An utter tragedy has left the Louisiana football program reeling.

Saturday, Louisiana confirmed that football assistant coach D.J. Looney died suddenly at the age of 31. Looney suffered a heart attack during a Ragin’ Cajuns workout this morning.

Below is a statement from the athletic department:

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field. At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers.

Looney was entering his third season as the offensive line coach for head coach Billy Napier.

In 2017, Looney served as the tight ends coach at Mississippi State. He also began his coaching career at MSU as a graduate assistant in 2011. Looney played his college football for the Bulldogs from 2007-10 as an offensive lineman. In 2010, he earned a bachelor’s degree in arts & sciences from the university.

“The entire Mississippi State Family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our very own in D.J. Looney,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “D.J. was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had such a positive personality, attitude and always a smile on his face. D.J. will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with D.J., his family, his friends, his former teammates, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Mississippi State.”

In addition to MSU and Louisiana, Looney also spent time on football coaching staffs at Georgia (2016, graduate assistant), Central Arkansas (2014-15, tackles/tight ends coach) and East Mississippi Community College (2012-13, recruiting coordinator).

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all those impacted by Looney’s passing.