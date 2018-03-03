Antonio Callaway takes some blame for Jim McElwain losing his job at Florida

The Florida Gators turned the page on the 2017 season by attempting to breathe new life into the program coming off a tumultuous season on and off the field. A season was essentially lost before it ever could truly get going when wide receiver Antonio Callaway was suspended for the season as part of a felony fraud case and a drug charge over the summer, as well as being connected to a Title IX investigation. As the now former Gator prepares for the NFL, he is faced with questions regarding his past in Gainesville, and he is shouldering blame on his shoulders for how it all came to an end for Jim McElwain as head coach of the Gators.
As reported by Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter Trevor Sikkema, via Twitter, Callaway says McElwain may still be the head coach at Florida (and not an assistant coach at Michigan) if Callaway played last season.
Callaway may not be too far off the mark. Callaway was the explosive playmaker Florida desperately needed last season. Callaway was Florida’s leading receiver in 2016 with 721 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore and a team-high 678 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman. Callaway also returned two punts for touchdowns in 2015, proving to be a threat any time he stepped foot on the field during his two seasons on the field at Florida. Would Callaway have been able to turn a team that went 4-7 into a team that could muster together enough wins to save McElwain’s job?
Considering Florida lost three of their seven games by a single score, the case could be made that Callaway may have been able to save McElwain’s job. But McElwain pretty much talked his own way out of the job by throwing out the idea his family was being targeted and never being able to provide the evidence asked of him.
Florida replaced McElwain with Dan Mullen, previously of Mississippi State, as their new head coach.
Indiana defensive back Johnny Albomonte and former Hoosier Thomas Henderson were arrested and charged with dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. According to the Indy Star, both charges are classified as level 6 felonies. Both suspects admitted to the offenses filed against them.
The charges stem from an investigation that led authorities to an apartment housing both Albomonte and Henderson. Authorities discovered one pound of marijuana, prescription drugs, and an estimated $3,500 in cash.
Indiana has released a brief statement saying the school is aware of the situation and is continuing to gather information. No status regarding Albomonte has been made public at this time.
Albomonte is a redshirt junior looking to battle for a more significant role on the field this year. Albomonte appeared in seven games for Indiana in 2017, mostly serving a special teams role. Albomonte had serve don the team’s practice squad since 2015, as did Henderson. Henderson played in the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016 but injuries piled up and led him to retire from football earlier this year.
Just a couple of days before the start of spring practice, tragedy has struck the Rice football program.
According to Houston’s ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, Blain Padgett was found dead in his apartment Friday. The television station’s website wrote that “Padgett was found at his home and apparently died in his sleep,” although there’s been no official determination as to the cause of the redshirt junior defensive end’s death.
The 21-year-old Padgett’s body was discovered after he didn’t show up for a workout Friday morning and a wellness check was performed, 247Sports.com reported.
“Our team is devastated by this news,” Owls head coach Mike Bloomgren said in a statement. “All of my thoughts right now are how best to help Blain’s family and his teammates in this very difficult period.”
“Our entire athletic department is in mourning over the loss of Blain Padgett,” a statement from Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard began. “Blain was a great friend and teammate and the sense of loss is overwhelming to his teammates, his friends, but most importantly to his family, who are in our thoughts and prayers. We will do everything in our power to provide assistance to our student-athletes in this incredibly difficult time.”
In 2016, Padgett was second on the team in tackles for loss with 5½ and led all linemen with 41 tackles. He played in just three games this past season.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those impacted by Padgett’s death.
The latest incident to cause a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker has also caused the player involved to lose his spot on the team.
According to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal, Memphis defensive tackle Jared Gentry was arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges. Friday, the lineman was arraigned on one count of felony possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver and sell as well as one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
From the Commercial-Appeal‘s report:
According to a police affidavit, officers received information alleging Gentry had drugs in his campus apartment at the Carpenter Student Housing complex.
Police then searched Gentry’s room and discovered two mason jars, one of which had two individually wrapped bags containing 29.8 grams of marijuana. Officers also found two sets of small scales and multiple plastic bags.
As a result of the felony arrest, Gentry has been dismissed from the football program. Additionally, a statement from the athletic department read, “Gentry has been placed on interim suspension from campus for violations of the UofM Student Code of Rights and Responsibilities while this matter is reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support.”
After playing in 12 games as a true freshman in 2015 and then 11 games the following season, Gentry started the 2017 opener before going down with what turned out to be a season-ending leg injury. Prior to his dismissal, he had been expected to play a significant role this coming season.
Hawaii’s line loss has turned into Utah’s gain.
Earlier this offseason, Viane Moala decided to transfer from the Mountain West Conference school. Friday morning, the Utes announced on Twitter that Moala has transferred into the Pac-12 football program.
While the defensive tackle will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, he’ll have two years of eligibility that he can use beginning in 2019.
Moala played in 24 games the past two seasons, starting eight of those contests. This past season, he was named honorable mention All-MWC. During his time with the rainbow Warriors, he also blocked four kicks.
Most notably, though, was an in-game, celebratory chest bump with linebackers coach Sean Duggan following one of those blocks that left the assistant with a dislocated elbow and broken wrist.