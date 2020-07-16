Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Florida Gators are the latest Power Five program to see its football roster nicked by the transfer portal.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, wide receiver Dionte Marks is headed into the NCAA transfer database. A Florida football official subsequently confirmed that the redshirt freshman has informed the program of his intention to take the [portal for a test drive.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Barring a waiver being granted, Marks will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. That would then leave the Deland, Fla., product with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Marks was a three-star member of the Florida football Class of 2019. The receiver’s only other Power Five offers came from Florida State, Nebraska and West Virginia. FAU and UCF were in the mix as well.

As a true freshman, Marks took a redshirt for the 2019 season. He did, though, appear in a pair of games, but didn’t produce any stats.

This is the first known Florida football player to leave the program since offensive lineman Isaiah Walker transferred to Miami in early May. In between, UF has picked up transfers from Miami and Mississippi State.