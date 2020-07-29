Florida football
Florida DL Elijah Conliffe takes medical exemption, ends playing career with Gators

By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Injury issues have cost Florida football some depth across its defensive line.

Multiple media outlets covering the Gators reported Tuesday that Elijah Conliffe (pictured, No. 93) has taken a medical exemption, which ends the playing portion of his collegiate career.  A Florida football official subsequently confirmed the development.

By taking a medical exemption, Conliffe will remain on scholarship at the university.  However, he will not count against UF’s 85-man scholarship limit.

For those unaware, a medical exemption “ensures that, for their remaining eligibility, they receive all the financial aid they would have received before the medical problem.” Conliffe would’ve been entering his redshirt junior season in Gainesville.

Conliffe was a four-star member of the Florida football Class of 2017.  The Virginia product was the No. 12 recruit regardless of position in his home state.  He was also the No. 18 defensive tackle in the country.

As a true freshman, Conliffe played in eight games.  The following season, the lineman played in 11 games.  He started two of those contests.  An unspecified injury cost Conliffe the entire 2019 season.

During his time with the Gators, Conliffe was credited with 15 tackles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry.  Prior to the injury issues putting a premature end to his career, Conliffe was expected to be a significant contributor for Dan Mullen in 2020.

Big 12 announces it will hold its Virtual Football Media Day Aug. 3

By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
The Big 12 was the first Power Five conference to cancel its in-person Football Media Days.  Now, the same league will become the first to hold a virtual one.

Wednesday, the Big 12 confirmed it will hold its virtual event Monday, Aug. 3, this year.  Below is the conference’s press release on the development:

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT.

The presentation will include head coaches’ media sessions, videos from league spirit groups and a fan question for each coach. There will be two concurrent streams available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. One stream will be of each head coaches’ media Q&A session, and the other will feature each coach on the Big 12 Now set with ESPN reporters Anish Shroff, Rod Gilmore and Dusty Dvoracek in exclusive 1-on-1 interviews, as well as player interviews conducted by Big 12 Digital Correspondent Morgan Uber. Content will also be posted on the conference’s official social media platforms throughout the event.

Followers of the Conference can also listen to live coaches interviews from Virtual Media Day on the Big 12’s exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM channel, 375, and on its ESPNU channel, 84.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will kick-off the event at 9 a.m. CT. Head coaches’ interview sessions commence at 10 a.m. CT with the morning session featuring West Virginia, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Greg Burks, liaison to officials, begins the afternoon session at 12:30 p.m. CT and will be followed by the Oklahoma State, Kansas, TCU, Kansas State and Texas head coaches.

Arizona suspends OL Edgard Burrola for violating COVID-19 protocols

By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
Courtesy of Arizona, we have a unique reason for a football player seeing punishment being meted out.

According to Tucson.com, offensive lineman Edgar Burrola has been suspended by the Arizona football team.  Why?  For violating the athletic department’s COVID-19 protocols.  The website wrote that “Burrola’s resistance to following safety protocols, which include face coverings and physical distancing during on-campus workouts, led to concern within the program that Arizona could become another Michigan State or Rutgers.”

Both of those Big Ten schools announced in the past week that their entire football teams had been placed under quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.  In late June, Arizona paused its phased return of football players due to increased cases of the virus in the state.

“There’s some people that are saying that we’re making guys do this, we’re making guys do that,” Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin told the newspaper. “What we are making them do is go through the protocol. And if you’re not gonna adhere to the protocol, then we can’t have you here.

“It’s my job to protect and uphold that protocol for everybody else that’s involved in this organization — players, coaches, administrators, medical (personnel). You’ve got coaches’ families.

“If you’re not gonna pay attention to the protocol, wear a mask, all that other stuff, we just can’t have you around.”

Appearing in 11 games last season for the Wildcats, Burrola started six of those contests at right tackle.  Tucson.com wrote that the redshirt junior will remain “on the roster with a reduced scholarship.”

College Football amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: On this day in CFT history, including Texas A&M got down & dirty — and crude & sexist — at football clinic for women

college football
By John TaylorJul 29, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 29, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they'd like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Roll Bucky: Alabama, Wisconsin announce home-and-home for 2024-25
THE SYNOPSIS: The Big Ten and SEC schools have met just twice previously.  The first matchup, Badgers win, came way back in 1928.  The most recent one, a Crimson Tide win, opened the 2015 season.  The 2024 game will mark Alabama’s first game inside a Big Ten stadium since a 27-11 win at Penn State in 2011.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban’s wish for SEC scheduling has support from LSU Deputy AD
THE SYNOPSIS: Saban’s scheduling wish?  For Power Fives to play nothing but other Power Fives.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin feels for White House Chief of Staff booted by Donald Trump
THE SYNOPSIS: Reince Priebus was given the boot off of Air Force One.  Kiffin was pulled off the bus and fired as USC’s head coach in the parking area of a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in September of 2013.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M got down & dirty — and crude & sexist — at football clinic for women
THE SYNOPSIS: Among the pass-blocking do’s? “Spread them again.” “Get erect.” “Stay erect.” “Bang him hard.” Four years later, it’s still amazing that someone green-lit this presentation.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Mike Leach continues stumping for 64-team playoff
THE SYNOPSIS: Personally, I’d settle for eight.  But, would still push for 16.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes have national title expectations
THE SYNOPSIS: Six months later, Ohio State beat Oregon to claim the first-ever College Football Playoff championship.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M says Big 12 best show them the money
THE SYNOPSIS: In the end, it was the SEC that ended up showing the Aggies the money.  For the 2019 fiscal year, A&M received $45.3 million from the SEC.  Individual Big 12 members, meanwhile, were paid in the neighborhood of $40 million.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Poll names Bear Bryant #3 all-time coach in sports
THE SYNOPSIS: The only coaches ahead of the Alabama legend? UCLA’s John Wooden and Green Bay’s Vince Lombardi.

Northwestern adds 2023 game versus New Mexico State

Northwestern football
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Northwestern still isn’t certain the 2020 football season will be played.  That doesn’t mean, though, that work on future schedules won’t continue.

Monday, New Mexico State announced that it has reached an agreement on a future one-off game versus the Northwestern football team. The game will be played Oct. 28, 2023, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

That 2023 contest will mark the first-ever between the two schools.

New Mexico State will be embarking on its third season as a football independent in 2020.  After a combined five wins in those first two seasons without a conference affiliation, NMSU opted to retain head coach Doug Martin.  Martin also survived a parent-triggered investigation earlier this offseason.

In seven seasons with the Aggies, Martin has posted a 22-63 record.  Overall, including seven seasons at Kent State, Martin is 51-116 as a head coach.

Northwestern, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-9 2019 campaign.  That was the program’s worst since posting the same record way back in 2002.  Prior to that tailspin, the Wildcats had won at least nine games three times in four years.  In two of those seasons,  NU won 10 games.

All told under Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern has won 10 games on three different occasions.  In the other 125 seasons, the Wildcats hit that number a total of two times.

Fitzgerald’s 96 career wins are easily the most for a Northwestern head football coach.  No. 2 on that list?  Pappy Waldorf and his 49 wins.