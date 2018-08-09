Associated Press

Urban Meyer’s paid administrative leave includes no contact with players, coaches

By John Taylor
When it comes to the current state of his Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer really is in the dark.  Or, at least, he’s supposed to be.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday of last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against a now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Until that probe is completed, an OSU spokesperson confirmed to Bill Landis of the Cleveland Plain Dealer Thursday, Meyer is not permitted to have any type of contact whatsoever with any current Buckeyes football players or members of his coaching staff.  That contact ban presumably includes non-coaching football staffers as well.

The Plain Dealer also laid out other parameters of Meyer’s leave:

Additionally, Meyer does not have access to any university-issued communication devices or his school email account.

Meyer is also not permitted on university property, which includes the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and the football offices.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 3 in the preseason coaches’ poll after finishing the 2017 season ranked fifth, will open the 2018 season Sept. 1 against Oregon State in Ohio Stadium.  Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day is serving as interim head coach in Meyer’s absence.

First set of playoff rankings to be released Oct. 30

By John Taylor
In yet another sign that a new college football season is getting close to kicking off, the College Football Playoff has released the important dates and protocol for 2018.

The first set of playing rankings, the CFP confirmed, will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 7-8 p.m. ET.  That initial will be the first of five released before the final CFP rankings that will set the four-team playoff field as well as New Year’s Six Bowls will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec,. 2, starting at noon ET.

Tuesday, October 30, 7-8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, November 6, 9-9:30 p.m. ET*
Tuesday, November 13, 7-8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, November 20, 7-8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, November 27, 7-7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, December 2, Noon-4 p.m. ET

*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. for the Champions Classic basketball doubleheader. The rankings will be revealed live between the Michigan State vs. Kansas and Duke vs. Kentucky games.

In January of this year, the CFP announced six new members of the committee that will select the 2018 playoff field:

  • Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione
  • Former journalist/current journalism professor Paola Boivin
  • Former Rice/Clemson/Arkansas/Air Force head coach Ken Hatfield
  • College and NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott
  • Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury
  • Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin

The six new additions bring the committee back to a dozen voters, including Robert Morris president Christopher B. Howard (term expires in Feb. of 2020), former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer (2020), Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith (2020), former Southern Miss head coach Jeff Bower (2019), former Central Michigan head coach Herb Deromedi (2019) and Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens (2019).

Mullens will serve as the selection committee’s new chairperson.

“We’ve had four very successful seasons and I look forward to a fifth,” said Rob Mullens in a statement. “We’re in good shape heading into this upcoming year.”

In addition to rankings release dates, the CFP also reaffirmed its recusal policy.

The selection committee recusal policy remains consistent with previous years, which states, “A recused member shall not participate in any votes involving the team from which the individual is recused.”

“A recused member is permitted to answer only factual questions about the institution from which the member is recused but shall not be present during any deliberations regarding that team’s selection or seeding. Recused members shall not participate in discussions regarding the placement of the recused team into a bowl game.

“If a committee member or an immediate family member, e.g., spouse, sibling or child, (a) is compensated by a school, (b) provides professional services for a school, or (c) is on the coaching staff or administrative staff at a school or is a football student-athlete at a school, that member will be recused. Such compensation shall include not only direct employment, but also current paid consulting arrangements, deferred compensation (e.g., contract payments continuing after employment has ended) or other benefits. The committee will have the option to add other recusals if special circumstances arise.

Recusals for the 2018-19 season are as follows:

Arizona State – Paola Boivin
Central Michigan – Herb Deromedi
Florida – Scott Stricklin
Georgia Tech – Todd Stansbury
Ohio State – Gene Smith
Oklahoma – Frank Beamer, Joe Castiglione
Oregon – Rob Mullens
Southern Mississippi – Jeff Bower
Virginia Tech – Frank Beamer

USC LB Porter Gustin set for surgery, to miss at least two weeks

By John Taylor
Poor Porter Gustin, he just can’t quite seem to avoid getting bitten by the injury bug.

Initial reports on Tuesday had Gustin being carted off USC’s practice field and headed for an MRI on what was believed to be an injured knee. According to the Orange County Register the next day, the MRI revealed a “slightly torn” meniscus in Gustin’s left knee that is expected to sideline the redshirt junior linebacker for several weeks.

In an update to the original reporting, the football program confirmed the surgery as well as acknowledging that Gustin could be sidelined for 2-4 weeks.

On the short end of that timeline, Gustin would be sidelined for no games; on the long end, he’d miss the season opener against UNLV Sept. 1.  And, should the rehab linger longer than expected —  head coach Clay Helton it’s “sometimes five [weeks], depending on people, how they heal” — a road trip to Texas in Week 2 and the Pac-12 opener against Stanford down on The Farm in Week 3 could also come into play.

A toe injury suffered in September ultimately caused Gustin to miss the last 10 games of the 2017 season. The year before, Gustin led the Trojans in tackles for loss in starting all 13 games.

Earlier this offseason, Gustin was named to Bednarik (HERE) and Butkus (HERE) Award preseason watch lists.

Girl, 17, arrested in connection to burglary of Scott Frost’s home

Nebraska Spring Game
By John Taylor
There’s been a break in the case of the Great Cornhusker Caper of 2018.

Late last month, it was reported that $165,000 worth of items, including 14 championship rings from Nebraska, Oregon and UCF, Air Jordan shoes, helmets, artwork and a Nintendo Wii, were stolen from Scott Frost‘s Lincoln home, which was undergoing renovation at the time of the heist.  The rings were subsequently accounted for, although memorabilia and other items worth in the neighborhood of $50,000 were still missing.

Thursday, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported that a 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to the burglary.  The teenager “was found with an Oregon Ducks shoe believed to have been stolen from” the home of the Nebraska head football coach, and she is facing one count of suspicion of burglary

From the Journal-Star:

Police said some of the shoes were listed for sale online, and tips poured into Facebook and Crimestoppers. Investigators also canvassed the neighborhood and followed up with a renovating crew that had been working at the home.

A police spokesperson told the Omaha World-Herald that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Florida State, LSU reportedly schedule future neutral-site series

Florida State Seminoles v Louisiana State University Tigers
By John Taylor
2 Comments

Clemson’s not the only Power Five team that LSU has in its scheduling crosshairs.

According to a tweet from college football insider Brett McMurphy, LSU and Florida State have reached an agreement on a future neutral-site series.  The two teams will reportedly open the 2022 season in New Orleans, while they’d kick off the 2023 season in Orlando a year later.

The schools have met nine times previously in football, most recently in 1991.  The first meeting came in the 1968 Peach Bowl.  FSU holds a 7-2 edge in the series — seven of the nine games were played at LSU — and have won four straight.  LSU’s last win came in November of 1982.

LSU has a nonconference game with New Mexico scheduled for the 2022 season, but none for 2023.  FSU’s only previously-announced non-conference games for those two seasons are their annual in-state rivalry tilts with Florida.