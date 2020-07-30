Rutgers football
Rutgers COVID-19 outbreak reportedly tied to party attended by several football players

Jul 30, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
And now we know a little bit more of the rest of the story when it comes to Rutgers football.  And Exhibit A as to why it will be nearly impossible to have any semblance of even a truncated college football season.

Over the weekend, RU announced that it was quarantining the entire Scarlet Knights football team after six additional players tested positive for COVID-19. All told, the team acknowledged that 10 players had tested positive.

RU became the second Big Ten program to quarantine the entire squad, joining Michigan State.

Wednesday, nj.com, citing two people with knowledge of the situation, reported that “[a]thletes from various Rutgers sports programs, including the football team, gathered for a recent on-campus party.” That party has been connected to the outbreak on the Rutgers football team.

From the report:

But New Jersey’s top health official appeared to acknowledge the Rutgers football team’s outbreak stemmed from a gathering of some kind.

Judith Persichilli, the state health commissioner, said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s news briefing in Trenton there have been “several circumstances where indoor and outdoor gatherings in our state have led to community clusters of COVID-19′’ and listed Rutgers among a series of other known parties in the state, including graduation parties in Westfield and Cape May County, a Father’s Day celebration in Essex County and parties in Long Beach Island and Middletown.

“There’s been an outbreak of Rutgers football players, with 15 of them currently testing positive,’’ she said while grouping together the list of indoor and outdoor gatherings. “These examples that we shared today account for 125 new cases of COVID-19 in our state. Every single one of those cases has the potential to infect other people. Their grandparents, parents, siblings, friends, love ones, and if any of one of them have underlying conditions … the result could be fatal.

Thus far, the Rutgers football program has not commented on the report.

Suspended Missouri DT Antar Thompson takes up residence in transfer portal

Missouri football
Jul 30, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Missouri is the latest Power Five football program to feel the wrath of the portal.  Or, at least, a bit of a sting to its depth.

According to 247Sports.com, Antar Thompson has set up shop in the NCAA transfer database.  That would serve as the defensive tackle’s first step in leaving the Missouri football team.  But, certainly, not the last.  Maybe.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The move to the portal comes three months after Thompson was arrested on a pair of charges, including resisting arrest.  That charge is a felony.  At some point after that, Thompson was removed from the Missouri football roster.

Coming out of the junior-college ranks, Thompson was a three-star Missouri football Class of 2018 signee.  The 247Sports.com composite had him rated as the No. 11 JUCO defensive tackle.  The 25-year-old Thompson actually signed the first time with Mizzou in 2013.  Thompson, who has a young son, left the sport of football for a while before resurfacing at Highland Community College.

Since returning to the Missouri football program, Thompson has appeared in eight games.

Thompson graduated from Mizzou in May, which would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  Provided he can get past his off-field issue, of course.

Investigation into Iowa football found ‘the program’s rules perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity’

Iowa football
Jul 30, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
The Iowa football program’s culture has suffered from racial bias against Black players and bullying by a small number of current and former coaches, according to an investigation report released Thursday.  University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said the report by an outside law firm shows that the “climate and culture must and will change within our football program.”

“Our student-athletes must have the ability to be true to themselves, and we cannot and will not tolerate a systemic process that inhibits authenticity,” Harreld said in a statement.

Coach Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured head coach in college football, appears likely to keep his job, however. The report found that many players believe he has already made several positive changes in recent weeks.

Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta were scheduled to hold a news conference later Thursday.

The university hired the Husch Blackwell law firm in June to review the program after dozens of former players, most of them Black, spoke out on social media to allege racial disparities and mistreatment.

In addition to a public report summarizing the findings, the firm provided the university with four confidential personnel reports on current and former staff who were accused of mistreating players. Harreld said the university will address the allegations against those coaches, who were not publicly identified.

Last month, the university cut ties with longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, awarding him a $1.1 million severance agreement. Several players had cited Doyle as the major source of their mistreatment, an allegation he has denied.

But the review found the cultural problems went well beyond Doyle.

Investigators found that many current and former Black players felt unhappy and unwelcome in the program, where the ideal player “was built around the stereotype of a clean-cut, white athlete from a midwestern background.” They described an environment in “which a small number of coaches felt empowered to bully and demean athletes, especially Black athletes,” the report found.

“In sum, the program’s rules perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” the report concludes. “The program over-monitored players to the point that they experienced heightened anxiety and maintained a culture that allowed a small group of coaches to demean players.”

For the complete report, click HERE.

USC TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe to join brother at Illinois, becomes seventh Power Five transfer Lovie Smith has landed since March

Illinois football
Jul 30, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Illinois has added a very familiar — and unique — surname to its football roster.  Unofficially, of course.

In March of this year, Daniel Imatorbhebhe was granted a sixth season of eligibility.  Four months later, it was reported that the tight end would use that extra, extra year at somewhere other than USC as he entered the NCAA transfer database.

On Twitter Wednesday night, Imatorbhebhe announced that he has committed to the Illinois football program.

Thus far, the program has not confirmed Imatorbhebhe’s addition to the roster.

Obviously, as a sixth-year senior, Imatorbhebhe has already graduated.  And, as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Fighting Illini in 2020.

Imatorbhebhe is the brother of Josh Imatorbhebhe, who was the Illini’s leading receiver a year ago (33-634-9).  Like his brother, Josh Imatorbhebhe played a portion of his collegiate career at USC.  In June of last year, that Imatorbhebhe transferred from USC into the Illinois football program as well.

The decision to give Daniel Imatorbhebhe a sixth season was a relatively easy one.  Imatorbhebhe was held out of spring practice two years ago for what was described as a nagging hip injury, then missed the entire 2018 season for what was called an upper leg muscle injury. The year before, a hip flexor injury caused him to miss five games.

After beginning his collegiate playing career at Florida, Imatorbhebhe, a three-star 2015 signee, decided to transfer in May of that year and ultimately landed at USC a month later. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

During his time with the Trojans, the 6-3, 240-pound tight end started nine of the 22 games in which he played, catching 25 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

With Imatorbhebhe’s commitment, Illinois has now added seven Power Five transfers since March.  All told, the Fighting Illini have added at least nine transfers overall.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same.  As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower.  And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May  And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith in mid-May.  And Cal defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu that same month.  And Missouri wide receiver Khmari Thompson earlier this month.

College Football amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: On this day in CFT history, including Joey Bosa, three other Buckeyes suspended for Ohio State’s 2015 opener AND Carlos Hyde suspended for at least the first three games of the 2013 season

college football
Jul 30, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Nation’s top 2017 recruit officially admitted to Miami
THE SYNOPSIS: Jaelan Phillips transferred to The U from UCLA the previous February.  The defensive end didn’t see the field at all in 2019 due to NCAA transfer bylaws.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nation’s No. 1 recruit visits Florida A&M
THE SYNOPSIS: “Every student-athlete needs to visit [an] HBCU,” Kayvon Thibodeaux tweeted.  Visiting is one thing.  Committing is another matter entirely.  In December of 2018, Thibodeaux committed to Oregon.  That same month, the defensive end signed with the Ducks.  Following the 2019 regular season, Thibodeaux was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Freshman of the Year.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Allegations of inappropriate behavior emerge against Hugh Freeze
THE SYNOPSIS: The allegations, dating back to his time at a Memphis high school, were levied against him by females.  Freeze had “resigned” 10 days earlier as the Ole Miss head coach.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Four key Buckeyes, including Joey Bosa, suspended for opener
THE SYNOPSIS: Also suspended were H-back Jalin Marshall, wide receiver Corey Smith and H-back Dontre Wilson.  It was subsequently reported that the suspensions centered on “marijuana and academics.”  OSU, of course, went on to exact revenge on Virginia Tech in the opener.

2015

THE HEADLINE: CFP won’t force Notre Dame, other independents to join a conference
THE SYNOPSIS: Interestingly, just last week it was reported that the Fighting Irish could join the ACC… for one season only.  Because of the pandemic and its effect on the college football schedule, of course.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Auburn, Clemson schedule 2016-17 home-and-home
THE SYNOPSIS: The ACC Tigers beat the SEC Tigers in both games.  By just 14 points, combined, though.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Carlos Hyde suspended for at least first three games of the season
THE SYNOPSIS: The suspension stemmed from an alleged assault for which the star Ohio State running back wasn’t charged.

2012

THE HEADLINE: First player officially bolts from Penn State
THE SYNOPSIS: Safety Tim Buckley had the honor of being the first Nittany Lion to transfer in the wake of historic NCAA sanctions.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Nebraska QB Bubba Starling facing $7.5 million decision — at least
THE SYNOPSIS: Starling was drafted by the Kansas City Royals as the fifth overall pick back in June.  Two weeks later, Starling opted for baseball over college football.  Seven seasons later, the outfielder made his Major League debut.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Matt Barkley guarantees USC win over crosstown rival
THE SYNOPSIS: The quarterback proved correct as the Trojans dropped the Bruins 28-14.  Despite Barkley’s two interceptions.