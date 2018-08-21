Arrest on sexual assault charges triggered LSU starting right guard Ed Ingram’s suspension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a relatively quiet summer, LSU has seen more than its fair share of negative headlines of late.

The latest involves Ed Ingram, the starting right guard who was indefinitely suspended at the start of camp earlier this month. While the official reason for the suspension was the standard unspecified violations of team rules, the Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting that Ingram was arrested in Texas the day before the start of camp on two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

The alleged victim of the assaults was a minor, the DeSoto (Tex.) Police Department confirmed to the Advocate. From the newspaper’s report:

The sheriff’s department arrested Ingram, 19, a native of DeSoto, Texas, on a warrant made by the DeSoto Police Department. The police department told The Advocate it had received a report of the incident from Child Protective Services on Aug. 22, 2017. … CPS said Tuesday it could not confirm the existence of the case because of state confidentiality laws.

The alleged assaults occurred prior to Ingram’s arrival at LSU as a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class. As part of the $40,000 bond posted for him, Ingram is permitted to leave the state of Texas but is barred from having any contact with the alleged victim as well as any other minor child.

Ingram started 12 games at right guard as a true freshman last season. The suspension Ingram is currently serving is expected to extend on into the regular season.

Including Ingram, three Tiger football players have been arrested this month — linebacker Tyler Taylor on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, party to a crime and theft by receiving stolen property, wide receiver Drake Davis for second-degree battery.