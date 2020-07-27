Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s yet another virus-related development for the Michigan State football team.

Last Wednesday, Michigan State announced it was suspending football workouts after one staffer tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, MSU announced that a second staffer and a player have tested positive as well. As a result, the program decided to quartine or isolate the entire football team for a period of 14 days.

Monday, MSU revealed that 16 Spartans players and four staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those 20 individuals include the three previously reported.

Below is Michigan State’s statement on the development: