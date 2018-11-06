Les Miles a frontrunner at Kansas; Mad Hatter would ’embrace’ KU job

One of the three open jobs (thus far) at the FBS level appears to have a very familiar leader in the early stages of the search for a new head coach.

Over the weekend, not long after it was announced that David Beaty would not be returning as Kansas’ head football coach in 2019, it was reported that “there is legit interest” on the part of KU in Les Miles. Tuesday afternoon, another report emerged that “there’s a lot of momentum for Les Miles at KU… and that he’s emerged as a frontrunner.”

Am told by a source that there's a lot of momentum for Les Miles at #KU as the new head coach, and that he's emerged as a frontrunner. https://t.co/XEQhhT036r — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 6, 2018

While the Jayhawks obviously have an interest, it takes two to tango as the old idiom goes. And, according to one member of the media, Miles could be ready to dance.

I spoke to Les Miles last night and feel confident that he embraces coming to KU big time. His relationship with @jefflongKU is strong and the credibility factor is huge. Nonsense about age?Out the window. Les is a vegan and in the best shape of his life. Hope reports are true.👍 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 6, 2018

Miles and Kansas athletic director Jeff Long have a relationship that extends back years. In fact, when Long was in the same job at Arkansas, he heavily pursued Miles, still at LSU, late in 2012 to fill a job that ultimately went to Bret Bielema.

In the late eighties and on into the early nineties, both Long and Miles were at Michigan — the former in the athletic department, the latter on the Wolverines coaching staff. Long was also a graduate assistant for the U-M football team in 1987, Miles’ first year as offensive line coach at the school.

Miles was fired in September of 2016 in the midst of his 12th season as LSU’s head coach. The 64-year-old Miles (he’ll turn 65 in four days) has very publicly stated he’d like to coach again, although he’s spent the past two years as a college football analyst and part-time actor.

Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Miles was the head coach at Oklahoma State for four seasons.