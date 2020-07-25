Alabama football
Alabama now owns the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, two months after languishing in the mid-50s

By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
You knew it was only a matter of time until the Alabama football recruiting machine got rolling.  Still, what they’ve done over the past couple of months is certainly noteworthy.

In the last week or so, Alabama football received commitments from twin brothers James Brockermeyer and Tommy Brockermeyer.  The former is the No. 5 2021 recruit overall on the 247Sports.com composite, the latter the No. 1 center in the country.  A couple of days later, four-star offensive guard Terrence Ferguson committed as well.

Those developments continued a recruiting surge for Alabama football.  After what could kindly be described a sluggish start.

In mid-May, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  Right behind Rice.  And just ahead of UTSA.  Now? The Tide sits at No. 2 nationally, but a good distance behind top-ranked Ohio State.  In the SEC, they now have the top class in the conference after leapfrogging Tennessee (No. 3), LSU (No. 4) and Florida (No. 10) in this latest commitment flurry.

Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is Likely not finished on the recruiting trail.  Far from it, in fact.

There is history behind such confidence, of course.  Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting.  That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year.  One month after Saban was hired.

Speaking of not being finished, Alabama is the current favorite to land five-star defensive tackle Damon Payne (No. 14 recruit in the country) and four-star outside linebacker Xavian Sorey (No. 63).  So, yes, expect the Crimson Tide to continue adding to what is currently a 15-player class.

Michigan football player stranded in Scotland back in the States, self-quarantining

Michigan football
By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
For one Michigan football player, his long international nightmare is over.

David Ojabo is a redshirt freshman defensive end for the Wolverines.  Born in Nigeria, Ojabo and his family moved to Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2007.  Ojabo, though, attended high school in New Jersey before signing with Michigan football in 2019.  When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Ojabo returned to his family in Scotland.

The problem?  Because of the travel ban, Ojabo had not been able to fly back to the United State and rejoin the Wolverines for voluntary on-campus workouts.  Expected to be gone for just a couple of weeks, Ojabo had been stuck in neutral for nearly four months.  The keyword there is had as, as of early this past week, Ojabo was back on U.S. soil.

So, how did that happen?  From the Detroit Free Press:

But last Thursday, the Department of State announced that select classes of international students from certain European countries, including the United Kingdom and Ireland, could now travel to the United States.

Saturday, Ojabo began his long journey back to Ann Arbor. He flew into London, then Miami, before finally arriving in Detroit, where he was greeted by defensive end Luiji Vilain. His flights were near empty, with most travelers having an entire row to themselves, and Ojabo said he wore a mask at all times.

“That little hashtag that blew up got a lot of the right people involved,” Ojabo told the Free Press. “I just got in contact with a lot of people and so did, from my understanding, coach (Jim) Harbaugh. They helped figure it out and brought me back. I don’t know all the details, but what matters most is I’m back.

“They lifted it miraculously. It was also a blessing to get help from coach Harbaugh and various alumni.”

Because he is coming from an international destination, Ojabo was forced to self-quarantine upon his arrival in Ann Arbor.  He’ll be forced to remain there until Aug. 2.  The Free Press reports Ojabo “believes he must take a COVID-19 test before rejoining the team.”

Michigan began the next phase of its potential return to a college football season Friday.  Based on all of the data available, Ojabo should be able to rejoin his teammates sometime early this coming week.

Ojabo was a three-star 2019 signee. He did not play as a true freshman and took a redshirt.

Texas DB Kobe Boyce stepping away from football to focus on his mental health

Texas football
By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
This story involving a Texas football player got lost in the shuffle last weekend, but I thought it merited a mention.  If for nothing more than the message it sends to other student-athletes — and anyone reading it — about the importance of mental health.

Kobe Boyce was a three-star signee for Texas football in 2017.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Boyce played in 19 games the past two seasons.  In a baker’s dozen appearances a year ago, the defensive back started four games.  Entering summer, Boyce was again expected to be a significant contributor for the Longhorns in the secondary.

On Twitter last Saturday, however, Boyce announced that he is stepping away from the sport.  Why?  To focus on his mental health and “work on myself” after battling depression the past few years.

For a few years now I have been battling depression and I let all of my emotions [build-up] and it wasn’t a good feeling. I used to be scared of discussing this and kept it all to myself and anyone who is going through the same thing please talk to someone. You are not alone. Everyone is struggling with something in life especially in these times. Take care of yourself and your mental health because you won’t be able to operate in anything you do if your head is not in the right place. That’s where I felt I was and I am going to be taking a step away from football and work on myself. I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, friends, and family of course for being with me on this journey. It wasn’t what I expected but I definitely learned a lot about myself and learned some valuable life lessons in this time. I will continue as a student at the University of Texas and will continue on the journey of getting my degree. This decision wasn’t easy to make but I feel like it was much needed. I appreciate the fans and all the support that you have shown me in the years from a recruit now. I will always be a Longhorn and I hope you guys can bring back a Big 12 Championship and a Natty. Love you all and I’m excited for my new journey.

If nothing else, “anyone who is going through the same thing please talk to someone” are words that should be heeded by anyone going through what Boyce is.

“You are not alone.”

Amen, Mr. Boyce. If your message helps just one person, it was well worth sharing.  Even if it was a bit delayed on our end.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including a 2018 raise that made then-Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle higher-paid than nearly three dozen FBS head coaches

college football
By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 25, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: LSU will officially sell alcohol in Tiger Stadium this season
THE SYNOPSIS: By the end of the 2019 campaign — and during it — Tiger fans had plenty of reasons to drink in celebration.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban: Jalen Hurts told Alabama coach ‘I am going to be here’
THE SYNOPSIS: Six months later, the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Iowa’s strength coach nets raise, makes him higher paid than nearly three dozen FBS head coaches
THE SYNOPSIS: Amidst controversy, Chris Doyle lost his job as the Iowa strength & conditioning coach last month.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: Greg Schiano ‘will be head coach’ again after turning down two ‘significant’ jobs this offseason
THE SYNOPSIS: Meyer proved prescient as, two years later, Schiano returned as the head coach at Rutgers.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Florida’s Geoff Collins could become next million-dollar coordinator
THE SYNOPSIS: At the time, nine assistants made seven figures.  Three years later, per the USA Today coaches salary database, that number had nearly tripled to 24.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Three years after the NCAA hammer, Penn State still alive and well
THE SYNOPSIS: Penn State in 2012 was hit with sanctions that were just this side of SMU’s death penalty.  In the eight seasons since, they have not won fewer than seven games.  The past four seasons, the Nittany Lions have won 10-plus games in three of them.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma’s 5-star RB Joe Mixon “involved in serious altercation”
THE SYNOPSIS: To say it was serious would be an understatement.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Florida removes Aaron Hernandez’s All-American brick from stadium
THE SYNOPSIS: The move came amidst the former Gator standout being charged in the murder of Odin Lloyd.

2013

THE HEADLINE: After three-year suspension, Georgia OL reinstated by NCAA
THE SYNOPSIS: Kolton Houston‘s years-long odyssey began when he took a banned substance, 19-Norandrosterone, to aid in the healing of a shoulder injury while he was in high school in 2009.  For some inexplicable reason, the drug continued to show up in testing and Houston continued to serve out a suspension.

Virginia Tech RB J’wan Evans tweets move into transfer portal

Virginia Tech football
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
For the second time in a month, Virginia Tech is losing a football player to the transfer portal.

In mid-June, suspended defensive end Jaevon Becton entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  This week, running back J’wan Evans took the first step in leaving Virginia Tech football by making his way to the portal.

Evans made his announcement on Twitter.

“I am extremely thankful to the Virginia Tech football program for the last year,” the back wrote. “I was able to learn under a great coaching staff and develop my game tremendously on the field and in the weight room.  Virginia Tech will always hold a special place in my heart.

“With that being said, I am looking for a new home and entering the transfer portal.  I am eager to begin the next chapter of my football career where I can continue to make my dreams a reality.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Evans didn’t see any action as a true freshman this past season for the Hokies.  It’s expected the Philadelphia product will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.