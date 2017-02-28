EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 29: Michigan State Spartans head football coach Mark Dantonio looks towards the field late in the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 29, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 32-23. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Amidst turbulent offseason, Mark Dantonio releases statement

Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 28, 2017, 2:16 PM EST

To say that the Michigan State football program, coming off a three-win season on the field that was its worst in more than 20 years, is having a rough offseason off of it wouldn’t do it justice.

Earlier this monthThiyo Lukusa, the projected starter at right tackle, announced that he was leaving not only the football team but the sport, citing a loss of love and passion for the game.  Not long after, Jon Reschke, a likely starter at linebacker, announced his decision to transfer from the Spartans after making “an insensitive and totally regrettable comment involving a former teammate.”

Most notably — and disturbingly — three unidentified football players as well as a football staffer were suspended amidst sexual assault allegations, with tandem police and Title IX investigations casting a cloud over the program.

Noticeably absent amidst that maelstrom? Head coach Mark Dantonio, who has not permitted reporters to cover spring practice sessions that kicked off this past weekend and didn’t conduct a press conference previewing the spring agenda as had been the case every other year he’d been on the job since taking control in late November of 2006.  In fact, the coach hadn’t spoken publicly since National Signing Day the first part of the month.

Tuesday, that changed somewhat as Dantonio released a statement through the university which, in part, states that his program  is “extremely concerned about” the allegations and they are “taking [them] very seriously.” “When the time is appropriate, I will be able to answer questions regarding our program and discuss our team,” the coach said, adding, “At this point in time, we have to respect the process of the investigations for everyone involved.”

Below is the text of Dantonio’s statement, in its entirety.

With spring practice beginning last weekend and preparation for a new season underway, I feel it’s important to reinforce the core values and beliefs that have built and defined this program during my time at MSU.

“Since arriving here 11 years ago, my passion has been to lead a program that fosters a culture of integrity, respect and accountability, both on and off the field. That will never change. I have high standards for the program and expect all of our players and staff to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University. Our goal is to develop young men of character who graduate and make a positive impact on society.

“Regarding the ongoing investigations taking place within our program, the allegations are something we’re extremely concerned about and taking very seriously. We took immediate action by suspending those involved as soon as we were notified of the situation. Our action is separate from the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations. Those processes will determine if a crime has been committed and also if any university policy has been violated.

“(Athletic director) Mark Hollis and the university administration have set forth expectations for this program that I fully support, and we have gone to great lengths to consistently educate all members of the football program on our standards of conduct. I expect all members of the football program to live up to those standards, and I’m doing everything necessary to help throughout this difficult process.

“When the time is appropriate, I will be able to answer questions regarding our program and discuss our team. At this point in time, we have to respect the process of the investigations for everyone involved.

Utah State hires former Cal special teams coordinator to same post

LOGAN, UT - OCTOBER 16: The Utah State Aggies enter the field prior to the start of football action between the Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies on October 16, 2015 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 28, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

With his long-time boss, Sonny Dykes, out of a job, Mark Tommerdahl found himself in a similar predicament.  Monday, however, the coach was once again gainfully employed.

The coach with more than three decades of experience in the profession, Utah State confirmed in a press release, has been hired by Matt Wells to serve as the Aggies’ special teams coordinator.  Tommerdahl had spent the past four seasons in the same job at Cal.

“We are very excited to welcome Mark and Annette to the Aggie football family,” said Wells in a statement. “Mark brings a tremendous amount of veteran coaching experience with his knowledge of both special teams and offenses, and he will be a valuable part of our staff moving forward.”

All told, Tommerdahl has spent 22 of his 33 seasons as a special teams coordinator.  In addition to his time with Dykes at Berkeley, he was also the coordinator for the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2010-12 after being retained following the 2009 season.

Additionally, he’s been a coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe (2008), Texas A&M (2003-07), Alabama (2001-02), TCU (1998-2000), New Mexico (1997) and Minnesota (1995-96).

“I have a lot of respect for what Matt Wells stands for and I have a high level of comfort with this offensive staff, having worked with both Steve Farmer and Luke Wells in the past, in addition to coaching against David Yost for over 15 years,” said Tommerdahl. “I also have a lot of respect for the special teams foundation that has been laid here at Utah State by both Stacy Collins and Dave Ungerer, and I look forward to building on that foundation.”

Miami the landing spot for transferring FCS All-American CB

STATESBORO, GA - SEPTEMBER 19: Wide receiver Malik Henry #17 of the Georgia Southern Eagles has a reception broken up by cornerback Dee Delaney #4 of the Citadel Bulldogs during the third quarter on September 19, 2015 at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Bennett/GettyImages)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 28, 2017, 1:04 PM EST

With National Signing Day nearly a month in the rear-view, Miami has added a very talented and experienced piece to its secondary puzzle.

On his Instagram account late Tuesday morning, Dee Delaney (pictured, right) confirmed that he will be transferring from The Citadel to Miami.  As the cornerback will be coming to the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to suit up and play in 2017.

The upcoming season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Below is Delaney’s social media missive saying goodbye to his old home and hello to his new one.

Well while one chapter in my book has ended another one is beginning. Deciding to come to The Citadel was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made and now deciding to leave is even harder. The friendships I have made here will last forever. The Citadel has made me into a better and much mature person and for that all I can say is Thank you! I will be transferring to the University of Miami to finish up my senior football season. Thanks for all the support and much love! C I T A D E L!!! C I T A D E L!!! Once a dawg always a dawg! -Dee Delaney

Delaney was an FCS All-American each of the past two seasons. The 6-1, 191-pound defensive back intercepted 11 passes in that span, including six picks in 2016 that were tied for second at the FCS level.

Reports: K-State AD John Currie tapped for same job at Tennessee

john-currie
Kansas State athletics
1 Comment
By John TaylorFeb 28, 2017, 12:23 PM EST

After weeks of speculation that had centered quite a bit on Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee has opted to go with the experienced voice to head its athletic department.

While there is nothing official yet from the school, multiple media outlets are reporting that UT has chosen John Currie to be its next athletic director.  Curie has served in the same capacity at Kansas State since May of 2009.

This will serve as a homecoming for Currie as he earned his master’s degree in sports management from the university and also spent several years working in the UT athletics department before leaving for the K-State job..

In addition to Fulmer, Chattanooga athletic director David Blackburn had previously confirmed his interest in the job.

Currie would replace Dave Hart, who announced last August that he would be stepping down this year.  Hart’s expected to remain on the job until June, although it’s unclear if that timeline will remain the same.

Jim Harbaugh not happy with one of President Trump’s proposed cuts

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Michigan Wolverines during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 21, 2015 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)
Getty Images
5 Comments
By John TaylorFeb 28, 2017, 11:58 AM EST

Jim Harbaugh and Donald Trump in the same story?  What could possibly go wrong in the comments section?

Last year, Harbaugh joined the leaders council of Legal Services Corporation, a service described as the country’s largest funder of legal aid for low-income Americans. “The goal of the Leaders Council,” the group wrote ahead of a meeting last June that included Harbaugh, MLB Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and author John Grisham, “is to raise public awareness of the current crisis in civil legal aid.”

Fast-forward to the here and now, and the New York Times writes that “[t]he White House budget office has drafted a hit list of programs that President Trump could eliminate to trim domestic spending, including longstanding conservative targets like the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Legal Services Corporation, AmeriCorps and the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities.”

The fact the LSC is on a proposed list for defunding is not sitting well with the Michigan head coach.

According to LSC’s website, the independent nonprofit was established by Congress in 1974 “to provide financial support for civil legal aid to low-income Americans,” adding that “[t]he Corporation currently provides funding to 133 independent nonprofit legal aid programs in every state, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.”