Report: Wilton Speight open to Michigan return if Shea Patterson’s waiver is denied

Perhaps the Wilton Speight era at Michigan isn’t over after all?

Earlier this week, it was reported that Speight, who announced his transfer from U-M in late November, was putting off a decision on a new school. Thursday, we potentially have an indication as to why.

Citing a source with knowledge of the quarterback’s thought process, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Speight would consider a return to the Wolverines this season if the situation is right. Specifically, Speight would be open to a return if Shea Patterson‘s appeal for immediate eligibility is denied.

Patterson transferred to U-M from Ole Miss in December, and, because of the Rebels’ expanded sanctions, is seeking a waiver from the NCAA that would allow him to play immediately in 2018. Should that waiver be granted, Patterson, who was the Rebels’ starting quarterback before going down with a season-ending injury midway through the 2017 season, would be the unquestioned favorite to win the starting with the Wolverines.

It had previously been reported that Patterson would receive a decision in late January or early February. As it stands now, it appears a decision won’t be made until late next month at the absolute earliest.

The starter for the vast majority of the 2016 season, Speight began the 2017 season as the starter as well before a late-September back injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season. As important as it is to note that Speight would be open to a return, it should be stated that Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff would welcome him back as well.