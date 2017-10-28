Report: Florida looking into possibility of firing Jim McElwain with cause

Regardless of how you slice it, the chain of events that have transpired this past week, and on into game day, makes the end of Jim McElwain‘s time as the head football coach at Florida inevitable — and, more than likely, sooner rather than later.
Amidst a season full of on-field tumult, Jim McElwain added some fuel off of it this week when he alluded to death threats being made against his family, players and coaching staff, although he declined to provide any specific details — even to his own employer. McElwain appeared to pull out an even bigger shovel later on in the week by cryptically stating that he would divulge details of the threats only “when it becomes unmanageable.”
A report surfaced Saturday indicating that McElwain’s agent and university officials were in the midst of discussions to buy out his contract. The university subsequently released a statement in which it denied being in talks regarding a contract buyout for McElwain.
Of course, if you fire a coach with cause, there is no need to negotiate a buyout. That brings us this report from ESPN.com:
University of the Florida administrators are discussing whether they can fire coach Jim McElwain with cause, multiple sources told ESPN.
After failing to find any evidence to substantiate claims made by McElwain this week that family and players received death threats, Florida administrators have worked to see if McElwain’s allegations were enough to relieve the university from paying McElwain’s full buyout of $12.9 million if he were to be fired.
Sources told ESPN that they believe the university has enough cause to fire McElwain without having to pay his buyout.
There was also this tweet from national college football writer Matt Hayes:
According to the ESPN report, former Miami head coach and current UF defensive coordinator Randy Shannon would take over as the interim head coach should McElwain be let go, something that could happen as early as Sunday. Or maybe even after shortly Georgia finishes off its woodshedding of its rival.