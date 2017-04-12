Getty Images

After second Sooner QB arrest, Baker Mayfield talks about ‘higher standard’ at Oklahoma

By John TaylorApr 12, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

If anyone should know what’s going through Chris Robison‘s head, it’s Baker Mayfield.

This past weekend, Robison became the second Oklahoma quarterback this offseason to be arrested for public intoxication. The first? The starter Mayfield, who Tuesday talked about the “higher standard” that’s in place at Oklahoma and how the players, not the coaching staff, have failed when it comes to off-the-field behavior.

From The Oklahoman:

I think people have let it slip a little bit and gotten a little lackadaisical about all the off-the-field stuff. But I think the standard has never gone away, it just needs to be made more apparent. We just need a little reminder and we’ll be good from there. …

“I think it can be said that I might have set a bad example first but we all know there’s a higher standard here. Not just being quarterbacks, but at the University of Oklahoma there’s a tradition here at Oklahoma that compares to no other.

“We’ve got to realize that expectation and those standards and rise up to it and be the ones that everybody looks at in every single situation. We’ve got to be accountable and let everybody know that we have the responsibility and they can look up to us no matter what. …

“[The coaching staff is] not letting anything slip. That’s not something coach Stoops or anyone on his staff would ever let anybody let that slip. He’s always done his job well and we have to do ours. They bring us here for a reason and we have to rise up to the occasion and do that.

Given the whole Joe Mixon situation and how literally breaking a woman’s face played out, it would be far from surprising if Mayfield’s comments are met with, at minimum, raised eyebrows and didn’t ultimately devolve into extreme incredulity at the “higher standard” of which Bob Stoops‘ starting quarterback speaks.

Oklahoma State wins out over Auburn, Texas Tech for Cal grad transfer Aaron Cochran

By John TaylorApr 12, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

For the second day in a row, Oklahoma State is the landing spot for a Power Five graduate transfer.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday morning, Aaron Cochran announced that he’ll “be continuing my collegiate football career at Oklahoma State University.” Late last month, the 6-8, 350-pound offensive lineman had whittled his transfer to-do list down to OSU, Auburn and Texas Tech.

In early February, Cochran announced that he would be transferring from Cal.

Cochran started 16 of the 28 games in which he played during his Cal career. A full 10 of those starts came this past season.

Tuesday, defensive back Adrian Baker, a graduate transfer from Clemson, confirmed that he had picked OSU over Houston and UCF.  Both Baker and Cochran will be eligible to play immediately for the Cowboys in 2017.

ACL tear for Mississippi State WR Malik Dear confirmed

By John TaylorApr 12, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

The final day of Mississippi State’s spring practice brought some not-so-welcome injury confirmation.

Tuesday afternoon, Dan Mullen for the first time acknowledged that Malik Dear had suffered a torn ACL earlier on in spring practice.  Surgery’s already been performed on the wide receiver’s knee, with the MSU head coach declining to rule Dear out for the 2017 season.  Yet.

“It will be a while before we know where he’s at and whether or not he’d be available this season,” Mullen said. “I think it will be well into August before we have an idea.”

At the earliest, an early-October return could be in the cards for Dear.  More than likely, though, the rising true junior will take a redshirt for the upcoming season.

If Dear is ultimately sidelined for 2017, it would serve as a significant blow for the Bulldogs’ offense.

The past two seasons, Dear has caught 45 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns.  His 23 receptions for 264 yards were third on the team last season.  Additionally, he’s run for 234 yards and another two touchdowns on 28 carries in that span.

Jon Gruden, his father to serve as honorary coaches for Indiana’s spring game

By John TaylorApr 12, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

To all of those who have chased the Gruden-to-college rumors over the last several years, rejoice.  Chucky’s back.  Temporarily.

Indiana announced Tuesday that Jon Gruden will serve as an honorary coach for the Hoosiers’ spring game that will be televised Thursday night on the Big Ten Network.  The other honorary coach?  Gruden’s father, Jim Gruden.

The honor will likely be a little sweeter for the elder Gruden as he served as an IU assistant on Lee Corso‘s coaching staff from 1973-76.

Gruden hasn’t been a coach at a college football program since 1991 at Pittsburgh — and at the NFL level since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 — yet he’s been connected to collegiate head-coaching jobs at Tennessee (twice), Notre Dame, Louisville, Oregon, Miami, Colorado and Texas among others over the last decade or so.

Report: Michigan’s Drake Johnson hasn’t yet put end to playing career

By John TaylorApr 11, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Hold up. Might be time to tap the brakes a bit on this particular story.

Monday, Jim Harbaugh indicated that oft-injured running back Drake Johnson had decided to bring the curtain down on his football playing career. “He’s not going to continue with football. … Medically, emotionally — it just hasn’t been (there),” the Michigan head coach said.

Tuesday afternoon, however, mlive.com, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, is reporting that Johnson is still seeking a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA. “And, if that waiver goes through — and Johnson is physically able to compete — he does have an open invitation from Harbaugh to be a part of the 2017 team,” the website writes.

Whether Johnson would take advantage of the sixth season remains unclear, but the fact that he’s at least pursuing the medical hardship waiver indicates that, on some level, the running back hasn’t made a final decision on retiring from the sport.

Given his medical history, though, one could hardly blame him if he ultimately opted to walk away.

Johnson tore the ACL in his left knee, while scoring a touchdown, in the loss to Ohio State to close out the 2014 season. In the 2013 opener, he tore the ACL in the same knee and missed the remainder of the season.

Returning in 2014, Johnson was the Wolverines’ third-leading rusher in 2014 with 361 yards. His four rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.

In 2015, he ran for 271 yards and another four rushing touchdowns as he started one of the 12 games in which he played.  The rushing yards were second on the team.