Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman released from the hospital

The next step in Alan Bowman‘s recovery is complete. What comes next remains a bit murky.
Bowman suffered an upper-body injury in the second quarter of Texas Tech’s Week 5 loss to West Virginia and didn’t return. Following the game, it was confirmed that the true freshman quarterback was hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung.
While it was reported Wednesday morning that Bowman remained hospitalized, the football program confirmed not long ago that the signal-caller has indeed been released from the hospital.
Tech is off this weekend before traveling to Fort Worth to face TCU Oct. 11. As the normal recovery time for a collapsed lung is 1-2 weeks, there’s a very good chance, at least based on that timeframe and with no broken ribs with which to deal, that Bowman will be available for the Horned Frogs game.
Even as he missed a half of football, Bowman is still fifth nationally as he averages 336 yards passing per game. Included in that is a record 605-yard performance in the Week 3 win over Houston.
If Bowman is unable to take the field against TCU, Jett Duffey would get the starting call. Replacing Bowman with Tech facing a 35-10 halftime deficit, Duffey passed for 172 yards, ran for another 86 and accounted for a pair of touchdowns — one each rushing and passing — as the Red Raiders mounted a comeback bid that ultimately fell short in the Mountaineers’ 42-34 win.
Bryce Love‘s injury issues are back to adding intrigue for his availability this coming weekend.
A concussion-related issue last month sidelined the Stanford running back in Week 3. Love returned for the Week 4 game against Oregon, but then suffered an injury to his left ankle — the same ankle that bothered him in the latter half of the 2017 season — in this past weekend’s loss to Notre Dame.
With a Saturday home game against Utah looming in Week 6, Love is essentially day-to-day as David Shaw said Wednesday the back’s playing status will be determined later on in the week.
“It’s not as severe as last year,” the head coach added in offering up an optimistic slant to Love’s potential availability this weekend and, presumably, beyond.
Love, second to winner Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, was the favorite entering this season to claim the 2018 version of the award. The chase for the Heisman got off to a rough start for Love as he was held to 29 yards on 18 carries in a 21-point win over San Diego State in the opener, but he bounced back in Week 2 with a 136-yard effort in the Cardinal’s 17-3 win over the Trojans. After sitting out the Week 3 game, he ran for 89 and 73 yards the past two weeks and now has 327 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Through the first five games in 2017, Love had rushed for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 11.1 yards per carry in that span; this year, he’s at 4.3 ypc.
The Clemson football family is mourning the abrupt and unexpected loss of one of their own.
Multiple media outlets reported earlier in the day that Fuller had passed away suddenly Wednesday afternoon under what at the moment are unknown circumstances. Wednesday night, Clemson confirmed in a press release that the former Tigers running back has died.
He was just 22 years old.
“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”
Following the 2017 season, Fuller left the team as a graduate transfer. In late March, Fuller, who was expected to continue his collegiate playing career at another program, was one of three individuals charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery in downtown Clemson.
Last season, Fuller, who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the Tigers portion of his playing career with 599 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries, as well as 18 receptions for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
One of those touchdown catches came in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State in 2016. The Tigers went on to win the national championship that season.
And now we know a little bit more of the rest of the story.
Per speculation earlier in the day, Alabama defensive back Daniel Wright did not practice with his Crimson Tide teammates and wasn’t even seen by the media during Tuesday’s session. Later, Nick Saban confirmed that the true sophomore has been suspended by the football program.
The only reason given by the head coach was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.
The reserve safety had played in the first four games this season, but did not see the field in Week 5 for unspecified reasons.
A four-star 2017 signee, Wright was the No. 16 safety in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Florida. He played in all 14 games as a true freshman last season and was credited with 10 tackles on kickoff coverage, which tied for the team lead.
File this under things you don’t want to go through with, but have to explore just because.
Per the Daily Press‘ David Teel, Virginia Tech is exploring their options to play a makeup game on December 1st if the Hokies miss the ACC Championship Game. This contest will replace their game against East Carolina that was cancelled last month as a result of Hurricane Florence.
The Hokies (3-1, 2-0 ACC) hope to qualify for that day’s league title game but are pondering contingencies. Other Football Bowl Subdivision teams that lost games due to Florence include Central Florida, North Carolina, West Virginia, Southern Mississippi, Appalachian State, Marshall and South Carolina.
Like Virginia Tech, five of those seven — North Carolina and South Carolina are the exceptions — have realistic aspirations of playing in their conference championship game.
What is a bit eyebrow-raising to some is the fact that East Carolina also had a potential open date on Dec. 1 but instead of linking up with Tech to possibly get their game in, the Pirates turned around and entered into an agreement to play at N.C. State that week (provided neither makes the conference title game). Spurning the Hokies to play the Wolfpack will probably not be something that’s forgotten by those in Blacksburg.
As for the remaining options that Justin Fuente’s team could play in early December, the most attractive option to fans in college football would probably be UCF but it seems like a sure bet to pencil in the Knights for the AAC title game that week. South Carolina probably wouldn’t want to travel a week after playing Clemson and all the others are at or near the top of their respective division (and UNC is a division foe) standings. Southern Miss seems like the most realistic possibility for Virginia Tech but who knows if they would want to possibly take a potential extra loss that would impact bowl eligibility.
Based on Teel’s discussion with AD Whit Babcock, it seems as though an FCS makeup game is off the table and it’s possible no agreement is even reached to play another game and Virginia Tech simply plays 11 in the regular season.
The easiest solution to everything? The Hokies simply beat Miami in November and win the division. Easier said than done at this point but it sure would simplify the schedule and the upcoming process that the administration is about to embark on to get another game in.