Deionte Thompson makes it a half-dozen Alabama players to declare early for 2019 NFL draft

Not surprisingly, the exodus of Alabama football players for the NFL has continued.

Friday, it was confirmed that a quartet of Crimson Tide standouts — running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — would be leaving Tuscaloosa early for the April draft. A day later, cornerback Saivion Smith made the same announcement via Twitter.

Sunday, on the same social media platform, standout safety Deionte Thompson announced that he too is foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Roll Tide Always & Forever!🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/qlW2P7YKGm — Deionte Thompson (@playmaker_11) January 13, 2019

Thompson was second on the Tide in tackles this past season, earning first-team All-SEC honors. He was also a consensus first-team All-American for the 2018 season.

The deadline for players to file their draft paperwork with the NFL is Monday, Jan. 14.