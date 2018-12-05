NC State’s Germaine Pratt latest to skip team’s bowl game

You can add Germaine Pratt‘s name to a burgeoning list of players skipping out on what would’ve been their final game at the collegiate level.
On his Instagram account, Pratt posted a picture of him with an NFL agent, Erik Burkhardt, in which it looks as if the NC State linebacker is signing a representation contract. The football program subsequently confirmed that the senior has indeed signed with an agent.
As a result, Pratt will not be playing in NC State’s Gator Bowl matchup with Texas A&M.
This past season, Pratt was a consensus first-team All-ACC selection.
Pratt is one of at least nine players who has decided to skip his team’s bowl game in order to begin preparing for the 2019 NFL draft, including teammate and wide receiver Kelvin Harmon. Harmon was one of three receivers, including Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry and South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel, who all announced Monday that they are sidelining themselves for the postseason.
That group is joined by Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver (HERE), Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (HERE), Iowa tight end Noah Fant (HERE) and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill (HERE) as players who have decided to forego playing in their respective team’s bowl game.
One college football player with a very famous grandfather is on the move from his original college football home.
While he didn’t cite a specific reason for his decision, Biaggio Ali Walsh revealed via Twitter that he will be withdrawing from Cal and reopening his recruitment. Walsh is the grandson of the late, great Muhammad Ali.
Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Walsh was a three-star member of the Bears’ 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Walsh carried just four times for nine yards in 2018.
Known for its tight ends, Iowa has endured a lengthy dry spell when it came to the award honoring that position. Wednesday, that dry spell came to an end.
The John Mackey Award announced earlier in the day that T.J. Hockenson is the recipient of the 2018 version of its trophy, handed out annually since 2000. The sophomore made some history as well in claiming the honor as he’s the first underclassman to ever win the award.
Hockenson, who late last month was named the Big Ten’s Tight End of the Year, is the first Hawkeye player to win the award since Dallas Clark in 2002. Iowa also joins Arkansas as the only schools with two Mackey honorees.
The other seven semifinalists included teammate Noah Fant, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Alabama’s Irv Smith, Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger, Boston College’s Tommy Sweeney, Stanford’s Kaden Smith and UCLA’s Caleb Wilson.
If you had Boise State in a “next college football team to lose a player to transfer” pool, collect your winnings.
As all of the cool kids are doing these days, Desmond Williams took to his personal Twitter account Tuesday night to announce his transfer from the Broncos. “To all the special relationships I made from the first day on campus until now, you will not be forgotten,” the linebacker wrote. “It’s a special place to me and I’ve learned so many things during my experience.”
Williams appeared in 27 games the past two seasons, starting five of those contests. Four of those starts came as a redshirt sophomore during the 2018 season.
More than a week after speculation first surfaced, Clay Helton officially has his man.
USC confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Kliff Kingsbury has been hired as the Trojans’ next offensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Kingsbury will also serve as quarterbacks coach.
Kingsbury’s hiring comes a little less than 10 days after he was fired as Texas Tech’s head coach.
The 39-year-old Kingsbury was the Red Raiders’ head coach for seven years from 2012 through this season. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at a pair of different FBS programs for a total of three seasons — Texas A&M (2012) and Houston (2010-11).
Kingsbury will be replacing Tee Martin, one of four assistants who, involuntarily or voluntarily, left Helton‘s staff shortly after the end of the regular season. Martin had previously had his playcalling duties stripped by Helton earlier on this season.
This past season, the Trojans were 11th in the Pac-12 and tied for 84th nationally in yards per game (383) and 10th in the conference and 92nd in the nation in scoring offense (26.1 ppg).