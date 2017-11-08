Report: Les Miles interested in Oregon State vacancy

The Mad Hatter in the Great Northwest? According to one media outlet, it may be a possibility.

Citing multiple sources, the Corvallis Gazette-Times is reporting that former LSU and Oklahoma State head coach Les Miles is interested in the same job at Oregon State. The Beavers are on the hunt for a replacement for Gary Andersen, who abruptly stepped down from his post last month. OSU is currently being led by interim head coach Cory Hall, who is 0-3 and isn’t considered a likely candidate for the permanent job.

The 63-year-old Miles, currently serving as a college football analyst for FOX Sports, has consistently insisted since he was fired by the Tigers that he wants to continue coaching.

“I want to coach football,” Miles said back in April. “That’s pretty simple. I want an opportunity at a place that can win and a place where they really want to invest in the players. If they do that, I’m good.”

OSU has gone 7-26 the past two-plus seasons and hasn’t finished a year ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 since 2000, Dennis Erickson‘s second season with the school.

Miles, who will turn 64 Nov. 10, does have some experience out west as, from 1982-86, he served as the offensive line coach at Colorado. Now a member of the Pac-12, the Buffaloes were in the Big 8 during Miles’ time in Boulder.

Since being booted from the bayou last September, Miles has been connected to openings at Houston, Purdue, Minnesota, Western Michigan and Ole Miss.