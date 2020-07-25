Oklahoma football
Oklahoma granted waiver to move opener from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29

By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
Unlike most everybody else, Oklahoma has been looking to start its 2020 football season earlier.  That look, as it turns out, has borne fruit.

Oklahoma has been scheduled to open the 2020 college football season at home in Norman against FCS Missouri State Sept. 5.  According to a report from earlier this month, however, OU has been looking to move that matchup up a week, to Aug. 29.  The FCS school has been amenable to such a move as well.

Saturday, the Sooners confirmed that the NCAA has indeed granted that waiver.  The development would potentially give OU byes between their first and second, and second and third games of the season.

The NCAA approved a waiver request from both schools to change the game date to allow them more schedule flexibility in addressing potential issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. OU’s second game of the season is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Norman while its third contest is slated for Sept. 26 at Army in West Point, N.Y.

“If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur,” said Castiglione. “Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games. It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times. We’re thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier.

Missouri State, it should be noted, is coached byBobby Petrino.  Do with that what you will.

Rutgers becomes second Big Ten team to quarantine entire football team

Rutgers football
By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT
Rutgers is the latest to give pause when it comes to Big Ten football.

Wednesday, Michigan State announced it was suspending football workouts after one staffer tested positive for COVID-19.  Two days later, MSU announced that a second staffer and a player have tested positive as well.  As a result, the program has decided to quartine or isolate the entire football team for a period of 14 days.

Prior to today, and since Rutgers returned for on-campus workouts June 15, the football program had reported four positive tests for COVID-19.  Late Saturday afternoon, however, the school said in a press release, that “we learned of six additional positive COVID-19 results in our latest weekly testing cycle.”

“As a result, we have paused all in-person team activities, quarantined our entire program and will work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials to determine next steps,” the release ended.

Exactly how long the quarantine will last wasn’t detailed by the school.

The two B1G schools, though, are far from the only ones impacted by the virus.

Two weeks ago, Indiana hit the pause button.  In the span of a week prior to that, Ohio State , Maryland and North Carolina confirmed they were putting a temporary halt to voluntary workouts because of the results of recent COVID-19 testing among its student-athletes. July 3, Kansas became yet another FBS program to pause voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19.  Earlier in that same week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus.  Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

All told, more than a dozen FBS schools have hit the coronavirus-related pause button.

Other programs had seen a high number of players test positive but continued workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is down to zero active cases.

Alabama now owns the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, two months after languishing in the mid-50s

Alabama football
By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
You knew it was only a matter of time until the Alabama football recruiting machine got rolling.  Still, what they’ve done over the past couple of months is certainly noteworthy.

In the last week or so, Alabama football received commitments from twin brothers James Brockermeyer and Tommy Brockermeyer.  The former is the No. 5 2021 recruit overall on the 247Sports.com composite, the latter the No. 1 center in the country.  A couple of days later, four-star offensive guard Terrence Ferguson committed as well.

Those developments continued a recruiting surge for Alabama football.  After what could kindly be described a sluggish start.

In mid-May, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  Right behind Rice.  And just ahead of UTSA.  Now? The Tide sits at No. 2 nationally, but a good distance behind top-ranked Ohio State.  In the SEC, they now have the top class in the conference after leapfrogging Tennessee (No. 3), LSU (No. 4) and Florida (No. 10) in this latest commitment flurry.

Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is Likely not finished on the recruiting trail.  Far from it, in fact.

There is history behind such confidence, of course.  Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting.  That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year.  One month after Saban was hired.

Speaking of not being finished, Alabama is the current favorite to land five-star defensive tackle Damon Payne (No. 14 recruit in the country) and four-star outside linebacker Xavian Sorey (No. 63).  So, yes, expect the Crimson Tide to continue adding to what is currently a 15-player class.

Michigan football player stranded in Scotland back in the States, self-quarantining

Michigan football
By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
For one Michigan football player, his long international nightmare is over.

David Ojabo is a redshirt freshman defensive end for the Wolverines.  Born in Nigeria, Ojabo and his family moved to Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2007.  Ojabo, though, attended high school in New Jersey before signing with Michigan football in 2019.  When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Ojabo returned to his family in Scotland.

The problem?  Because of the travel ban, Ojabo had not been able to fly back to the United State and rejoin the Wolverines for voluntary on-campus workouts.  Expected to be gone for just a couple of weeks, Ojabo had been stuck in neutral for nearly four months.  The keyword there is had as, as of early this past week, Ojabo was back on U.S. soil.

So, how did that happen?  From the Detroit Free Press:

But last Thursday, the Department of State announced that select classes of international students from certain European countries, including the United Kingdom and Ireland, could now travel to the United States.

Saturday, Ojabo began his long journey back to Ann Arbor. He flew into London, then Miami, before finally arriving in Detroit, where he was greeted by defensive end Luiji Vilain. His flights were near empty, with most travelers having an entire row to themselves, and Ojabo said he wore a mask at all times.

“That little hashtag that blew up got a lot of the right people involved,” Ojabo told the Free Press. “I just got in contact with a lot of people and so did, from my understanding, coach (Jim) Harbaugh. They helped figure it out and brought me back. I don’t know all the details, but what matters most is I’m back.

“They lifted it miraculously. It was also a blessing to get help from coach Harbaugh and various alumni.”

Because he is coming from an international destination, Ojabo was forced to self-quarantine upon his arrival in Ann Arbor.  He’ll be forced to remain there until Aug. 2.  The Free Press reports Ojabo “believes he must take a COVID-19 test before rejoining the team.”

Michigan began the next phase of its potential return to a college football season Friday.  Based on all of the data available, Ojabo should be able to rejoin his teammates sometime early this coming week.

Ojabo was a three-star 2019 signee. He did not play as a true freshman and took a redshirt.

Texas DB Kobe Boyce stepping away from football to focus on his mental health

Texas football
By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
This story involving a Texas football player got lost in the shuffle last weekend, but I thought it merited a mention.  If for nothing more than the message it sends to other student-athletes — and anyone reading it — about the importance of mental health.

Kobe Boyce was a three-star signee for Texas football in 2017.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Boyce played in 19 games the past two seasons.  In a baker’s dozen appearances a year ago, the defensive back started four games.  Entering summer, Boyce was again expected to be a significant contributor for the Longhorns in the secondary.

On Twitter last Saturday, however, Boyce announced that he is stepping away from the sport.  Why?  To focus on his mental health and “work on myself” after battling depression the past few years.

For a few years now I have been battling depression and I let all of my emotions [build-up] and it wasn’t a good feeling. I used to be scared of discussing this and kept it all to myself and anyone who is going through the same thing please talk to someone. You are not alone. Everyone is struggling with something in life especially in these times. Take care of yourself and your mental health because you won’t be able to operate in anything you do if your head is not in the right place. That’s where I felt I was and I am going to be taking a step away from football and work on myself. I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, friends, and family of course for being with me on this journey. It wasn’t what I expected but I definitely learned a lot about myself and learned some valuable life lessons in this time. I will continue as a student at the University of Texas and will continue on the journey of getting my degree. This decision wasn’t easy to make but I feel like it was much needed. I appreciate the fans and all the support that you have shown me in the years from a recruit now. I will always be a Longhorn and I hope you guys can bring back a Big 12 Championship and a Natty. Love you all and I’m excited for my new journey.

If nothing else, “anyone who is going through the same thing please talk to someone” are words that should be heeded by anyone going through what Boyce is.

“You are not alone.”

Amen, Mr. Boyce. If your message helps just one person, it was well worth sharing.  Even if it was a bit delayed on our end.