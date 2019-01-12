Getty Images

Alabama QB Jalen Hurts reportedly visited Oklahoma Saturday

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 8:09 PM EST
Jalen Hurts was on the sidelines as Alabama vanquished Oklahoma and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff championship game.  Two weeks later, he’s consorting with the former enemy.

Friday night and on into Saturday, Hurts was visiting Maryland — and former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley — before embarking on a reported trip to Miami — and former Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Dan Enos.  In between, Hurts, whose name appeared in the NCAA transfer database earlier this week, was reportedly on the OU campus and visited the Sooners.

With Kyler Murray leaving for either the NFL draft or Major League Baseball (probably), OU will again be looking to replace a Heisman-winning quarterback.  One of those thought to be the front-runner for the job, Austin Kendall, is in the NCAA transfer database and considering a move away from Norman.

When it comes to Oklahoma and the reported visit, though, there’s also this:

Hurts started every game but one in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span.  He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.

And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the then-true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime.  Amidst criticism from Hurts himself, Tagovailoa won the job ahead of the 2018 season kicking off and, after finishing runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting, led the Tide into another title game loss to the Tigers earlier this month.

As Tagovailoa will be a true junior in 2019 and is firmly entrenched as the starter, that combination of factors triggered Hurts’ decision to at least explore a transfer.

Hurts graduated from UA last month and would be eligible immediately at whichever school he ultimately lands.

Report: Illini signee Jeff Thomas could return to Miami

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 7:33 PM EST
Well, this is certainly an interesting potential development.

In late December, Illinois announced that Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university spring 2019 semester.  That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.

Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30, replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier.  The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return has apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as Susan Degnan of the Miami Herald is reporting that there is a possibility that the receiver will return.

Thomas “has conveyed interest to the University of Miami in returning to the school,” Degnan writes; separately, she added that “[o]ne player on last year’s team said he was left with the impression that Thomas will return to the team.” Another said the idea of a return appeals to Thomas.

That said, it’s unclear what exactly are the feelings of Diaz, who will make the final decision on any Thomas return.

While Thomas signed with the Illini, if he didn’t attend classes at the university he would be eligible to play for the Hurricanes in 2019 if he comes back.  At this point, it’s unclear if Thomas ever enrolled in classes at the university.

According to the Herald, there are no legal or other issues that would preclude a return.

At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563).  The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.

CB Saivion Smith is fifth Alabama player to declare for 2019 draft

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 6:14 PM EST
Friday, Alabama confirmed that four Crimson Tide football players were headed to the NFL.  This weekend, a fifth joined that quartet.

On his personal Twitter account Saturday, Saivion Smith wrote that, “[e]ven though this was a tough decision, I have decided to forego my senior season and will declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.” The cornerback joins running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as Crimson Tide players who have made such decisions thus far.

Smith began his collegiate career as a four-star member of LSU’s 2016 signing class, but transferred in late May of 2017 and spent that season at a Mississippi junior college.  In December of 2017, he announced he would be transferring back to the SEC as a member of Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class.

In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Smith started 12 games and led the team in interceptions with three.

The Tide’s early personnel losses might not be over as at least one other player, star safety Deionte Thompson, is rumored to be doing a heavy lean toward declaring.  The deadline for such declarations, incidentally, is Monday, Jan. 14.

UCF potential landing spot for Notre Dame transfer QB Brandon Wimbush

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 5:43 PM EST
Thursday, it was reported that erstwhile Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush would be taking a couple of official visits to unspecified schools this weekend.  One of those schools has subsequently been specified.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Wimbush is visiting UCF this weekend as he continues the process of determining his next college football home.  It appears the Knights have a fairly decent shot at landing the quarterback as 247Sports.com writes that their sources “are indicating that UCF is the favorite to land him at this point and multiple sources believe that’s where he’s leaning as of today.”

UCF could be looking to replace its wildly successful starter as McKenzie Milton continues his recovery from a horrific late-season ending injury.  It’s unclear if Milton, who will undergo a fifth surgery on his injured knee later this month, will be healthy enough to play this coming season.

It’s unclear what other schools besides UCF are in play for Wimbush’s services, although the graduate transfer is expected to make his decision before the calendar flips from January to February.

Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.

As a graduate transfer, Wimbush will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 regardless of where he lands.

Current Oregon player is second to sue Willie Taggart, university

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
Not surprisingly, Willie Taggart and his former employer have yet another legal obstacle to navigate.

In January of 2017, three Oregon football players were hospitalized following a workout in the weeks after Taggart, now the head coach at Florida State, was hired as the Ducks’ head coach. It was reported earlier this week that one of those players, former Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner, is suing Taggart, the University of Oregon, UO’s former strength & conditioning as well as the NCAA for $11.5 million in connection to the situation.

According to the Daily Emerald, a second player, current Ducks offensive lineman Sam Poutasi, has sued the same defendants as named in the first suit for $5 million.

Poutasi and Brenner, along with tight end Cam McCormick, were ultimately diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which muscle cells break down and its byproducts are released into the bloodstream. According to Brenner’s lawsuit, his life span has been shortened by upwards of 10 years as a result of “severe injuries, some of which are permanent, permanent renal injury… increased susceptibility of kidney failure, kidney disease, and death, severe physical and emotional pain.”

Poutasi’s lawsuit cites “physical and emotional pain, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, and diminishment of avocational abilities.” That suit also mentions kidney damage as an aftereffect of the workout.

The strength & conditioning coach in charge of the workout that preceded the players’ hospitalization, Irele Oderinde, was suspended by the University of Oregon but reinstated a month later. Oderinde is now a member of Taggart’s support staff at Florida State and is currently listed as the football program’s head strength & conditioning coach.

Both Poutasi and McCormick are still listed on UO’s online roster.  The former played in five games this past season, the latter in one.