SEC football
SEC joins Big Ten, Pac-12 in going with a 10-game, conference-only football schedule for 2020

By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
The SEC has decided on the direction its football season will take.  If there is a college football season, that is.

Following a meeting of the league’s presidents and chancellors, the SEC announced Thursday that it will go with a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season.  Originally scheduled to start the weekend of Sept. 5, the SEC has now pushed back the season’s kick-off back to Sept. 26.  Additionally, the conference championship game will be played Dec. 19.

John Talty of al.com was the first to report the development.  In confirming the report, the SEC added that each team will have two bye weekends during the regular season: one mid-season (different dates for different schools) as well as a league-wide bye the weekend of Dec. 12.  That, of course, is the weekend prior to the league title game.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”

It had been expected that the SEC would follow the ACC’s lead and add a plus-one to the schedule, a non-conference matchup that was previously on the schedule.  Instead, the move means games such as LSU-Texas, South Carolina-Clemson, Florida-Florida State and Georgia-Georgia Tech are officially off the schedule for the 2020 season.

The 14-member SEC will play its six division rivals as well as the regularly-scheduled pair of crossover games.  The additional crossover games that will fill out the 10-game conference slate will be announced at a later date.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 as previously announced that those leagues would be going to a conference-only schedule.  That leaves the Big 12 as the only Power Five to have not signaled its scheduling intentions.

Below are all of the non-conference games for each SEC school that will be canceled:

  • Alabama — USC, Georgia State, Kent State, UT-Martin
  • Arkansas — Nevada, Notre Dame, Charleston Southern, Louisiana-Monroe
  • Auburn — Alcorn State, North Carolina, Southern Miss, UMass
  • Florida — Eastern Washington, South Alabama, New Mexico State, Florida State
  • Georgia — Virginia, East Tennessee State, Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia Tech
  • Kentucky — Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Eastern Illinois, Louisville
  • LSU — UTSA, Texas, Rice, Nicholls State
  • Mississippi State — New Mexico, NC State, Tulane, Alabama A&M
  • Missouri — Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, BYU, Louisiana
  • Ole Miss — Baylor, Southeast Missouri State, UConn, Georgia Southern
  • South Carolina — Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Wofford, Clemson
  • Tennessee — Charlotte, Oklahoma, Furman, Troy
  • Texas A&M — Abiline Christian, North Texas, Colorado, Fresno State
  • Vanderbilt — Mercer, Kansas State, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech

Big 12 announces its Virtual Football Media Day has been canceled

Big 12 football
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
This is certainly an interesting development coming out of the Big 12.

The Big 12 was the first Power Five conference to cancel its in-person Football Media Days.  Now, the same league will become the first to cancel its virtual one as well.  Which it just unveiled plans for a day ago, it should be noted.  That event had been scheduled for this coming Monday.

Below is the content of the release confirming the development.

The Big 12 Conference is cancelling its Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is yet to be determined if the event will be rescheduled. The Conference’s annual media preview was slated for Monday, August 3, after being moved from its originally scheduled July 20-21 dates.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time. “

A media briefing with Commissioner Bowlsby will be scheduled in the near-term to update on the State of the Conference.

Ex-Nevada, Boise State QB Kaiden Bennett transfers to FCS school

Nevada football
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
It didn’t take one Nevada transfer long to find his new college football home.  Which will actually be his third college football home.

In August of last year, Kaiden Bennett opted to leave Boise State.  Not long after, Bennett joined the Nevada football team.  Less than a year later, the quarterback opted to leave the Wolf Pack as well.

This week, it was reported that Bennett had decided to transfer to Sacramento State.  Bennett’s father subsequently confirmed his son was moving on to the FCS school.

“I am so grateful for Kaiden’s support during my tough times fighting cancer,” Derek Bennett told NevadaSportsNet. “He put family first when leaving Boise, even gave up a scholarship to be here for his family. Our family is extremely grateful for the time he spent at Nevada. Excited for him and his new start.”

The elder Bennett’s battle with cancer is what triggered the player’s initial transfer.  After leaving Boise State, Kaiden Bennett considered both Nevada and Sacramento State football before opting for the Wolf Pack.

Bennett was a three-star 2019 signee coming out of high school in California.  He didn’t see the field at all this past season, using his redshirt year in the process.

At Sacramento State, Bennett will be eligible to play immediately.  All told, Bennett has four years of eligibility to use.

NCAA announces it will allow players to wear social justice messages on their uniforms

NCAA
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
The ever-evolving NCAA is set to allow football players and others to do a social justice version of “He Hate Me” on their uniforms.

Thursday, the NCAA announced that its Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved a measure that will expand opportunities for players to place social justice statements on their uniforms this season.  Additionally, to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, the team areas on sidelines will be expanded from between the 25-yard lines to between the 15-yard lines.  On top of that, the pregame coin toss will be limited to two officials and one captain from each team.

Below is the full NCAA release on the developments:

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rules to allow student-athletes in all sports to wear patches on their uniforms for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as to support social justice issues.

Current rules in some sports do not allow patches, while the rules books for several other sports do not address the topic.

Panel members, who met by videoconference last week, reaffirmed and expanded existing rules, which will now allow student-athletes two places on the uniform, one on the front and one on the back, to express support and voice their opinions.

The patch on the front, which most sports already allowed, as authorized by the school or conference, may be a commemorative/memorial patch (names, mascots, nicknames, logos and marks) intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.

The patch must not exceed 2¼ square inches and must be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform. While not all team members are required to wear the patch, they must be identical for those who choose to wear them.

The second location is on the back of the uniform where the player name is traditionally located and, as authorized by the school or conference, will allow names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes. The names or words may vary by team member.

Fall playing rule waivers

Due to challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the panel approved changing or waiving playing rules for the 2020-21 year that may help to mitigate risk of contamination and enhance a safer return to play for all participants without affecting competitive equity.

In football, team areas will be expanded to the 15-yard lines. Under the current rule, the team area was between the 25-yard lines.

Also, the coin toss participants will be limited to two officials and one captain from each team. The current rule allowed up to four game captains and additional people such as media members or ceremonial captains to be in proximity of the coin toss.

In men’s and women’s soccer, players ejected for spitting at an opponent will have to serve a two-game penalty. The current rule called for an ejection and a one-game suspension.

In women’s volleyball, the teams will remain on the same bench during the entire match rather than switch benches after each set.

Additional details will be sent to the membership this week.

Georgia Tech’s game this season vs. Notre Dame will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium, not Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Tech football
By John TaylorJul 30, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
The ACC’s announcement Wednesday isn’t the only adjustment to the Georgia Tech schedule for the 2020 college football season.

In February of last year, Georgia Tech announced that it would play five future games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in nearby Atlanta.  The first of those “home” football games for Tech was scheduled to be against Notre Dame at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Thursday, Georgia Tech announced that its 2020 football game against Notre Dame will now be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium.  The date of that game is to be determined.

Additionally, Tech announced that its agreement with AMB Sports + Entertainment (AMBSE) has been extended out six seasons instead of the original five.  That means the Yellow Jackets will play one game per season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021-26.

“I’m saddened for this year’s team that they won’t have the opportunity to open our annual series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but I’m appreciative of our administration and the leaders at AMB Sports + Entertainment for being so flexible given the unique circumstances of this season,” Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “The great news is that instead of a five-year series, we now have a six-year series to host one game each season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021 through 2026. It’s a great honor for our program to be the only team in college football that is guaranteed to play at least one game every season in the premier football facility in the world, which just happens to be located less than one mile from our campus. It’s an opportunity that our current and future student-athletes are excited about.”

Two of the six future opponents for Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been determined.  Tech will face Clemson on Sept. 5 of 2022 in one of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games.  Then, Oct. 19, 2024, they will square off with Notre Dame.

It’s projected that Tech will take home an additional $10 million by moving the games away from Bobby Dodd Stadium.