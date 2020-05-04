To paraphrase the late, great John Wayne, and when it comes to Tennessee on the football recruiting trail of late, this is gettin’ to be re-goshdarn-diculous.
To recap:
Last Sunday, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program. A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same. The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. Thursday, the nation’s top junior college running back, Tiyon Evans, followed suit. That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis. Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown.
On Twitter Monday afternoon, Colby Smith announced that he too is joining the burgeoning Tennessee football brigade.
The North Carolina prospect is a three-star prospect on the 247Sports.com composite.
Tennessee now has 18 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. That’s one more than Ohio State’s 17 this cycle.
With the flurry of commitments, the Vols now have the No. 2 2021 class, behind only the top-ranked Buckeyes. They leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 67 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class. Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC. Next up? Florida at No. 4, followed by Georgia at No. 16.
If you’re curious, Alabama is in the midst of pacing itself. With just three commits thus far this cycle, the Crimson Tide sits at No. 54. Right behind Rice. And right ahead of UTSA.
After a couple of additions last month, Purdue has seen its football roster take a potential portal hit.
This past week, multiple media outlets reported, Kenneth Major put his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Purdue football official subsequently confirmed that the cornerback is indeed in the portal.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Major was a two-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2017. As a true freshman, the Kentucky native didn’t play a down.
The past two years, however, Major played in 24 games. The defensive back started 16 of those contests. In 2018, his three interceptions led the Boilermakers.
All told, Major has been credited with 79 tackles, six passes defensed, 1½ tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
It’s believed that Major will be leaving as a graduate transfer. That would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020. As well as another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.
The past few days have seen the NCAA in the headlines more often than normal this time of year.
Last week, the NCAA took a huge step in allowing players to profit off their names, images and likenesses. A day later, the NCAA was sued by women alleging they weren’t protected from sexual assaults by Nebraska football players, others. Then, a day after that, the NCAA released its plan for the eventual return of college sports.
The Association is at it again as, according to the Associated Press, “[t]he NCAA has expanded its sexual violence policy to require student-athletes to inform their schools each year about any investigations or disciplinary matters in their past.”
From the AP:
According to the measure adopted by the NCAA’s board of governors, all athletes must disclose annually whether their conduct has resulted in an investigation, Title IX discipline or criminal conviction for “sexual, interpersonal or other acts of violence.”
Failure to fully disclose that information may result in penalties that include a loss of eligibility, as determined by the school. This applies to current and incoming athletes.
This expansion of the policy will take effect in the 2021-22 school year.
Additionally, “[m]ember schools also must have policies in place so that they can receive any information regarding potential misconduct issues involving incoming transfers from their former schools.”
“The action is the latest step by the Association, consistent with its values, in supporting NCAA member schools to address sexual violence on their campuses,” a statement from the NCAA Board of Governors chairperson and Ohio State president Michael V. Drake.
The AAC is the latest conference domino to fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person. A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.
Monday afternoon, the AAC announced its in-person Media Days — and its famous clambake — have been canceled. From the conference:
Commissioner Mike Aresco has announced that the American Athletic Conference Summer Kickoff and Media Days will not be held as scheduled in 2020.
The American Summer Kickoff had been scheduled from July 12-14 in Newport, Rhode Island, but continued concerns for the well-being of the conference’s student-athletes, coaches, staff members and invited guests prompted a change in format.
A virtual version of the 2020 Summer Kickoff will be held on a date to be determined.
As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.
Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:
- AAC — Virtual, to be determined
- ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
- Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
- Conference USA — July 22-23, Frisco, Texas
- MAC — Virtual, to be determined
- MWC — Virtual, to be determined
- Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
- SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
- Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana
If you need a glimmer of hope for the upcoming season, the Arkansas football program is here for you. Or, as some would call it, blowing sunshine up your nether regions.
The upcoming college football season is scheduled to kick off Aug. 29 with seven games involving FBS schools, including Navy-Notre Dame in Dublin. Seemingly the only near-certainty amidst the coronavirus pandemic uncertainty is that, according to most observers, it is highly unlikely the new college football season will kick off as planned. Myriad ideas have been bandied about if/when the season doesn’t start on time. An October start. Or January. Or February, which seems to have garnered the most notoriety as being the most feasible. Or a split season where some games happen in the fall and some happen in the spring.
As various states have started easing stay-at-home restrictions, though, there’s a growing sense that maybe, possibly, potentially the season could commence closer to originally-scheduled start time. Late last month, University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld stated that he is hopeful the school will be able to resume sports practices June 1, including football. Less than a week later, the Arkansas athletic director, Hunter Yurachek told the school’s Board of Trustees during a virtual meeting that the plan is to start football practice in mid-July. And start the 2020 season Sept. 5.
Arkansas is currently scheduled to open the 2020 college football season at home against Nevada Sept. 5.
Further buttressing Yurachek’s optimism? Just a short time after he made his proclamation, the same board with which Yurachek spoke voted unanimously to have in-person classroom instruction in the fall.
All that said, take Yurachek’s optimism with an offensive lineman-sized grain of salt. There are too many variables to flatly state that, four months from now, we’ll be to the point where the season can kick off as scheduled. Conversely, it’s too early to concretely state that there won’t be a season.