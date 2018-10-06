Oregon State reportedly lands third Nebraska transfer

The Lincoln-to-Corvallis pipeline reportedly remains wide open for business.

This past week, Nebraska officials confirmed that Tyjon Lindsey had asked for and been granted a release from his NU scholarship. Just a couple of days later, it’s being reported that Oregon State is the landing spot for Lindsey.

Rivals.com was the first to report the move to the Beavers. The Oregonian subsequently confirmed the initial report to the roster, although the football program has not yet addressed any potential addition.

Tyson Lindsey in the OSU student directory. Wow pic.twitter.com/ZDDT681Qmz — BeaversEdge.com (@Beavers_Edge) October 6, 2018

A consensus four-star 2017 signee, Lindsey was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 50 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. No signee in the Cornhuskers’ class that year was rated higher than the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman product.

After catching 12 passes for 76 yards as a true freshman, Lindsey had 22 yards on three receptions this season before deciding to transfer.

Lindsey would become the third former Cornhuskers football player to transfer to the Beavers in the last month or so. In late August, OSU confirmed the addition of linebacker Avery Roberts to the roster. Less than a week later, quarterback Tristan Gebbia was officially added as well.

One of the OSU-NU connections comes in the form of assistant Trent Bray. After spending the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, Bray was hired for the same job by the Beavers late last year and is in his first season as an assistant on Jonathan Smith‘s staff.

Additionally, Mike Riley, fired as the Cornhuskers’ head coach last year, was hired by his former school to serve as Smith’s assistant head coach. While he was named as the head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio franchise in mid-June, Riley is still listed on the program’s official website as an analyst for the football program.