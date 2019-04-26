Getty Images

Second LB in as many days leaves Nebraska

By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The linebacking depth in Lincoln has taken a one-two punch (slap on the wrist?) this week.

Wednesday, Breon Dixon announced via social media that he has decided to take his leave of Nebraska and place his name into a bursting-at-the-seams NCAA transfer database. A day later, and citing a source with knowledge of the decision, the Omaha World-Herald reported that fellow NU linebacker Quayshon Alexander has decided to leave Scott Frost‘s football program as well.

A Cornhuskers official has confirmed that Alexander is in the portal as well.

Coming out of high school in New Jersey, Alexander was a three-star member of NU’s 2016 recruiting class. Only two players on the defensive side of the ball, both safeties coming in, in that class were rated higher than Alexander.

Despite that lofty ranking when it comes to Cornhusker signees, Alexander never played a down for NU.

In addition to Alexander and Dixon, Caleb Lightbourn, the Cornhuskers’ starting punter for 21/2 years, left the program earlier this month as well.

Nick Saban passes Joe Paterno and Bobby Bowden, ties Butch Davis for most first-round draft picks

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was another monumental night for one of the greatest college football coaches in history.

A trio of Alabama football players — defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall), offensive tackle Jonah Williams (No. 11), running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24) — were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday night in Nashville.  That gives Saban 34 players he coached who were selected in the first round of a draft, tying former Miami/North Carolina and current Florida International head coach Butch Davis for the most in history.

Saban had entered the day trailing a pair of legends in the late Joe Paterno of Penn State (33) and Bobby Bowden of Florida State (32), leapfrogging both of the College Football Hall of Famers to tie Davis.  Three other college head coaches had at least 20 — Woody Hayes (27), Mack Brown (21) and Lou Holtz (21).  Brown can actually add to his career total as he’ll be back roaming the sidelines again at North Carolina this fall.

Of the 34 players, 29 have been first-rounders during Saban’s time at Alabama.  During his five years at LSU (2001-05), there were two; at Michigan State (1996-2000), there were three.

Williams is the third Crimson Tide player to be drafted third overall, joining running back Trent Richardson (2012) and defensive tackle Marcel Dareus (2011).  A total of 11 players, including 10 at UA, have been selected in the Top 10 of the draft.

Dabo Swinney’s new 10-year, $93 million deal is biggest in college football history

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT
3 Comments

A new financial standard has been set for a sport that still can’t find a way to meaningfully compensate the players largely responsible for its success.

Late Friday morning, Clemson announced that it has reached an agreement with head coach Dabo Swinney on a new 10-year, $93 million contract.  The per-year average of $9.3 million is the largest ever for a college football coach.  In July of last year, Alabama gave Nick Saban a revamped eight-year, $74 million contract while Texas A&M will be paying Jimbo Fisher $75 million over the next 10 years; those were the previous contract standard bearers for the sport.

Swinney will make $8.25 million in total compensation in the first two years of the deal — Saban was the highest-paid coach in college football at $8.3 million in 2018 — with those numbers rising to $8.5 million in Years 3 and 4; $8.75 million in Year 5; $9 million in Year 6; $9.25 million in Year 7; $9.5 million in Year 8; and topping out at $10 million in each of the last two years.  Also included in the new deal, which runs through 2028, is a split-life premium of $1 million (executed by Sept. 1, 2019) as well as a pair of $1 million retention bonuses, each payable in the springs of 2021 and 2023.

Aside from the sheer magnitude of the dollars involved, arguably the most interesting aspect of the deal is the buyout.  Specifically, language is included that would increase the buyout Swinney, who played his college football at Alabama and has long been rumored as Saban’s eventual successor in Tuscaloosa, would be forced to pay by 50 percent should he leave Clemson for his alma mater.

Conversely, the university would owe Swinney $50 million if he’s fired without cause in the first two years of the deal; $47.5 million in Years 3 and 4; $45 million in Year 5; and 100-percent of his remaining compensation through the end of the contract.

Swinney has won 116 games during his nearly 11 full seasons as the Tigers’ head coach, a number that’s second on the school’s all-time list.  Clemson has won two of the last three national championships, with both of those wins coming at the expense of Swinney’s alma mater.

“I am grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment Clemson has made to me, my family and our football program,” Swinney said in a statement. “For more than a decade, we have given our all to provide this world-class university and our incredible fans the championship football program they deserve – to live up to Best is the Standard. With this contract, we make a collective statement that we intend to continue pursuing championships and developing total student-athletes for years to come. Our sustained continuity in vision, people and culture have been a key ingredient to our success, on and off the field. I am thankful for the leadership we have at Clemson and appreciate all they do for Clemson Football. I am truly blessed to be your Head Football Coach.”

Notre Dame, Cincinnati to meet for first time in 120-plus years in 2021

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Thanks to a development overnight, Brian Kelly‘s current employer now has a football date with one of his former bosses.

Both Cincinnati and Notre Dame confirmed Thursday that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a one-off game in 2021. Obviously, the game will be played at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, with the scheduled kickoff date currently set for Oct. 2 of that season.

The two schools have met once previously on the gridiron, way, way, way back in Oct. of 1900. As UC wrote in its release, “[w]hen the teams last met, it would be 14 years before Cincinnati became the Bearcats and 27 before Notre Dame was the Fighting Irish.”

“We recognize the importance of our institution’s presence on the national stage and this matchup fits our profile,” UC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement. “There are many ties between Cincinnati and Notre Dame constituents and we are excited to add these types of high-level games to our future football schedule that match the drive and competitiveness of the football program under Head Coach Luke Fickell.”

The 57-year-old Kelly has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2010. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Cincinnati for four seasons.

The game with the Bearcats, incidentally, puts the finishing touches on the Fighting Irish’s 2021 schedule.

Miss. State had as many first-round picks in 2019 NFL Draft as Alabama, Clemson… and the Big 12/Pac-12

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Not surprisingly, the two schools that played for the 2018 College Football Playoff championship were well represented in Nashville Thursday night.  Another school from one of those two conferences, though, shared the first-round spotlight with those two collegiate heavyweights.

When the dust had settled in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, reigning national champion Clemson and runner-up Alabama were two of three schools that claimed three players selected.  The other?  Bama’s SEC West rival Mississippi State, the most ever in the first round of a draft for the Bulldogs.

Interestingly, MSU’s three first-round picks matched the numbers put up by a pair of Power Five conferences on the night — the Big 12 and Pac-12.

Speaking of conferences, the SEC, once again, led all leagues with nine of its players taken in the first round, three off its record of 12 set back in 2017.  This marks the fourth straight year and eighth time in the last nine that conference has topped all others in first-round picks, the lone exception being its seven picks in 2016 that were bested by nine each from the ACC and Pac-12.

The ACC and Big Ten were next with seven apiece this year, followed by the AAC with one.  Houston was the only Group of Five school to hear its name called Thursday night, while Alabama State of the FCS was the only non-FBS program with a player selected.  Football-independent Notre Dame also had one player chosen.

In addition to the three already mentioned, four schools had two players each taken: Iowa, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio State.  One of the two Sooners, quarterback Kyler Murray, gave OU back-to-back overall No. 1 draft picks, the first time that’s happened since USC in 1968-69.  And the Hawkeyes two selections this year were tight ends, marking the first time two players from that same position from the same school were selected in the first round of the draft.