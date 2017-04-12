After second Sooner QB arrest, Baker Mayfield talks about ‘higher standard’ at Oklahoma

If anyone should know what’s going through Chris Robison‘s head, it’s Baker Mayfield.

This past weekend, Robison became the second Oklahoma quarterback this offseason to be arrested for public intoxication. The first? The starter Mayfield, who Tuesday talked about the “higher standard” that’s in place at Oklahoma and how the players, not the coaching staff, have failed when it comes to off-the-field behavior.

From The Oklahoman:

I think people have let it slip a little bit and gotten a little lackadaisical about all the off-the-field stuff. But I think the standard has never gone away, it just needs to be made more apparent. We just need a little reminder and we’ll be good from there. … “I think it can be said that I might have set a bad example first but we all know there’s a higher standard here. Not just being quarterbacks, but at the University of Oklahoma there’s a tradition here at Oklahoma that compares to no other. “We’ve got to realize that expectation and those standards and rise up to it and be the ones that everybody looks at in every single situation. We’ve got to be accountable and let everybody know that we have the responsibility and they can look up to us no matter what. … “[The coaching staff is] not letting anything slip. That’s not something coach Stoops or anyone on his staff would ever let anybody let that slip. He’s always done his job well and we have to do ours. They bring us here for a reason and we have to rise up to the occasion and do that.

Given the whole Joe Mixon situation and how literally breaking a woman’s face played out, it would be far from surprising if Mayfield’s comments are met with, at minimum, raised eyebrows and didn’t ultimately devolve into extreme incredulity at the “higher standard” of which Bob Stoops‘ starting quarterback speaks.