Louisiana OL coach D.J. Looney, 31, dies after suffering heart attack during Ragin’ Cajuns workout

By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT
An utter tragedy has left the Louisiana football program reeling.

Saturday, Louisiana confirmed that football assistant coach D.J. Looney died suddenly at the age of 31.  Looney suffered a heart attack during a Ragin’ Cajuns workout this morning.

Below is a statement from the athletic department:

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.

At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers.

Looney was entering his third season as the offensive line coach for head coach Billy Napier.

In 2017, Looney served as the tight ends coach at Mississippi State.  He also began his coaching career at MSU as a graduate assistant in 2011.  Looney played his college football for the Bulldogs from 2007-10 as an offensive lineman.  In 2010, he earned a bachelor’s degree in arts & sciences from the university.

“The entire Mississippi State Family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our very own in D.J. Looney,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “D.J. was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had such a positive personality, attitude and always a smile on his face. D.J. will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with D.J., his family, his friends, his former teammates, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Mississippi State.”

In addition to MSU and Louisiana, Looney also spent time on football coaching staffs at Georgia (2016, graduate assistant), Central Arkansas (2014-15, tackles/tight ends coach) and East Mississippi Community College (2012-13, recruiting coordinator).

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all those impacted by Looney’s passing.

Harvard RB Devin Darrington cites Ivy League canceling season in entering transfer portal

FCS
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Yet another FBS program could potentially benefit from the scheduling tumult at the FCS level.

The Ivy League announced earlier this month that it was postponing its 2020 college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.  They became the first Div. I conference, FCS or otherwise, to cancel football for this coming fall.

Nearly three weeks later, at least eight players from the Ivy League have entered the NCAA transfer database.  One of those is Harvard’s Devin Darrington.  And, in an interview with ESPN.com, the running back confirmed that the conference’s decision to postpone the fall campaign was a “big part” of the decision-making process.

“With the season canceling due to COVID, I wanted to enter the portal because I don’t know if we’re going to have a spring season or not,” Darrington said. “To possibly have two years of eligibility at a Power 5 school while working on my master’s degree is a great opportunity.”

At this point in the program, we normally note…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

… and the reason for that is because of the following:

Darrington cautioned that all options are on the table, however, including returning to Harvard or even taking the semester off in order to preserve the year of eligibility.

If Darrington were to leave the FCS program, he’d be eligible to play immediately.  He also has two years of eligibility, which would make him even more attractive to FBS programs.  At this point, unspecified ACC and SEC schools have already reached out to the back.

This past season, Darrington earned second-team All-Ivy League honors after rushing for 734 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sam Ehlinger says he’s raised around $200,000

Sam Ehlinger
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Thanks to people like Sam Ehlinger, there’s some good in the world during these trying times.  Still.

As we noted in late March, the Texas quarterback established a GoFundMe page to serve as a COVID-19 relief fund. A couple of days later, Ehlinger had already raised $40,000.  By early April, that number had shot past $70,000.  Two weeks later, Ehlinger had cracked yet another milestone as he went beyond $100,000.

On Twitter last weekend, Ehlinger revealed that his fundraising efforts are now up to “approximately” $200,000. While the GoFundMe page is at just under $108,000, Ehlinger stated that private donations have nearly doubled that number.

“Thank you to everyone who generously donated to my COVID-19 fundraising effort,” Sam Ehlinger wrote. “You all raised approximately $200,000 through @gofundme and private donations. Your generosity provided over 150,000 meals and helped many other people/organizations.

“God Bless.”

And where specifically will the money be directed to that’s donated? From the GoFundMe page organized by Sam Ehlinger:

I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more. Please join me in supporting these organizations. This collective effort to raise funds for those affected is permissible within NCAA rules and has been approved by the Texas Athletics Compliance staff. All funds raised will be donated directly to 501(c)(3) organizations.

 

College Football amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: On this day in CFT history, including Urban Meyer being placed on paid administrative leave as Ohio State launches investigation

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on August 1, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tate Martell (barely) favored to win Miami job (and other QB competition odds)
THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that’s not how that turned out.  At all.  A refresher from last year:

Instead of bringing it on and competing with Georgia transfer Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job, Martell hightailed it out of Ohio State this past offseason and ultimately landed at Miami shortly thereafter.  Granted immediate eligibility with the Hurricanes, and seen as a slight favorite to win the starting job, Martell instead saw Williams stake his claim as QB1 as head coach Manny Diaz named the redshirt freshman the Hurricanes’ starter to start the season.

Losing out on the starting job led to Martell bailing on practice for the initial personal leave, even as he ultimately returned.  Not long after, it was reported that Martell had begun working with Miami’s wide receivers; last month, Martell shifted his on-field focus back to the quarterback position.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer placed on paid administrative leave as Ohio State launches investigation
THE SYNOPSIS: The probe stemmed from allegations that Meyer had direct knowledge of domestic abuse allegations involving a now-former assistant coach, knowledge Meyer had vehemently denied at the Big Ten Media Days the month before. Meyer was ultimately suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season.  In December of that same year, Meyer announced he was retiring at season’s end.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Body of Nevada’s Marc Ma found, a year after he was presumed drowned
THE SYNOPSIS: Another one of those headlines you never, ever want to write.  Although, this did offer the family some semblance of closure.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M prez ‘dismayed, disappointed, angry’ over sexist presentation
THE SYNOPSIS: It’s still unbelievable how this ever saw the light of day.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Penn State, Pitt ADs will discuss potential future of in-state series
THE SYNOPSIS: Much like the Texas-Texas A&M talk, all I hear is blah blah blah blah blah.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Report: Miami QB Kevin Olsen suspended for at least a game
THE SYNOPSIS: You talk about a Greek football tragedy.  After multiple suspensions, Olsen was dismissed by The U in September of 2014.  After transferring to Towson in December of that same year, Olsen was dismissed by that FCS school before he ever played a down.  He then spent the 2015 season at a California junior college.  Olsen then transferred to Charlotte for the 2016 season.  In February of 2017, the brother of former Hurricanes standout Greg Olsen was arrested on felony rape charges.  A year and a half later, he was found not guilty on all counts.

2012

THE HEADLINE: War vet, Purple Heart recipient officially a Clemson Tiger
THE SYNOPSIS: These are the stories I live for.  Literally.  And, if you’ve never heard Daniel Rodriguez‘s story, make it a point to rectify that.  True.  Hero.

Tulane DE Juan Monjarres moves into the transfer portal

Tulane football
Tulane athletics
By John TaylorJul 31, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Tulane football has been killing it on the portal front.  Especially when it comes to the Power Five end of the pool.  This time, though, the Green Wave is on the other side.

According to 247Sports.com, Juan Monjarres has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A Tulane football official subsequently confirmed the defensive end’s addition to the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Monjarres was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2018.  The New Orleans product was rated as the No. 39 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. Monjarres was one of the Green Wave’s highest-rated signees in that cycle.

In two seasons, Monjarres appeared in 15 games.  He was credited with 10 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks, one forced fumble and one pass broken up.

As alluded to earlier, though, Monjarres departure is the exception rather than the rule for Tulane football this offseason.  Since the start of the new year, the Green Wave has added five Power Five transfers.

Jan. 24, Tulane officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. In late January, Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted his move to the Green Wave.  Last month, Tulane confirmed the signing of Duke transfer offensive lineman Jaylen Miller.  Earlier this month, it was Georgia Tech defensive back Ajani Kerr joining the AAC program.

Additionally, running back Corey Dauphine was granted a sixth season of eligibility in March.  Dauphine has been the Green Wave’s second-leading rusher each of the past two seasons.