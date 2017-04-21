Getty Images

Michigan State’s Auston Robertson facing criminal sexual conduct charge

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

There’s been a rather significant development regarding one of the two sexual assault investigations involving Michigan State football players.

Last week, it was reported that an unnamed MSU player was the subject of a probe stemming from an April 9 incident.  According to mlive.com, and after the Ingham County (Mich.) prosecutor’s office requested an arrest warrant, Spartans defensive lineman Auston Robertson is now facing a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from that alleged incident.  The charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Robertson was one of the players suspended for the Spartans’ spring game. “[W]e will continue to educate and enforce high standards for the program. I expect all of our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University,” a statement from head coach Mark Dantonio earlier this month read.

Perhaps as troubling is that this is not Robertson’s first run-in with the law.

The lineman had been committed to the Spartans but did not sign with MSU in February of 2016 after he was charged with misdemeanor battery in his home state of Indiana.  Robertson subsequently signed with MSU in late March of that year after he entered into a pretrial diversionary program, with “the charge dropped last month after satisfying the terms of his program,” mlive.com wrote.

“Our decision to accept Auston Robertson’s signed National Letter of Intent and Big Ten Tender has been evaluated over the last three months while utilizing all resources available to us to thoroughly review his situation,” Dantonio said in a statement at the time. “Given all the information available to us, we believe Auston should be provided with an opportunity to begin his education and playing career at Michigan State.

Prior to that, he had been charged with criminal mischief, damaging or defacing property and resisting arrest in a separate incident. Those charges were later dropped.

A four-star recruit, Robertson was rated as the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana.  The only recruit in MSU’s class that year rated higher than Robertson was fellow four-star defensive end Josh King.

As a true freshman, he played in seven games.

In early February, three unidentified football players as well as a football staffer were suspended amidst sexual assault allegations.  Robertson’s case is separate from that investigation.

Nick Saban offers update on Alabama player who turned himself in on felony assault warrant

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

An off-field situation hanging over the Alabama football program has again drawn a public update from its head coach.

A week ago, news broke that Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (pictured, right) was one of four individuals being sought in a spring break beating in Texas that left a man with several broken bones in his face, and that felony aggravated assault warrants had been issued for him and the other three allegedly involved.  Thompson turned himself in to authorities in the state not long after, with Nick Saban confirming in a statement that his player is “[cooperating] with law enforcement on this matter.”

Thursday, Saban subsequently confirmed that Thompson is “back here in school.”  Outside of that, the coach didn’t offer much in the way of meat on the update bone.

From the Montgomery Advertiser:

He’s still cooperating with law enforcement and we’re just going to leave it that way for now. He’s back here in school. I still don’t have a lot of the facts surrounding this circumstance and situation, and what went on. Until we found that I really have no intentions of taking action, until I know what I’m taking action for or about. But he is back. He did cooperate, but I’m just going to let him continue to take care of those issues and we’ll address it when we get more information.

It’s expected that Thompson will not participate in Alabama’s spring game this weekend, although that’s yet to be confirmed by either Saban or the program.

A four-star 2015 signee, Thompson was rated as the No. 2 safety in the country that year.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in 14 games last season, mainly on special teams.  His eight tackles on kickoff coverage were tied for tops on the team.

UNC transfer QB Caleb Henderson sidelined for Maryland’s spring game

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

Maryland fans anxious for a look at a quarterback transfer in “meaningful action” will have to wait another few months.

An ankle injury, head coach DJ Durkin confirmed Thursday, will keep Caleb Henderson out of the Terrapins’ spring game Saturday.  The quarterback suffered an ankle injury during practice recently on what was described as a non-contact play.

At least at the moment, the move to sideline Henderson appears to be precautionary in nature.

“Not concerned at all. He’ll be just fine,” Durkin said according to the Baltimore Sun. “He suffered an ankle injury. No sense in pushing right now or trying to do something crazy. We want him to be healthy for the majority of summertime and fall camp.”

A four-star member of North Carolina’s 2014 recruiting class, Henderson was rated as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Virginia.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Henderson played in a pair of games in 2015.  He attempted one pass, which fell incomplete.

Henderson announced in August of 2016 that he would be transferring from UNC to Maryland.  After sitting out last season because of NCAA bylaws, Henderson has been viewed as the front-runner for the starting job throughout the spring.

Ball State’s second-leading receiver transfers to Virginia Tech

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 8:28 AM EDT

For the second time this offseason, Virginia Tech has landed an FBS transfer at the wide receiver position.

Damon Hazelton Jr. announced this week on his Twitter account that he has decided to transfer from Ball State.  Not only that, but the receiver confirmed that he will be enrolling at Tech and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Hokies.

Hazelton will be forced to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA transfer rules.  He would then have three seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Hazelton was a two-star member of Ball State’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, Hazelton was second on the Cardinals with 51 receptions for 505 yards, while his four receiving touchdowns were tops on the team.

In late March, James Clark opted to transfer to Tech from Ohio State.  That receiver will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Malik Dixon tweets decision to transfer from USF

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 6:44 AM EDT

This spring, Malik Dixon changed positions. Not long after, Dixon has decided to change football programs.

In a missive penned and posted on his personal Twitter account, Dixon announced that, “[a]fter long talks and consideration with my family and friends, I think it would be best for me to transfer schools.” The redshirt freshman also revealed that he will be transferring to an unspecified junior college.

“I would first like to thank USF football and its staff, [former head coach Willie] Taggart, and [current head coach Charlie] Strong for giving me the opportunity to play football at the college level and further my education,” Dixon wrote. “I have built relationships here that will last a lifetime.”

Dixon’s public announcement comes after the player missed a week of spring practice for what Strong described as “a family issue.” It also came not long after he moved from safety to linebacker earlier in the spring.

Dixon was a three-star member of the Bulls’ 2015 recruiting class. He took a redshirt his true freshman season, then played in the first game of 2016 before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury in his collegiate debut.

Prior to the injury, Dixon had been credited with six tackles (three solos, three assists), a sack for a loss of 10 yards and a forced fumble.