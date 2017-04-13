Report: Michigan State football player subject of second sexual assault investigation

Already embroiled in one sexual assault controversy, this is exactly what Mark Dantonio didn’t need for his embattled football program.

A spokesperson with the Ingham County (Mich.) prosecutor’s office confirmed to mlive.com that a Michigan State football player is the subject of a sexual assault investigation. The name of the player involved in the probe was not revealed.

“No evidentiary materials have been submitted to the prosecutor and no court filings have been made in the case,” the website writes.

In early February, three unidentified football players as well as a football staffer were suspended amidst sexual assault allegations. This latest case is separate from the first.

In mid-February, the same prosecutor’s office confirmed it had received a request from the MSU Police Department for arrest warrants in connection to an alleged on-campus sexual assault Jan. 16. The office continues to consider the request.

Outside of a statement released prior to the start of spring practice, Dantonio has said next to nothing regarding the controversies. It was reported that more than a dozen players did not participate in the Spartans’ spring game, although it’s unknown how many of those were related to any suspensions doled out in connection to the sexual assault allegations.

