SMU transfer QB Ben Hicks visited Arkansas this weekend

As they are losing, or in the process of losing, a pair of quarterbacks to transfer, Arkansas is looking at the same avenue to bolster its personnel under center.

Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com has reported that Ben Hicks arrived on the Arkansas campus Saturday for a visit that extended on into Sunday. In mid-December, the redshirt junior confirmed that he had decided to leave SMU as a graduate transfer and finish his collegiate playing career elsewhere.

The Razorbacks’ current head coach, Chad Morris, was the Mustangs’ head coach from 2015-17, coinciding with Hicks’ first three seasons at SMU.

In addition to SMU, 247Sports.com reported, Hicks has already visited Louisville. A trip to Georgia Tech is also a possibility.

Hicks served as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback the last three seasons. He left SMU as its leader in a significant number of major statistical categories, including passing yards (9,081) and passing touchdowns (71). Conversely, he also threw 34 interceptions and completed just over 56 percent of his passes.

Ty Storey, who placed his name in the NCAA transfer database earlier this month, started nine games of the 10 games in which he played for the Razorbacks this past season, throwing for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in completing 143-of-250 passes. Storey, who is leaving as a graduate transfer, is the second Arkansas quarterback to either transfer or begin the process of transferring in a little over a month, joining Cole Kelley. Kelley announced his transfer in early December, then announced he would be moving on to an FCS program this past weekend.