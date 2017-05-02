Deebo Samuel tells Will Muschamp he wasn’t at bar that was site of alleged assault

There’s been a potentially significant development in one of the day’s most noteworthy college football stories.

Earlier Tuesday, reports surfaced that two current members of the South Carolina football program, fifth-year senior linebacker Skai Moore and redshirt junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel, as well as a former Gamecock, Jalen Dread, had been accused in a criminal complaint filed in connection to the alleged assault of a man at a Columbia bar very early Saturday morning. Video surveillance of the alleged incident is expected to be made available to police at some point; it’s unclear if any of the players have spoken to police as they were not at the bar when officers arrived.

As far as Will Muschamp is concerned, at least one of his players will not be seen on the video when it is reviewed by police investigators as Samuel told his head coach that he wasn’t even at the bar where the alleged assault occurred.

“We’re still kind of gathering the facts. I’ve been out of town, so I’ve been out of pocket,” Muschamp said according to the Columbia State. “We are still gathering information. I have talked to Deebo Samuel and he was not at the establishment so there’s an incorrect report and that’s some irresponsible journalism, in my opinion, but it is what it is.”

Witnesses told police that all three of those involved in the alleged assault of a 24-year-old Marine who served in Afghanistan were Gamecock football players. None of the trio mentioned in the complaint filed with the Columbia Police Department have been charged. An investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.

Last season, Samuel led USC with 59 receptions for 783 yards. Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles from 2013-15, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2015, before missing the 2016 season because of a neck injury. He announced in January that he would be returning to Columbia for one final season.

Dread played linebacker for the Gamecocks last season but opted to transfer from the football program in February.