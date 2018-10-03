Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman released from the hospital

The next step in Alan Bowman‘s recovery is complete. What comes next remains a bit murky.

Bowman suffered an upper-body injury in the second quarter of Texas Tech’s Week 5 loss to West Virginia and didn’t return. Following the game, it was confirmed that the true freshman quarterback was hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung.

While it was reported Wednesday morning that Bowman remained hospitalized, the football program confirmed not long ago that the signal-caller has indeed been released from the hospital.

Let's try this again: Texas Tech announces that freshman QB Alan Bowman was released from the hospital today after suffering a partially collapsed lung against West Virginia. Kliff Kingsbury: "We expect Alan to rejoin us on the field soon." — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) October 4, 2018

Tech is off this weekend before traveling to Fort Worth to face TCU Oct. 11. As the normal recovery time for a collapsed lung is 1-2 weeks, there’s a very good chance, at least based on that timeframe and with no broken ribs with which to deal, that Bowman will be available for the Horned Frogs game.

Even as he missed a half of football, Bowman is still fifth nationally as he averages 336 yards passing per game. Included in that is a record 605-yard performance in the Week 3 win over Houston.

If Bowman is unable to take the field against TCU, Jett Duffey would get the starting call. Replacing Bowman with Tech facing a 35-10 halftime deficit, Duffey passed for 172 yards, ran for another 86 and accounted for a pair of touchdowns — one each rushing and passing — as the Red Raiders mounted a comeback bid that ultimately fell short in the Mountaineers’ 42-34 win.