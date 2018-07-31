Getty Images

Reputed gambler reportedly gave Florida Gator football players discounts on rental cars

By John TaylorJul 31, 2018
The Florida football program might have bigger issues to deal with than an incident involving mock assault rifles, rocks, bats and a frying pan.

A report emerged in the middle of last week that six Gators football players — wide receivers Kadarius Toney (pictured), Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells as well as defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, tight end Kemore Gamble and quarterback Emory Jones — are facing university discipline following an on-campus confrontation in late May with a Gainesville-area gambler named Devante’ “Tay Bang” Zachery and his associates.

In the latest development connected to the bizarre situation, First Coast News is reporting that Zachery, an employee at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, told the Gainesville Police Department that he gave Gator football players discounts on rental vehicles.  The Orlando Sentinel wrote that “Zachery filed a report last week with the [GPD] that gave further details on the fractious relationship with the Gators.”

The names of the players who were allegedly on the receiving end of the discounts weren’t divulged.

If Zachery’s claims are accurate, they would very likely constitute NCAA violations.  The university said in a statement that it’s aware of the allegations and is looking into it.

We understand GPD has followed up last week’s UPD report with a background report that has Devante Zachery (aka Tay Bang) as its primary source. We are not aware if there will be any additional information provided by GPD on this matter. Anytime we get information involving our student-athletes we look into it.

At this point, it’s unclear what if any type of punishment from the NCAA the unnamed players could be facing.  It’s also unclear if there is anything deeper to the gambling aspect other than Zachery’s alleged association with it.

Of the players involved in the original confrontation, Cleveland led the Gators in receiving yards (410) and was second in receptions (22) last season, while Toney’s 15 catches for 152 yards were both fourth on the team.  Campbell played in nine games in 2017, with Gamble taking a redshirt his true freshman season.  Jones, originally an Ohio State commit, was a four-star member of UF’s 2018 recruiting class.

The May kerfuffle was actually the second incident involving airsoft/BB guns for two of the players.

In mid-July of 2016, Cleveland and Wells were arrested and originally charged with criminal mischief for damaging property and shooting a missile inside an occupied dwelling; both of those charges were felonies. The two allegedly shot BB guns at and around a dorm on the UF campus, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.

Those charges were ultimately reduced to criminal mischief, and Bonnie & Clod were suspended for the 2016 opener.

Additionally, Wells was one of several Florida players suspended for the entire 2017 season for the misuse of scholarship money at a bookstore, with some nine players total caught up in making improper charges on student IDs and selling said items for cash.  He was one of the four suspended players who returned to the team in late January.

A&M transfer Santino Marchiol could reportedly reunite with Kevin Sumlin at Arizona

Associated Press
By John TaylorJul 31, 2018
It appears Santino Marchiol could possibly continue his collegiate playing career at another Power Five school.

According to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, Marchiol “might be joining the Arizona Wildcats program.” It’s expected that Marchiol could join the Pac-12 program around the time it kicks off summer camp early next month, although not necessarily for the start of it.

Marchiol’s decision to transfer from Texas A&M was confirmed earlier this month.

Marchiol was a four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2017 recruiting class, the last under Kevin Sumlin. Sumlin, of course, is now the head coach at Arizona after being fired by A&M following the 2017 season.

247Sports.com rated Marchiol as the No. 17 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 41 player at any position in the state of Colorado.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

Marchiol will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and will then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.

Iowa announces transfer of safety Brandon Snyder

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 31, 2018
After a year (or more) of on- and off-field woes, Brandon Snyder is seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

Iowa announced Tuesday that Snyder has decided to leave Kirk Ferentz‘s program.  According to the school, the defensive back parted ways with the Hawkeyes “to pursue an opportunity to receive more time on the field.”

Snyder is departing as a graduate of the university, which would allow him to play immediately in 2018 at another FBS school.

“Brandon is a fifth-year senior who has earned his undergraduate degree and wants to see as much playing time as possible,” said Ferentz in a statement. “We are allowing him to be released, which means he can play for another team immediately.”

Snyder had torn the ACL in his left knee twice in the span of seven months — the first in April of last year, the second in November.  While it was thought that he’d likely miss the entire 2017 season because of the initial tear, he returned for the Oct. 7 game against Illinois, returning an interception 89 yards for a touchdown for good measure.  A month later, he went down again with the same injury.

Prior to the spate of significant knee injuries, Snyder started all 13 games at free safety for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt sophomore in 2016.

To add insult to literal injury, Snyder was arrested for drunk driving in December of last year.  In February, he pleaded guilty to that charge.

Virginia Tech releases Cam Goode to transfer with no restrictions

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 31, 2018
Take note, (most) FBS head coaches.

Virginia Tech announced via a press release on its official Twitter that Cam Goode has decided to transfer out of Justin Fuente‘s program “to continue his academic and athletic career at another institution.” The same release stated that the head coach released the defensive tackle “from his scholarship with no restrictions.”

Goode was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class.  247Sports.com had Goode rated as the No. 40 defensive tackle and the No. 5 player at any position in Washington D.C. on its composite board.

Arkansas DB Kevin Richardson injures foot moving furniture, will miss start of season

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 31, 2018
The good health vibes didn’t last very long for one member of the University of Arkansas football team.

In mid-May, it was confirmed that Kevin Richardson had received a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA, a move that will allow him to play for Arkansas in 2018, Unfortunately, he won’t get to play immediately in 2018 as Chad Morris confirmed Monday that the defensive back underwent surgery on his foot earlier that day.

According to the head coach, Richardson sustained the injury moving furniture over the weekend.

“It wasn’t a phone call that I wanted to get yesterday afternoon, especially for a young man who’s worked hard to get to where he is today,” Morris said by way of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “That was unforeseen.”

While Richardson will miss the season opener against Eastern Illinois of the FCS, Morris stated that he could return as early as the Week 2 Colorado State game. Morris added that it is a certainty Richardson will be back in time to play in the SEC opener against Auburn Sept. 22.

Should he be sidelined until the conference opener, he’d also miss the North Texas game the week before.

Last season, Richardson started nine of the 12 games in which he played. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2013, he played in a total of 26 games the next two seasons before being sidelined for all but one game in 2016 because of injury.