinator for the Hilltoppers. He was also the cornerbacks coach for the Conference USA school during that stretch.
In addition to the Brumfield news, the Virginia football program also announced some new duties for some of Bronco Mendenhall‘s extended staff:
C.J. Stalker will work as the team’s defensive analyst starting in 2020 after serving as a graduate assistant following the conclusion of the 2019 season. Former graduate assistant Drew Meyer is the team’s special teams analyst. They will assist Matt Edwards, UVA’s director of sports analytics.
The graduate assistants for the 2020 season are Donte Wilkins (defense), Kirk Garner (defense), Joe Spaziani (offense) and Charles Mack (offense).