Injury issues have cost Florida football some depth across its defensive line.

Multiple media outlets covering the Gators reported Tuesday that Elijah Conliffe (pictured, No. 93) has taken a medical exemption, which ends the playing portion of his collegiate career. A Florida football official subsequently confirmed the development.

By taking a medical exemption, Conliffe will remain on scholarship at the university. However, he will not count against UF’s 85-man scholarship limit.

For those unaware, a medical exemption “ensures that, for their remaining eligibility, they receive all the financial aid they would have received before the medical problem.” Conliffe would’ve been entering his redshirt junior season in Gainesville.

Conliffe was a four-star member of the Florida football Class of 2017. The Virginia product was the No. 12 recruit regardless of position in his home state. He was also the No. 18 defensive tackle in the country.

As a true freshman, Conliffe played in eight games. The following season, the lineman played in 11 games. He started two of those contests. An unspecified injury cost Conliffe the entire 2019 season.

During his time with the Gators, Conliffe was credited with 15 tackles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry. Prior to the injury issues putting a premature end to his career, Conliffe was expected to be a significant contributor for Dan Mullen in 2020.