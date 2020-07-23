Florida football
Ole Miss new home for Florida transfer WR Dionte Marks

By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
One erstwhile Florida Gators player has already found a new college football home.  And he won’t even have to leave the SEC as part of his move.

Just last week, it was confirmed that Dionte Marks had taken the first step in leaving Florida football by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Wednesday, the wide receiver confirmed that he has committed to Ole Miss.

Marks made his announcement on Instagram.

“First and Foremost, I would like to thank the University of Florida for the Amazing opportunity to be [a part] of a fantastic program,” the redshirt freshman wrote. “Also I want to thank everyone who has helped me become a better man from the time of me being there. Coach Mullen, Coach Gonzalez, and all the other coaches including the staff.

“With that Being said I’ll be transferring to The University of Ole Miss. ”

 

I’m done Talking✌🏾 Let’s get Paid.

Barring a waiver being granted, Marks will have to sit out the 2020 season if he completes his move to the Rebels.  That would then leave the Deland, Fla., product with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Marks was a three-star member of the Florida football Class of 2019.  The receiver’s only other Power Five offers came from Florida State, Nebraska and West Virginia.  FAU and UCF were in the mix as well.

As a true freshman, Marks took a redshirt for the 2019 season.  He did, though, appear in a pair of games, but didn’t produce any stats.

Report: Pac-12 expected to unveil 10-game schedule that kicks off Sept. 19

Pac-12
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
As all sides look to salvage some semblance of a 2020 college football season, the Pac-12 is getting set to unveil its overhauled slate.  Reportedly.

July 10, the Pac-12 announced that it is eliminating non-conference games this season and going with a conference-only schedule.  That Power Five conference’s move came a day after the Big Ten made a similar announcement.  At the time, it was expected the league would reveal its schedules no later than July 31.

With such a deadline a little over a week away, Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News is reporting that the Pac-12 is finalizing its scheduling plans for the 2020 football season. “The official announcement, with weekly matchups, is expected no later than the end of next week,” Wilner wrote.

And what will the schedule look like when it is unveiled?  Again per Wilner, the Pac-12 is expected to go with a 10-game schedule, with each team playing its division opponents and five crossover games.  As a backup plan, a nine-game schedule will be worked up as well.

Instead of Sept. 5, the 2020 season would begin Sept. 19.  There are at least two bye weekends built-in, in case pandemic-related issues force the postponement of any contests.  Additionally, three dates are under consideration for the conference’s championship game: the original date of Dec. 4 in Las Vegas, as well as the following two weekends.

It’s expected that at least the Big Ten will follow a very similar model as the Pac-12’s.  The other Power Five leagues, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, are also looking at schedules that consist mainly of conference games.  Those conferences, though, are also considering at least one non-conference game.  For example, there are multiple reports that Alabama, which was scheduled to open the 2020 season against USC, could open with BYU, which had its opener against Utah canceled when the Pac-12 went to a conference-only schedule.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are expected to announce its plans next week as well.

NCAA football oversight asks Board of Governors for time on fall sports

NCAA
Associated PressJul 23, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association’s Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall championships as college sports tries to find a path to play through the pandemic.

A letter dated July 21 was sent by committee chairman Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director, to the board before it meets on Friday. The letter was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press and first reported on by Yahoo Sports.

“We acknowledge that the path forward will be challenging, and that the virus may ultimately dictate outcomes,” the letter says. “We are simply requesting that the Board of Governors not make an immediate decision on the outcome of fall championships, so that conferences and schools may have ample latitude to continue to evaluate the viability of playing football this fall.”

College sports leaders have warned if conditions across the country did not improve, football and other fall sports will be in jeopardy.

“I get asked every day if college sports will return this fall. The consensus opinion among our health advisers is significant change must occur for that to happen,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday while testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing mainly focused on how to allow college athletes to earn money from their names, images and likenesses.

The board is the NCAA’s highest-ranking governing body, comprised mostly of university presidents representing all three divisions of its nearly 1,300 member schools. Its next official meeting is scheduled for Aug. 4 and Friday’s session is ad hoc.

The board has the power to call off NCAA championship events in fall sports such as soccer, women’s volleyball and lower-division football, including the second tier of Division I known as the Championship Subdivision.

Five FCS conferences have already postponed their football seasons, though among them the Ivy League, Southwestern Athletic Conference and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference do not participate in the playoffs.

The NCAA has no authority to postpone or cancel specific seasons, a decision that would be up to individual schools or their conferences. But canceling or postponing NCAA championships could increase pressure for conferences to call off sports – including at the top-tier of college football, where Bowl Subdivision conferences are weighing options.

“While experience has shown that the impact of the virus can shift dramatically from week to week, the committee strongly believes that a patient approach to evaluating the possibility of conducting 2020 fall championships will provide the remaining conferences and schools the best opportunity to make deliberate decisions about conducting practices and competition this fall,” the oversight committee wrote.

The FBS conferences control major college football’s postseason, with dozens of bowl games and the four-team College Football Playoff to determine a champion. The NCAA has no role.

The FBS season is scheduled to start around the Labor Day weekend. The prospects of that seem to be dimming after COVID-19 cases surged over the last three weeks in many states.

At the hearing, Emmert also said he is “categorically opposed” to liability waivers some schools have had athletes sign as the return to campus to prepare for their sports seasons.

“It is an inappropriate thing for schools to be doing,” he said.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced they will play only conferences games this season as a way to manage anticipated disruptions from the spread of COVID-19.

Neither conference has released a revised schedule yet. The Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference haven’t made any decisions on whether to modify schedules, but expect to provide more clarity by the end of nex week. Modified and truncated schedules could delay the start of the season, buying more time for conditions to improve.

Administrators have said they would like to see how the return of students to campus during August effects the surrounding communities and athletic departments’ ability to keep athletes virus-free.

Now there are questions about how soon colleges and universities will allow students back on campus. Clemson President Jim Clements announced Wednesday that the semester will start online and in-person classes will be delayed four weeks because of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including the NCAA dropping unprecedented sanctions on Penn State

college football
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 23, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Media picks Ohio to win first MAC title in half-century
THE SYNOPSIS: So, how’d the media do?  Ohio went 7-6, including a Potato Bowl win.  Miami ended up beating Central Michigan in the conference championship game.  Miami was picked to finish second in the MAC East Division.  Central Michigan, meanwhile, was picked to finish last in the West,

2018

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State announces dismissal of WRs coach Zach Smith
THE SYNOPSIS: The dismissal came shortly after details of a third domestic violence incident involving the assistant emerged.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Chad Morris, Derek Dooley among betting favorites to be next Ole Miss head coach
THE SYNOPSIS: Matt Luke, the interim coach who ultimately replaced Hugh Freeze full-time, was in the middle of the wagering pack.  Three seasons later, Luke was fired by the Rebels.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Braxton Miller’s position switch trims Buckeyes’ QB battle to two
THE SYNOPSIS: Miller’s move to wide receiver left the Ohio State quarterback job in the hands of J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones.

2013

THE HEADLINE: South Carolina investigating if Jadeveon Clowney spoke with Jay-Z’s agency
THE SYNOPSIS: The verdict?  No wrongdoing was found.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Penn State gets fined, postseason ban, scholarship reduction
THE SYNOPSIS: The family of Joe Paterno blasted the sanctions.  Penn State said it accepted them to avoid the death penalty.  In the end, a significant portion of the punitive measures were rolled back.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Tim Tebow confirms he doesn’t get his freak on; Cronkite rolls over in his grave
THE SYNOPSIS: The former Florida quarterback was asked if he was still a virgin.  Yep, one reporter went there.  SEC Media Days, y’all!

Virginia Tech brings back two former players as football staffers

Virginia Tech football
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
As has been the case with a couple of other FBS programs this offseason, Virginia Tech is bringing back some familiar names to its extended football staff.

Wednesday, Virginia Tech announced that former football players Corey Fuller (pictured) and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow have rejoined the program.  Both ex-Hokies will serve as assistant directors of player personnel at Tech.

“We are excited that Corey and Jeron have returned to Blacksburg to serve as assistant directors of player personnel,” Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “They both bring the skills and the talent we needed to add to our recruiting efforts. In addition to their vantage point as former Tech players, they also have a keen understanding of the type of individuals who fit our program and can succeed both academically and athletically at Virginia Tech.”

From the school’s release:

A sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft, Fuller posted 45 catches for 834 yards (18.5 avg.) with six TDs during his Tech career, in addition to serving as a member of the Tech track and field squad. In 28 career games with the Lions, he caught 18 passes in 28 for 288 yards with one TD. He also spent time on the New Orleans Saints roster in 2016-17. In 2018, he worked as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan on a staff that also included current Tech assistant coach, Darryl Tapp. Fuller is a member of the only family in NFL history to have four brothers all attend the same college and have all four selected in the NFL Draft, joining brothers Vinnie, Kyle and Kendall.

Jeron Gouveia-Winslow played at Tech from 2009-12 and started at whip linebacker his final three seasons under head coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In 40 career games he posted 80 total tackles, three INTs, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He returned an interception for a 24-yard TD in Tech’s 44-33 win over Florida State in the 2010 ACC Championship Game and captained the defense and special teams as a senior in 2012.

Gouveia-Winslow began his coaching career in 2014 at Stone Bridge HS where he was the defensive backs coach, before heading to the University of Hawaii where he was a defensive line intern the following year, where he coached alongside his father, Kurt Gouveia, who earned a pair of Super Bowl rings as a linebacker with Washington. He has been a member of the coaching staff at Brevard College since 2017 where he most recently held the title of assistant head coach/special teams coordinator/safeties coach.