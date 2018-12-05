NC State’s Germaine Pratt latest to skip team’s bowl game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can add Germaine Pratt‘s name to a burgeoning list of players skipping out on what would’ve been their final game at the collegiate level.

On his Instagram account, Pratt posted a picture of him with an NFL agent, Erik Burkhardt, in which it looks as if the NC State linebacker is signing a representation contract. The football program subsequently confirmed that the senior has indeed signed with an agent.

As a result, Pratt will not be playing in NC State’s Gator Bowl matchup with Texas A&M.

View this post on Instagram You talking business I’m wit ya A post shared by Germaine Pratt (@gp_money3) on Dec 4, 2018 at 5:18pm PST

This past season, Pratt was a consensus first-team All-ACC selection.

Pratt is one of at least nine players who has decided to skip his team’s bowl game in order to begin preparing for the 2019 NFL draft, including teammate and wide receiver Kelvin Harmon. Harmon was one of three receivers, including Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry and South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel, who all announced Monday that they are sidelining themselves for the postseason.

That group is joined by Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver (HERE), Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (HERE), Iowa tight end Noah Fant (HERE) and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill (HERE) as players who have decided to forego playing in their respective team’s bowl game.