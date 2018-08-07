Ezekiel Elliott’s dad one 200-250 people who rallied in support of Urban Meyer Monday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Urban Meyer certainly has his fair share of detractors, but he’s not without his supporters either.

A Facebook-fueled rally in support of the embattled Ohio State head coach was held Monday night in front of Ohio Stadium, with ElevenWarriors.com estimating the crowd at “roughly 200-250 people.” One of those in the midst of the modest crowd was Stacy Elliott, the father of former Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott, whose son was suspended for six games by the NFL over allegations of domestic violence, had previously spent time as a football staffer for Meyer at OSU.

“I’ve been sick ever since I heard about it,” Elliott said. “Urban Meyer is one of the best things that ever happened to this university … I love Urban Meyer. He’s a man of integrity. I know this.”

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against a now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.

“I support Urban Meyer,” one female Buckeyes fan at the rally told ESPN.com. “I am against domestic violence. I don’t think those two things contradict each other.”

The rally, incidentally, lasted all of 20 minutes. It was reported that the rally “was approved by The Ohio State University… and University Police secured the perimeter.” There were no counter-protestors, for those curious.