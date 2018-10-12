Arkansas up next on ex-Clemson QB Kelly Bryant’s transfer tour

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, Kelly Bryant is quickly becoming a hot commodity on the transfer market.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Clemson quarterback would be taking an unofficial visit to North Carolina this weekend. Thursday, Rivals.com confirmed that Bryant will be taking his first official visit, to Arkansas, as well this month.

That visit will take place Oct. 20, the same Saturday UA will play host to Tulsa in a non-conference matchup.

“I’m excited to get down to Fayetteville and see what all Arkansas has to offer,” Bryant told the recruiting website.

In addition to North Carolina and Arkansas, Bryant is also working on setting up visits to Louisville and Missouri. All told, Rivals.com reports, more than 15 Power Five programs have expressed some level of interest in the signal-caller.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.