Disturbing details emerge in latest arrest of 2018 Florida signee

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 11:06 AM EDT
2 Comments

The charges in and of themselves were disturbing enough.  Now, with the details surrounding them having emerged, a nauseating situation in Gainesville has gotten even more disturbing.

Reports emerged yesterday that 2018 Florida signee Justin Watkins was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail Tuesday on four charges, including a pair of third-degree felonies (false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation) as well as two misdemeanors (first-degree battery).  While no details were available at the time, a University of Florida Police Department arrest report, obtained by the Gainesville Sun, lays out a scenario involving Watkins and his girlfriend that makes one wonder why the player was simply suspended instead of being summarily dismissed.

From the Sun:

On the late afternoon of July 20, police say Watkins struck his 18-year-old girlfriend with an open and closed fist on both sides of her head and on her shoulders while holding her down on a dorm room bed.

He got on top of her, pinning her to the bed again, the report says, wrapped his hands around her neck and choked her three times, once for 15 seconds and twice for about eight seconds.

Police say Watkins knew that she has asthma.

Police say he confined her to the room by standing in the doorway and blocking the exit.

She said, “I want to leave,” and, “Get out of the way,” the report says. When she tried to leave, he grabbed her hair and belt, yanking her back into the room.

The alleged victim ultimately got away by spraying mace in Watkins’ face and running out of the apartment.  Watkins allegedly continued the assault by chasing after the woman and throwing a pair of items — a wooden brush and container of hair grease, per the police report — at her that struck her on the hand.

As of late Wednesday morning, Watkins remains jailed.  It remains to be seen whether these details being released publicly will prompt and/or force the university to take further action against Watkins, who head coach Dan Mullen announced Tuesday had “been suspended immediately from all activities.”

This was Watkins’ second arrest for violence against a female in two months.

In early May, Watkins, prior to enrolling at UF but after signing with the university, was arrested on one count of misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds.  It’s alleged in that incident that a verbal argument between Watkins and an unidentified female turned violent as Watkins shattered the woman’s cellphone, kicked her vehicle and attempted to let the air out of her tires.

It’s unknown if the female victim in that incident is the same as the victim in this latest situation.

A four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, Watkins was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 89 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three players in UF’s class signed this past February were rated higher than Watkins.

Watkins recently enrolled in classes at UF.

Iowa’s strength coach nets raise, makes him higher paid than nearly three dozen FBS head coaches

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
2 Comments

It’s good to be the strongman of the Iowa football program.

As has been the case the last few years, Iowa’s Chris Doyle was the highest-paid strength & conditioning coach in the country this past year, pulling in $675,000 in salary in 2017. According to the latest report from Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Doyle received a $50,000 raise that went into effect July 1 of this year that pushes his 2018 compensation to $725,000.

The only S&C coach in even a remotely similar financial stratosphere is Alabama’s Scott Cochran, who will earn $585,000 this year with the Crimson Tide. Last year, Ohio State’s Mickey Marotti‘s $575,000 salary was second to Cochran; Marotti’s 2018 salary wasn’t listed by Berkowitz.

And then there’s this: According to the USA Today‘s coaching salaries database, Cochran’s 2018 pay will be more than 31 FBS head coaches made in 2017. That $725,000 in salary also falls just short of surpassing the likes of Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson ($750,000), Marshall’s Doc Holliday ($763,000) and Rice’s David Bailiff $773,000).

The 50-year-old Doyle has been Iowa’s strength coach for every one of Kirk Ferentz‘s 20 seasons, including 2018, with the Hawkeyes.

Bret Bielema named ‘Consultant to the Head Coach’ for NFL’s Patriots

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After months of a label-less association with one NFL franchise, Bret Bielema now has an official title.

In the run-up to the 2018 NFL draft, Bielema was a part of the New England Patriots’ contingent in attendance at Alabama’s Pro Day in early March. In mid-May, it was reported that Bielema had continued working with the organization after the draft, and was involved in helping Bill Belichick and the rest of his Patriots coaching staff during minicamps.

Tuesday, it was confirmed that Bielema will carry the title of “Consultant to the Head Coach,” a label that Dwight Schrute, “assistant to the regional manager” at Dunder Mifflin, would certainly be proud of. Or envious of.

Bielema has spent every year of a coaching career that began as a graduate assistant at alma mater Iowa at the collegiate level. The 48-year-old Bielema was the head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-2012 before moving on to the same job at Arkansas from 2013 until his dismissal immediately following the end of the 2017 regular season.

Bielema is being paid nearly $12 million, or in the neighborhood of $320,000 a month, to not coach the Razorbacks through 2020. It’s widely expected that Bielema will be a hot commodity when the 2018-19 college coaching carousel begins spinning in earnest this fall.

New England, meanwhile, opens training camp Wednesday as the Patriots look to earn a Super Bowl berth for the fourth time in the last five years.

Washington the overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When it comes to the media’s view of the Pac-12, there’s one team… and then everybody else.

Ahead of its Media Day (singular) kickoff, the Pac-12 released its 2018 preseason poll, with Washington the overwhelming favorite to claim both its division and the conference championship.  40 of the 42 voters tabbed UW to win the Pac-12 North — Stanford and Oregon each received one first-place vote — while 37 voters have the Huskies claiming the league crown at the end of the regular season.

The other division is projected to be slightly more competitive, with USC (22 first-place votes) and Utah (14) in virtual dead heat in the South.  Arizona (three), UCLA (two) and Colorado (one) each received first-place votes in that division.

As for the overall Pac-12 champion, defending champ USC (two), Oregon (one), Stanford (one) and UCLA (one) were the only others to get a nod.

For the record, the conference noted in its release that “[t]he media has correctly selected the Conference Champion in 30 of 57 previous polls, but only three times in the last 11 polls.” So the rest of the league has that going for it, which is nice.

Nick Saban: Jalen Hurts told Alabama coach ‘I am going to be here’

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
1 Comment

Maybe this will put an end to the transfer speculation?

Earlier this month, Nick Saban added to the “will he or won’t he transfer” rumors by stating “I have no idea.” after being asked at the SEC Media Days last week if Jalen Hurts will be on the roster for the opener. Nearly a week later, Saban told ESPN that his comments on Hurts’ status led to the quarterback coming to him and clarifying his current state of mind.

“Jalen actually came to me and said … ‘I am going to be here. I am going to be here,'” the Alabama head coach said by way of al.com. “‘I came here to get an education. I graduate in December, and I’m going to be here.'”

If that holds, the competition involving Hurts, a two-year starter at quarterback for the Crimson Tide, and national championship game hero Tua Tagovailoa will be rejoined when summer camp kicks off early next month.  It is, though, the continuation of one of the more headline-dominating storylines of the 2018 offseason, one that actually began during the final game of the 2017 season as the true freshman Tagovailoa exploded onto the national scene with his late-game heroics.

Hurts’ father made headlines in April when he stated that, if his son lost his starting job, “he’d be the biggest free agent in college football history.” A month later, Tagovailoa admitted in an interview that he would’ve transferred from the Tide if he hadn’t gotten to play in the College Football Playoff title game.

Not long after Averion Hurts‘ claims, Saban stated that he had a “very positive meeting” with the player’s father, adding that he didn’t “think there’s an issue or a problem from my standpoint.”

Because of a hand injury suffered early on and a subsequent surgery, Tagovailoa was very limited throughout spring practice earlier this year.  Hurts, meanwhile, took the majority of snaps in Tagovailoa’s absence, although he did incur the wrath of Saban during an uneven spring-game performance.