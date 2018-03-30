Getty Images

Report: Art Briles was paid $15.1 million by Baylor a month after firing

By John TaylorMar 30, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
Even in the midst of one of the worst scandals in college football history, Art Briles still got paid.

It had previously been reported that Briles and Baylor had reached on an agreement on a  contract settlement, although the dollar amount involved wasn’t disclosed. Friday night, citing Baylor’s IRS filings, Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News is reporting that, one month after Briles was fired as the university’s head football coach Memorial Day weekend of 2016, BU paid the disgraced head coach a $15.1 million settlement.  That figure, as obscene as it is given the controversial nature of his departure, is actually a bargain for the university as Briles still had eight years and $39 million remaining on his contract when he was dismissed amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing the university emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

While Briles parted ways with the program May 26, his termination wasn’t official until a month later.  In a press release sent out on June 24 of 2016, Baylor announced that it and Briles “have mutually agreed to terminate their employment relationship.” In the release, the university mentions “[b]oth parties acknowledge that there were serious shortcomings in the response to reports of sexual violence by some student-athletes.”

Still considered a pariah by many, Briles has not held a coaching job since that “mutual termination” nearly two years ago.

In August of last year, it was reported that Lane Kiffin was informally using Briles to help him with his Florida Atlantic offense; the very next day, the FAU head coach very publicly stated Briles is “absolutely not a consultant” for his team.  In September of last year, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL raised eyebrows, among other things, when it announced that Briles had been hired as the team’s offensive coordinator; a few hours later, the team announced that “Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach.” In January of this year, it was reported that Briles would be one of the guest speakers at the annual American Football Coaches Association Convention in Charlotte; the next day, following a wave of criticism over the impending appearance, the AFCA did a 180-degree turn and canceled Briles’ session with the coaches in attendance.

Eastern Washington suspends DE after he crashed truck into apartment building and fled

By Bryan FischerMar 30, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Eastern Washington defensive end Keenan Williams was suspended by the team this week after he allegedly rammed his truck into an apartment complex and then fled the scene earlier this month. The Spokesman-Review reports that the senior is facing misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run to unattended property and is estimated to have caused as much as $100,000 worth of damage.

“We are aware of the incident and will cooperate fully with the investigation,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said in a statement obtained by the paper. “But until that is complete and the case is reviewed in accordance with EWU’s student conduct policies, Keenan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

The incident took place back on March 9th and Williams reportedly fled after witnesses heard him worrying about his scholarship getting cut. Per the Spokesman-Review:

According to witnesses cited in a Cheney police report, Williams drove his Ford F-250 pickup truck into Building 17 at Eagle Point. Because no one was injured, Williams faces misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run to unattended property. At 8 a.m. the next day, Williams, accompanied by his father, turned himself in to police. Officials at Greystar Property Management of Spokane, which owns Eagle Point, did not respond to messages regarding the extent of the damage, or whether the company plans to sue Williams for the cost of repairs.

Williams was expected to be a key member of the team in his final year on campus after starting 11 times last season for the FCS powerhouse. The Eagles begin spring practice next week on April 3rd.

VIDEO: In bold strategy, Dan Mullen plays dodgeball with Florida students

By Bryan FischerMar 30, 2018, 4:41 PM EDT
New Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks like he can dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge with the best of them.

In video posted to the Gators’ Instagram account, it appears that as part of some outreach he’s doing with UF students, the 45-year-old coach jumped into a game of dodgeball at the on-campus gym and looked pretty good against some much younger competition.

h/t to CBS Sports’ Adam Silverstein for posting video of the Instagram story:

Bold strategy Dan, we’ll see if it pays off. No word if Mullen will now incorporate throwing wrenches at spring football practice but really the only thing left for Florida to do now is add the Las Vegas University Learning Annex to the future schedule and we’ll be all set.

Michigan paying ex-OC Tim Drevno $250k as part of resignation deal

By Bryan FischerMar 30, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
It seemed all offseason that Michigan was going to be making changes on offense and co-offensive coordinator Tim Drevno was likely the odd man out on the coaching staff.

That’s exactly what ended up happening as Drevno returned to his old school at USC with a new title after reportedly also looking into a jump to the NFL. While the terms of his deal with Michigan was supposed to require him to pay a $150,000 buyout, it appears the Wolverines were really trying to facilitate a move out the door and as a result will actually be paying Drevno to head out West after he resigned.

Per the Detroit Free Press, UM athletic director Warde Manuel wrote a letter confirming the new terms of the separation:

“While your decision to leave your position at Michigan Football is disappointing, in recognition of your service to the University, we have agreed that the University will pay you a lump sum equal to three (3) months of your final base salary contained in the Agreement totaling $250,000 (three (3) months of $1,000,000 final base salary), subject to applicable withholding, on or before March 31, 2018.”

Michigan still makes out in the black despite the payment as Drevno was operating under a five-year deal worth $1 million a season. His replacement, Ed Warinner, makes less than half that amount.

Les Miles says he still wants to coach but is trying his hand at acting in the meantime

By Bryan FischerMar 30, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
The Hat is going Hollywood. Sort of.

In a long profile in the Baton Rouge Advocate this week, former LSU head coach Les Miles revealed that he is rehearsing lines, auditioning for roles and recording a reel in order to land acting gigs in upcoming movies and TV shows.

“I don’t know that anybody ever doesn’t dream at one point in time, ‘I’m going to be in a movie,’ ” Miles told the paper. “I don’t know how you don’t think that way. As a child, I wanted to be the president of the United States, wanted to be a head football coach and wanted to be an actor in a movie. We only get one go-around at this thing called life. There’s no do-overs.”

Miles added that he is not giving up on being a head coach again but noted he would be picky when it comes to his next gig on the gridiron. He’s still set to be a game analyst on a network in the fall but it appears acting is the side-gig he’s really going after this offseason, including an upcoming part in summer movie Angry Men.

The whole piece is very much worth reading and certainly has us interesting in seeing the veteran coach go the sidelines to the silver screen.