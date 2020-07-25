You knew it was only a matter of time until the Alabama football recruiting machine got rolling. Still, what they’ve done over the past couple of months is certainly noteworthy.

In the last week or so, Alabama football received commitments from twin brothers James Brockermeyer and Tommy Brockermeyer. The former is the No. 5 2021 recruit overall on the 247Sports.com composite, the latter the No. 1 center in the country. A couple of days later, four-star offensive guard Terrence Ferguson committed as well.

Those developments continued a recruiting surge for Alabama football. After what could kindly be described a sluggish start.

In mid-May, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle. Right behind Rice. And just ahead of UTSA. Now? The Tide sits at No. 2 nationally, but a good distance behind top-ranked Ohio State. In the SEC, they now have the top class in the conference after leapfrogging Tennessee (No. 3), LSU (No. 4) and Florida (No. 10) in this latest commitment flurry.

Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is Likely not finished on the recruiting trail. Far from it, in fact.

There is history behind such confidence, of course. Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting. That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year. One month after Saban was hired.

Speaking of not being finished, Alabama is the current favorite to land five-star defensive tackle Damon Payne (No. 14 recruit in the country) and four-star outside linebacker Xavian Sorey (No. 63). So, yes, expect the Crimson Tide to continue adding to what is currently a 15-player class.